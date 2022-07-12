News
EU Says Members Have Frozen $13.8 Billion In Russian Assets Since Start Of War
European Union member states have so far frozen Russian assets worth $13.8 billion since Russia began its invasion of Ukraine, EU Justice Commissioner Didier Reynders has said.
"For the moment, we have frozen -- coming from oligarchs and other entities -- 13.8 billion euros [$13.8 billion], so it's quite huge," Reynders told reporters in Prague on July 12 ahead of an informal meeting of EU justice ministers.
"But I must say that a very large part of it, more than 12 billion...is coming from five member states," he added.
He did not specify the five countries, but he urged other EU members to step up efforts to identify and freeze assets under their jurisdictions.
Germany’s finance minister, Christian Lindner, said the value of frozen Russian assets in his country was 4.48 billion euros in mid-June.
Ukrainian Justice Minister Denys Malyuska reiterated calls made by Kyiv that the assets should be used to provide compensation for war damages inflicted by Russian forces.
"Currently, they are protected by sovereign immunity, but our understanding is that assets of a state [that] started a war, committed aggression, shall not be protected by sovereign immunity," he said in Prague
"We are suffering from economic losses, and it does not make sense to cover all those losses by Ukrainian or European taxpayers' money," Malyuska added.
Based on reporting by AFP and Reuters
For The First Time, Russia Fines Apple For Refusing To Localize User Data
A court in Moscow has fined Apple for failing to localize the storage of personal data of its users amid a Russian government campaign to tighten state control over the Internet.
On July 12, the Magistrates Court in the Taganka district ordered Apple to pay 2 million rubles ($32,000). It was the first time the U.S.-based tech giant had been fined for allegedly refusing to store the data of Russian citizens on Russian territory.
In recent months, Russian courts have fined Google, Facebook, Twitter, WhatsApp, Telegram, and TikTok over the personal-data issue, as well as for refusing to delete content deemed to be banned by Russian laws.
President Vladimir Putin has accused social-media platforms and other foreign-based tech companies of flouting the country's Internet laws, including a push seeking to force foreign firms to open offices in Russia.
Many critics say the push has nothing to do with "Internet integrity" and instead accuse the authorities of trying to quell dissent.
Based on reporting by Reuters, TASS, and Interfax
- By Anna Sous
Exiled Basketball Star Vows To Continue Efforts To Help Belarus Become Free
PRAGUE -- A former national basketball team captain who left Belarus under pressure after taking part in protests over the deeply disputed 2020 presidential election says she will press ahead with her efforts to unite Belarusians abroad against authoritarian leader Alyaksandr Lukashenka, who has been in power since 1994.
Speaking to RFE/RL's Belarus Service in Prague on July 11, Katsyaryna Snytsina said that she organizes basketball games for her compatriots living outside Belarus to unite them to reach "our common goal."
"It is easier for me to communicate with people through sports.... And I just wanted to show all the Belarusians that although there are no visual reports showing protests in Belarus now due to formidable repressions, there are tens of thousands of Belarusians across the world who continue to do something," Snytsina said.
"Now we are collecting materials to be issued on YouTube. My goal is to show people that tens of thousands of Belarusians keep on doing something," she said.
Snytsina quit the national team in March 2021, saying she could not represent the country while its citizens "are being tortured and oppressed and held in jails where they are being killed and crippled."
After Lukashenka was declared the winner of the August 2020 election, tens of thousands of Belarusians rallied for months, saying the poll was rigged. Snytsina joined thousands of Belarusian athletes who signed a petition at the time, calling the official results illegal.
Lukashenka and the state security apparatus cracked down hard on protesters and the sweeping suppression of dissent continues nearly two years later.
Many Western countries have refused to recognize the official results of the vote and do not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader. The United States, the European Union, and others have imposed several rounds of sanctions on Lukashenka's regime.
"We will certainly overcome. I am now on the team, and we will prevail for sure.... I am confident about that because I am doing something concrete, and people around me are making efforts every day," said Snytsina, who currently lives in a European Union country.
Talking about assistance provided by Lukashenka to Russia in its unprovoked and ongoing invasion of Ukraine, Snytsina said that the majority of Belarusians were against the war.
"For a posting in social networks, one can get years in prison. People made a choice as the repressions are underway, the war continues, and people are dying. There is no way back. You see everything clearly -- just black or white," she said.
"Either you are against the war and openly condemn it and flee the country. Or just flee the country. Or you keep everything inside you and stay in Belarus."
"The protest is my life now. My basketball life and protests are intertwined. I imagine that at some moment I will turn a corner and there will be the finish line, our victory," Snytsina added.
"I don't know where exactly we are on that road, but the most important thing is that we are moving on it towards our goal."
Putin To Meet Raisi, Turkey's Erdogan In Tehran, Kremlin Says
Russian President Vladimir Putin will travel to Tehran to meet his Turkish and Iranian counterparts as part of the so-called Astana format of talks related to Syria, the Kremlin has said.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on July 12 that Putin will hold talks on July 19 with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and Iran's Ebrahim Raisi in only the Russian leader's second foreign trip since the start of Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Russia, Iran, and Turkey have held multiple rounds of talks, initially in the Kazakh capital of Astana, on efforts to end the civil war in Syria and to stabilize the government of the Middle East country.
Iran and Russia have been staunch supporters of Syrian President Bashar al-Assad, while Turkey has called for his ouster and backed opposition fighters.
Based on reporting by AP, Reuters, and AFP
U.S., Japan Finance Chiefs Vow To Help Ukraine Cope With War-Induced Economic Pressures
The U.S. Treasury secretary and her Japanese counterpart say the two countries have agreed to cooperate in dealing with challenges brought about by Russia's invasion of Ukraine and the protected war there.
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen and Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said in a joint statement on July 12 after the talks that the two countries pledged support for Ukraine in coping with its economic challenges.
The finance chiefs said they were united in their "strong condemnation of Russia's unprovoked, unjustifiable, and illegal war against Ukraine."
They added that they would continue to increase Russia's cost of its war by implementing economic and financial sanctions.
"Our governments have common viewpoints and interests on many of the most pressing priorities affecting our national interests as well as global stability and prosperity. And when we work together, we are each more effective," Yellen said.
The war in Ukraine has heightened the risk of a global recession by adding to price pressures and exacerbating supply chain disruptions.
During her visit to Japan, Yellen paid her respects to slain former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, praising his efforts to increase Japan's prosperity and advance the status of women.
Abe was gunned down on July 8 during a campaign speech in the western city of Nara.
Based on reporting by AP and Reuters
Russia Says Man Returning From Europe Has First Case Of Monkeypox
Russian health officials said the first case of monkeypox has been detected in the country, attributing it to a "young man" with a mild form of the disease.
"The infection was found in a young man who came back from a trip through European countries and went to a medical facility with a characteristic rash," health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said in a statement on July 12.
"Contact persons have been established, and they are being monitored by doctors," the statement said.
It said the man had been isolated in a hospital and that he had a "mild" form of the disease.
The statement added that the man's illness was detected early, which "helped prevent further spread of the infection."
Monkeypox produces fever, headaches, muscle aches, chills, fatigue, and a rash that evolves into lesions and papules. The rash can appear similar to that caused by syphilis and herpes.
More than 50 countries where monkeypox is not endemic have reported outbreaks of the viral disease as confirmed cases exceed 7,600. The disease has long been endemic in West and Central Africa.
The World Health Organization has said the public health risk from the illness is currently "assessed as moderate," but cautioned that the risk “could become high if this virus exploits the opportunity to establish itself in non-endemic countries as a widespread human pathogen.”
No deaths have been associated with the outbreaks in nonendemic countries.
Based on reporting by AFP, Reuters, and Interfax
Senior IOC Figure Says Russian, Belarusian Athletes Likely Face Paris 2024 Ban
An influential Olympic official has said athletes from Russia and Belarus may not be allowed to compete at the Paris 2024 Games over Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
"A decision is going to have to be taken on what happens to each of these two countries, and my guess is that the general feeling would be that they should not qualify," senior International Olympic Committee (IOC) member Craig Reedie was quoted by British media as saying on July 12.
In February, the IOC issued guidance to sports governing bodies to remove athletes of the two countries from competition.
While not a direct participant in the war, Minsk has provided Moscow with logistical support in its invasion, with many Russian troops crossing the border into Ukraine from Belarus.
"Most people are struggling with how we could achieve some degree of representation, but at the moment, there is no clear way to do it. Therefore, you maintain the status quo," said Reedie, who was president of the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) when it investigated Russian doping.
The Russian doping scandal, involving revelations of a state-backed system across many sports, following the Sochi 2014 Olympics led to Russian athletes competing as neutrals in subsequent Olympics as part of IOC sanctions.
Reedie was a former IOC vice president and has been a member of the IOC for more than 30 years.
Based on reporting by Reuters and The Guardian
Belarusian Prosecutor Seeks 18 Months In Prison For Activist Couple
MINSK -- The prosecutor in the case against a Belarusian couple charged with taking part in an event that "disrupted civil order" is seeking a sentence of 18 months in prison for each defendant.
The charges against the couple, Zmitser and Nasta Dashkevich, stem from their participation in an unsanctioned rally on August 23, 2020, against the official results of presidential poll that declared authoritarian ruler Alyaksandr Lukashenka the winner.
The Vyasna human rights center said that the Moscow district court started the trial of the two veteran civil rights activists on July 11.
The husband and wife refused to testify at their trial, which many of their supporters and human rights activists have said is based on trumped-up charges.
Zmitser Dashkevich, the 40-year-old former leader of the opposition movement Malady Front (Youth Front), was arrested on April 23 after police searched his apartment. His 31-year-old wife, who is pregnant, was charged later but not arrested.
Lukashenka, 67 and in power since 1994, has tightened his grip on the country since the 2020 election by arresting -- sometimes violently -- tens of thousands of people who questioned the official results of the poll.
Fearing for their safety, most opposition members have been forced to flee the country.
The West has refused to recognize the results of the election and does not consider Lukashenka to be the country's legitimate leader.
Many countries have imposed several rounds of sanctions against his regime in response to the suppression of dissent in the country.
Ukraine Says It Has Launched Southern Counteroffensive As Russia Blasts Eastern Cities
Ukraine's military says it has launched a major counteroffensive in the south of the country as it seeks to recapture territory taken earlier by Russian troops, even as Kremlin forces continue to blast eastern Ukraine in their drive to take the crucial Donbas region.
The Ukrainian southern command on July 12 said it had struck an ammunition depot in the Russian-held town of Nova Kakhovka, resulting in a massive blast captured on social media and the deaths of several Russian soldiers.
"Based on the results of our rocket and artillery units, the enemy lost 52 [soldiers], an Msta-B howitzer, a mortar, and seven armored and other vehicles, as well as an ammunition depot in Nova Kakhovka," Ukraine's southern military command said in a statement.
However, Russia's state-run TASS news agency reported that the target was a mineral-fertilizer storage site that exploded, and that a market, hospital, and nearby homes were damaged. Some ingredients in fertilizer can be used for ammunition.
Volodymyr Leontyev, head of the Kherson region's Kremlin-installed civil-military administration, called it a "terrorist act" and said seven civilians were killed and another 80 injured.
As with other incidents during the war, battlefield claims on either side could not immediately be independently verified.
Nova Kakhovka is about 55 kilometers east of the key Black Sea port city of Kherson, which was taken by Russian forces early in the war.
The Ukrainian military earlier said it had assembled a massive force in preparation for a counteroffensive in the south as it seeks to retake key seaports -- including Kherson -- captured earlier by Russia following its February 24 invasion.
In the east, Russian forces continued to intensify their shelling as they hit sites in the Donetsk region, which along with the Luhansk region make up the Donbas industrial heartland of Ukraine. The Donbas has become the focus of Russia's military effort following its failure to take Kyiv earlier in the conflict.
Ukraine's military said Russian forces were using massive shelling in the east as preparations for an intensification of ground hostilities. Ukrainian officials have called the strikes on civilian targets in the region "war crimes" and pleaded with the West to step up the delivery of weapons needed to resist the onslaught.
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy on July 11 said Russian forces had conducted 34 air strikes over the past two days and that the death toll in a strike on a five-story apartment building in the small town of Chasiv Yar had risen to 33 people, including at least one child.
The Ukrainian military's General Staff said Russian forces were using the shelling as preparations for an intensification of ground maneuvers in the east. Ukrainian officials have called the strikes on civilian targets in the region "war crimes" and pleaded with the West to step up the delivery of weapons needed to resist the onslaught.
The U.S.-based Institute for the Study of War said Russia was regrouping its forces and that the massive artillery assaults were intended to set conditions for future ground advances.
Moscow denies it has targeted civilian sites, even in the face of video evidence and the near-total destruction of many Ukrainian cities and towns.
Ukraine's effort has been boosted recently with the delivery of high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS) and similar systems provided by the United States and allies, Security Council Secretary Oleksiy Danilov said earlier this week.
The United States announced on July 8 that it would be sending four more. It said that would bring the number of HIMARS sent by Washington to 12.
It was not immediately clear if Ukrainian forces used the HIMARS system to hit the Russian sites in Nova Kakhovka.
Meanwhile, the White House on July 11 said it believes Iran is planning to provide Russia with “hundreds” of unmanned aerial vehicles, including weapons-capable drones, for use in its war in Ukraine.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on July 11 that Washington has information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones.
Sullivan said it was a sign that Russia's massive bombardments in Ukraine -- which have allowed Moscow to consolidate gains in eastern Ukraine following setbacks around Kyiv -- are "coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Ukrainian Service, AP, Reuters, BBC, and AFP
U.S. Says Iran Preparing To Send Drones To Russia For Use In Ukraine War
The U.S. government has said it believes Iran is planning to provide Russia with "hundreds" of unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs), including weapons-capable drones, for use in its war in Ukraine.
U.S. national-security adviser Jake Sullivan told reporters on July 11 that Washington had information that shows Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use the drones.
The comments come amid reports that the Russian military is struggling to sustain its arsenal of weaponry after suffering significant losses against Ukrainian forces since its February 24 invasion.
"The Iranian government is preparing to provide Russia with up to several hundred UAVs, including weapons-capable UAVs, on an expedited timeline," Sullivan told reporters.
"Our information further indicates that Iran is preparing to train Russian forces to use these UAVs, with initial training sessions slated to begin as soon as early July," he said.
Sullivan said it was unclear whether Tehran had already provided any of the systems to Russia.
Sullivan said it was a sign that Russia's massive bombardments in Ukraine -- which have allowed Moscow to consolidate gains in eastern Ukraine following setbacks around Kyiv -- are "coming at a cost to the sustainment of its own weapons."
Sullivan also said that Iran had provided similar UAVs to Yemen's Huthi rebels to attack Saudi Arabia before a cease-fire was declared earlier this year.
Drones have played an important role for both sides in the war in Ukraine.
Kyiv's forces have had success in using Turkish-made Bayraktar armed combat UAVs, and Washington and other allies have provided Ukraine with a variety of smaller drone types.
With reporting by AP, AFP, and Reuters
Veteran U.S. Negotiator Richardson May Travel To Russia For Talks On Griner, Whelan
Veteran U.S. hostage negotiator Bill Richardson could travel to Russia to seek the release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner and former Marine Paul Whelan, U.S. and Russian media are reporting.
The office of the former governor and ambassador on July 11 said the families of Griner and Whelan had asked Richardson to become involved in the matter, which has raised already high tensions between Washington and Moscow.
"What I can say is that both the Whelan and Griner families have asked us to help with the release of their loved ones," Mickey Bergman, vice president of the Richardson Center for Global Engagement, said when asked whether Richardson would travel to Russia.
Richardson, the former governor of New Mexico and UN ambassador, has been involved in similar cases since the 1990s, when he negotiated the release of U.S. citizens imprisoned in countries such as North Korea and Burma.
He has held talks with Russian officials over the past two years for the release of another American, former Marine Trevor Reed.
The 74-year-old Richardson acts as a private citizen in such matters, but his involvement usually has the tacit approval of the U.S. government.
Griner, 31, pleaded guilty to drug-possession and smuggling charges in a Russian court and faces up to 10 years in prison on the charges.
She was arrested earlier this year after Russian authorities said they found cannabis oil in vape cartridges in her luggage when she passed through Moscow's Sheremetyevo Airport. She was returning to play for a Russian team in the off-season of the U.S. Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA).
She said she accidentally brought the cannabis oil when she quickly packed to travel to Russia and requested leniency from the court.
Whelan is a former U.S. Marine and private security consultant who was detained in December 2018, accused of espionage.
He denied the charges but was sentenced to 16 years in prison in June 2020.
Russia has signaled repeatedly its interest in exchanging detained U.S. citizens for Russians held in U.S. prisons
With reporting by AFP, Reuters, and TASS
Turkish, Armenian Leaders Pledge To Further Normalization Process
The leaders of Armenia and Turkey have pledged during a phone call to build on a recently established process aimed at normalizing travel, trade, and diplomatic relations between their two countries.
The two sides issued a joint statement after the call on July 11 saying Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinian and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan "stressed the importance of the bilateral process of normalizing relations between the countries."
Erdogan and Pashinian expect a quick implementation of agreements to open the Turkish-Armenian border to citizens of third countries and to allow mutual cargo shipments by air, the statement said.
Special envoys of the two neighboring states reached the agreements during a fourth round of normalization talks held in Vienna on July 1.
"The leaders expressed hope that the agreements reached on July 1 will be implemented in the nearest future," the statement said.
Pashinian last week instructed Armenian government agencies to closely cooperate with their Turkish counterparts to implement the agreements "as soon as possible."
The two countries have never established formal diplomatic relations and their shared border has been closed since the 1990s. The call on July 11 was Pashinian's first direct contact with Erdogan.
Ankara has long made the opening of the border and establishment of diplomatic relations with Yerevan conditional on a resolution of the Nagorno-Karabakh conflict that is acceptable to Azerbaijan.
Their relationship is strained by World War I-era mass killings of Armenians in the Ottoman Empire, which Yerevan insists amount to a genocide.
The two countries appointed the special envoys in December, one year after a short war between Armenia and Azerbaijan over control of the disputed Nagorno-Karabakh region.
Azerbaijan employed Turkish combat drones to help it recapture most of the contested territory that had been under ethnic Armenian control since the 1990s.
In a previous sign of warming relations, Turkey and Armenia in February resumed their first commercial flights in two years.
With reporting by AFP and dpa
Turkey's Erdogan Speaks With Putin, Zelenskiy About Ukrainian Grain Exports
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan has discussed Ukrainian grain exports in separate phone calls with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy.
Ukraine and its allies have pushed for the reopening of Ukraine's Black Sea ports, which Kyiv says are shut because of a Russian blockade.
Western countries have increased their demands for the reopening of the ports to allow shipments of grain, especially to countries in the Middle East and Africa that depend on Ukrainian grain to feed their populations.
Erdogan told Putin that it is time to take action regarding a UN plan to establish safe corridors in the Black Sea for grain exports. He also reiterated that a lasting and just peace should be negotiated to end the war, according to a statement from the government communications office quoted by the state news agency Anadolu.
Zelenskiy said on Twitter that he appreciated Erdogan's help on resuming grain exports and added that Russia also must be stopped from taking Ukrainian grain from occupied territories.
Erdogan, who has offered to mediate on the grain issue, also discussed the situation with Putin.
The Kremlin said that the two leaders also discussed economic cooperation and a planned "Russian-Turkish meeting at the highest level" in the near future. No further details were provided.
The Ukrainian Navy, meanwhile, said it had begun helping to facilitate the export of Ukrainian agricultural products. The navy said in a statement that eight foreign ships had arrived at Ukrainian ports.
It said the assistance was possible because Ukraine managed to retake Snake Island, a strategic outpost in the Black Sea. The statement, which was posted on Facebook, also notes that currently most Ukrainian ports remain blocked, and some are occupied.
Moscow said it would allow Ukrainian ships loaded with food products to leave if Ukraine's military demined the waters off Odesa and other ports.
But Ukraine says it cannot demine the coast because Russia would "use grain corridors to attack southern Ukraine."
The war and the blockade of Ukrainian ports have meant most of Ukraine's grain is not getting out, causing food shortages in some of the world's poorest countries. Russia and Ukraine jointly account for nearly a third of global wheat exports.
Many Western countries blame Moscow for food insecurity around the world, but Russia has repeatedly denied it is responsible for the problem.
With reporting by dpa, Reuters, Anadolu, and TASS
Former Iranian Judge Makes Claims About Mass Executions Ahead Of Verdict In Iranian Official's Case In Sweden
Hossein-Ali Nayeri, the former deputy chief justice of Iran's Supreme Court, claims that mass executions carried out in 1988 were necessary to eliminate conspirators plotting against the government.
Nayeri made the statement in an interview with Iran's Islamic Revolution Document Center, a website that collects documents related to the 1979 revolution.
Nayeri was named as the head of the so-called Death Committee, which carried out the executions, according to witnesses who have testified in the case of Hamid Nouri in Sweden.
The witnesses also say Nayeri accused the people who were executed of preparing "new conspiracies" before they were put to death.
Nouri, a former Iranian official, is on trial in Stockholm in connection with the mass executions, which eliminated thousands of political prisoners in the summer of 1988 over a three-day period.
The Islamic Revolution Document Center's interview with Nayeri was published on July 9 as the Swedish judicial system prepared to issue a verdict in Nouri's case.
The Death Committee was a four-person group assigned to carry out a fatwa issued by Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, the leader of the Islamic republic at the time, to execute thousands of political and ideological prisoners who were serving time in prison.
Nayeri, who served as deputy chief of the Supreme Court at the time, accused them of creating "organizational relations" and "new organizations" inside the prison, as well as "obtaining information from outside the prison."
"The atmosphere of the prison was in their hands and therefore new conspiracies were at work. It wasn't like they just wanted to spend their days in prison," Nayeri said in the interview, which according to the document center was the first time he has spoken publicly about the executions.
Nayeri also accused the people who were executed of "childish stubbornness" and of trying to cause "economic damage to the system" by cutting telephone wires and breaking light bulbs.
Khomeini's fatwa initially targeted members of the Mujahedin-e Khalq Organization (MKO), a militant leftist group regarded by some as a cult that for years was considered a terrorist organization by the United States and Britain.
The MKO participated in the Islamic Revolution that toppled the shah in 1979, but it was soon branded a threat by the new clerical establishment.
Through his fatwa, Khomeini paved the way for the immediate execution of Iranian prisoners deemed loyal to the MKO, many of whom had been rounded up for even the slightest perceived affiliation. The fatwa eventually encompassed all left-wing opponents of the regime, including communists, Trotskyists, Marxist-Leninists, and others.
The Iranian government has never acknowledged the mass executions, nor provided any information about the number of prisoners killed.
The rights watchdog Amnesty International has estimated that 4,500 people were executed, while the MKO places the number at around 30,000. Many of the victims were buried in secret.
Nayeri said there were "special conditions" in Iran in the 1980s and the state of the country was "critical."
"If it wasn't for Imam [Khomeini]'s determination, maybe we wouldn't have this security at all," he said in the interview. "Maybe the situation would have been different. Perhaps the Islamic republic would not have remained at all."
Given the lack of action inside the country, Human Rights Watch has said foreign courts should take up the cause and prosecute Iranian officials implicated in the killings, just as Sweden is doing with Nouri.
Nouri is charged with international war crimes and human rights abuses in connection with the murders of more than 100 people at a prison in Karaj.
Swedish prosecutors are seeking life imprisonment for Nouri, who has been held in custody in Sweden since his arrest in Stockholm in November 2019. The Stockholm District Court has said that a verdict in the case is expected on July 14.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Navalny Announces Launch Of New Anti-Corruption Foundation
Jailed Russian opposition leader Aleksei Navalny, whose Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) was labeled extremist and outlawed last year, has announced a relaunch of the group, which was known for publishing investigative reports about corruption among top Russian officials, including President Vladimir Putin.
Navalny tweeted on July 11 that the new Anti-Corruption Foundation will function as an international organization with an advisory board including his wife, Yulia Navalnaya; former Belgian Prime Minister Guy Verhofstadt, who is currently a member of the European Parliament; Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist Anne Applebaum; and U.S. philosopher Francis Fukuyama.
"The Foundation will be completely transparent and clear, and the first contribution to its existence will be the Sakharov Prize, awarded to me by the European Parliament (50,000 euros)," Navalny's tweet said.
FBK and other groups associated with Navalny, as well as his political movement, were declared "extremist" organizations by the Russian authorities in June 2021 and disbanded.
"We talked about the fact that Putin and his crooks will not succeed in destroying the Anti-Corruption Foundation. On the contrary, it will become a global international foundation," Navalny wrote.
Navalny was arrested in January 2021 upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
He was then handed a 2 1/2-year prison sentence for violating the terms of an earlier parole during of his convalescence abroad. The original conviction is widely regarded as a trumped-up, politically motivated case.
In March, Navalny was sentenced in a separate case to nine years in prison on embezzlement and contempt charges that he and his supporters have repeatedly rejected as politically motivated.
Union Warns About Deteriorating Health Of Hunger-Striking Iranian Teacher
The teachers' union in Iran's Fars Province has warned that the health of jailed teacher activist Mohammad Ali Zahmatkesh is deteriorating due to a hunger strike.
Referring to significant weight loss and a severe drop in blood pressure after 12 days on hunger strike, the union warned that the life of the retired teacher, who has been under arrest since May 24, was in danger and he was "unable to speak."
Zahmatkesh, 58, has a history of arrest and conviction due to his union activities. He served a two-year sentence starting in May 2018.
In a statement on July 9, while condemning the arrest of Zahmatkesh, the union also warned the authorities of the Islamic republic and security and judicial institutions about "false accusations, dismissal, deportation, and prison sentences" for teachers and cultural activists.
Iranian teachers -- along with workers from other sectors as well as pensioners -- have been taking to the streets across the country to demand better pay and working conditions.
In response, the authorities have summoned, detained, and jailed a growing number of protesters and activists, which have nevertheless failed to stop the rallies.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Ukraine Condemns Russian Decree Allowing Ukrainians Expedited Citizenship
Ukraine has condemned a new decree signed by Russian President Vladimir Putin that allows Ukrainians in all parts of the country to obtain Russian citizenship.
The decree "is another encroachment on the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, incompatible with the norms and principles of international law," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said in a statement on July 11.
It said granting passports to Ukrainian citizens was "legally void and will have no legal consequences for Ukraine."
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba said the passport decree was an example of Putin's "predatory appetites" and called on Ukraine's partners to increase military assistance and introduce new economic sanctions against Russia.
The decree says all Ukrainian citizens and persons without citizenship residing in Ukraine can get Russian passports through the same simplified procedure that Moscow introduced in 2019 for residents of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions, parts of which have been controlled by Kremlin-backed separatists since 2014.
Since May 25, it has also applied to residents of two Ukrainian regions, Kherson and Zaporizhzhya, parts of which have been occupied during Moscow's unprovoked invasion launched in February. It now applies throughout Ukraine.
The Foreign Ministry statement said Russia was using the simplified procedure for issuing passports "to tighten the noose around the necks of residents of the temporarily occupied territories of our state, forcing them to participate in the criminal activities of the occupying administrations and the Russian army of aggression."
The decree compounds concerns about the aims of Russia's war against Ukraine, according to a Kyiv-based analyst.
The expansion "means [that Russia's] plans for occupation have no geographical limits," Maria Zolkina, head of regional security and conflict studies at the Kyiv-based Democratic Initiatives Foundation think tank, wrote on Twitter.
Putin and other Russian officials have insisted that the invasion's goal was not to occupy Ukraine. However, Moscow and Russian-imposed authorities in occupied Ukrainian territories now say the regions could become part of Russia.
Russian-installed authorities in occupied territories of Ukraine's Kherson and Zaporizhzhya regions said earlier that they had set up passport-issuance centers for Ukrainian citizens who chose to obtain Russian passports.
In the Luhansk and Donetsk regions, known collectively as the Donbas, separatist leaders said earlier that hundreds of thousands of local residents had obtained Russian citizenship since 2019.
Iranian Filmmaker Panahi Arrested After Signing Statement Condemning Cinematographers' Detentions
Iranian filmmaker Jafar Panahi has been arrested amid a wave of detentions of cultural and activist figures in Iran, state media report.
Panahi is among more than 300 Iranian filmmakers and cultural activists who issued a statement on July 9 condemning the arrests of activist cinematographers Mohammad Rasulof and Mostafa al-Ahmad.
Rasulof and Ahmad had joined a group of Iranian filmmakers in publishing an open letter calling on the security forces to "lay down their arms" in the face of outrage over the "corruption, theft, inefficiency, and repression" following the violent crackdown of those protesting a building collapse in the southwestern city of Abadan that killed 41 people in May.
More than 100 Iranian cinematographers backed the statement demanding that soldiers, who they wrote "have turned into the people's oppressors," lay down their weapons and "return to the arms of the nation."
Some reports indicated that Panahi, along with a group of other filmmakers, had visited the Evin prison prosecutor's office on July 11 in regard to the arrest of Rasulof and Ahmad but that he was arrested when he left the prosecutor's office.
On July 9, Iranian state media announced the arrest of Mostafa Tajzadeh, the former deputy interior minister in reformist President Mohammad Khatami's government and one of the most prominent reformist figures in the Islamic republic.
Tajzadeh was accused of "a conspiracy to act against the country's security," Mehr news agency said late on July 8.
Tajzadeh also was charged with "publishing falsehoods to disturb the public mind," adding that this is the reason a warrant was issued for his arrest. The report gave no further details.
Tajzadeh was arrested and sentenced to six years in prison following the disputed presidential election in 2009. The sentence was later increased by one year to a total of seven years.
Tajzadeh is an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. While serving his previous sentence, he published open letters addressed to Khamenei from prison.
He also registered to run in a subsequent presidential election but was disqualified in preelection vetting by the Guardians Council.
Iranian Professors Fired After Men, Women Do Kurdish Folk Dance Together
Seven professors at Iran's Kermanshah University have been fired after a video of them performing a Kurdish folk dance at a graduation ceremony went viral, angering university officials.
The video from the event, which was held on June 1 but only recently posted, shows several students and professors of both sexes dancing freely on a stage at the ceremony at the medical school in western Iran.
The Norway-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) reported that the professors were fired because of the "mixed-sex Kurdish dancing of students" and the improper wearing of the hijab by women at the ceremony.
After the video went viral, the university's public relations department condemned the action, saying it was organized without official permission and had crossed "red lines."
Iran is regularly criticized by human rights organizations for suppressing civil rights religious and personal freedoms, even in private settings.
Police have previously raided private events and gatherings and arrested people for "mixed-sex dancing" and "not wearing a hijab."
In response to the government's increased pressure on civil rights, several social-media activists have promoted a campaign for women to come out on the streets of Iranian cities without a hijab on July 12.
With writing and reporting by Ardeshir Tayebi
Ukrainian Figure Skating Official Fired After Taking Part In Event In Russia
Olympic champion Viktor Petrenko has been fired from his post as vice president of the Ukrainian Figure Skating Federation (UFFK) and expelled from the organization for taking part in an event in Russia that was organized by Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov's wife, Tatyana Navka.
Federation members were "outraged" by Petrenko's decision to participate in Navka's ice show, The Scarlet Flower, which started in the Russian city of Sochi on July 1 and is scheduled to end on September 30, the UFFK said in a statement.
"The former athlete made this shameful decision of his despite the wide-scale war that Russia is conducting against Ukraine for the fifth month," the statement said.
"Thousands of Ukrainian civilians, including hundreds of children, killed and tortured by the aggressor, massive missile strikes on our cities and villages, and the total destruction of people’s homes did not stop Viktor Petrenko from going onto the skating rink...to perform on a team with supporters of this horrible war."
Ukraine's National Olympic Committee also condemned Petrenko's participation in the show, calling it "unacceptable."
Odesa native Petrenko, 53, won gold medals in the singles figure-skating competitions at the 1992 Winter Olympics and the World Championships the same year and is a three-time European champion.
Navka won gold medals in ice dancing at the 2006 Winter Olympics and the World Championships in 2004 and 2005 and is also a three-time European champion in that sport.
Her husband, Peskov, has been Russian President Vladimir Putin's chief spokesman since 2008, when Putin started a term as prime minister.
Russia May Expand Its 'Gay Propaganda' Ban, Deeming It 'Insufficient'
Russia may expand its ban on so-called “gay propaganda” later this year, broadening a law that rights activists say has put LGBT people at risk and led to increased discrimination and violence.
A committee chairman in the State Duma, Russia’s lower house of parliament, wrote on Telegram on July 11 that a 2013 law banning "propaganda of nontraditional sexual relations" among minors is “insufficient.”
"We propose to fully extend the ban on that sort of propaganda among audiences of all ages (offline, media outlets, the Internet, social media, as well as in cinema theaters)," Aleksandr Khinshtein wrote, adding that his committee proposes stricter punishment for violation of the law as well.
He said lawmakers will discuss possible amendments in the fall, when the Duma is back in session.
The current law envisages fines up to 1 million rubles ($15,500) or up to 15 days in jail for propagating "nontraditional sexual relations among minors."
Khinshtein added that the amendments would also introduce stricter punishment for "propaganda" of pedophilia and ban distribution of any information demonstrating "nontraditional sexual relations."
The current law, signed by President Vladimir Putin in 2013, has been widely criticized by human rights groups and LGBT community advocates.
Relatives Of Kazakhs Killed During January Unrest Demand Justice
NUR-SULTAN -- About 20 people have rallied in front of the president’s office in Kazakhstan's capital, demanding justice for loved ones killed in the violent dispersal of anti-government demonstrations in January.
The protesters who rallied on July 11 came from the cities of Almaty, Oskemen, Taraz, and Shymkent to demand that all posthumous charges against their relatives to be dropped and that thorough investigations into their deaths be launched.
One of the protesters, Murat Abdiraiym from the southern city of Shymkent, told RFE/RL that his son, Nurbolat Alpamys, was shot dead at the January rally. He said his son was unarmed and was exercising his rights to free speech and expression.
"They charged him with taking part in mass disorder. I demand that charge be dropped," Abdiraiym said.
The January unrest occurred after a peaceful demonstration in the tightly controlled, oil-rich Central Asian nation's western region of Manghystau on January 2 over a fuel-price hike led to widespread anti-government protests.
Thousands of people were detained by officials during and after the protests, which President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said were caused by "20,000 terrorists" from abroad, a claim for which authorities have provided no evidence.
Human rights groups say the number killed was much higher than any of the various figures provided by officials. The groups have provided evidence that peaceful demonstrators and people who had nothing to do with the protests were among those killed by law enforcement and military personnel.
The government has not published the names of those killed during or after the unrest -- which led to the removal of former President Nursultan Nazarbaev and his relatives from the political scene -- and has rejected calls by Kazakh and global human rights groups for an international probe into the deaths.
At the small demonstration on July 11, two women from Almaty, Aigerim Niyazbaeva and Shapaghat Qadyrova, said their husbands were shot dead during the January unrest and posthumously charged with taking part in mass disorders. They said they want their late husbands' names to be cleared and all people involved in the killings to be brought to justice.
Police called on the demonstrators to move to a nearby building housing the Prosecutor-General's Office to meet with a presidential aide and the prosecutor. The demonstrators eventually agreed, but it was not immediately clear whether they met with the officials.
In late June, Kazakhstan's deputy prosecutor general, Aset Shyndaliev, said that six people were tortured to death after being arrested for taking part in the January protests and that 232 people died during the protests, which were violently dispersed by law enforcement and the armed forces.
Shyndaliev said at the time that eight officers of the Committee of National Security (KNB) and a police officer had been arrested on charge of torturing suspects. Overall, he said, 15 officers are suspected of using torture and illegal methods of interrogation on people arrested during and after the unrest.
The Prosecutor-General's Office said earlier that 25 people were officially considered victims of torture after investigators used hot irons on them during interrogations related to the unrest.
Hungarian Energy Company Chief Warns Fuel-Price Cap Will Lead To Shortages
The head of Hungary’s largest network of fuel stations has warned that a government-mandated cap on fuel prices will lead to shortages if it is not lifted soon.
Zsolt Hernadi, CEO of Hungarian oil and gas company MOL,said in an interview published by ATV on July 11 that Hungary was facing an "extremely dangerous" situation as the fuel-price cap was driving up consumption.
"This raises the question of how long this can be done," said Hernadi, whose company has previously called for the cap to be phased out.
The retail price for both 95-octane gasoline and diesel fuel was capped at 480 Hungarian forints ($1.19) a liter last November.
The government of far-right Prime Minister Viktor Orban said it was introducing the cap to shield consumers from surging inflation. It currently is set to run until October.
MOL last month set a limit of 50 liters a day for passenger car drivers at its stations.
A government official told Reuters that fuel prices would be about double the current price without the cap.
The official added that the "government is constantly analyzing the state of the fuel supply and will make a decision on the price caps."
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Hungarian Service, Reuters, and ATV
Poland Says Migrant Crossing Attempts Have Declined Sharply Since Building Of Border Wall
The number of migrants attempting to cross the border from Belarus into Poland has declined by nearly two-thirds since Polish authorities built a wall along the frontier.
Poland's border control agency said on July 11 that it had recorded 1,766 attempts to cross the border in March. In June, the number fell to 596, according to a spokesperson quoted by the PAP news agency.
Poland in late June said it had completed a steel wall stretching along the border with Belarus to stop the flow of illegal migrants after tens of thousands, mostly from Middle East, tried to enter the EU-member state from Belarusian territory last year.
Polish Interior Minister Mariusz Kaminski said on June 30 that the construction of the 5.5 meter-high, 186 kilometer-long steel wall will "separate us from the bleak dictatorship of [Belarusian ruler Alyaksandr] Lukashenka," who the West blames for funneling the influx of migrants.
The border separating the two countries is actually 418 kilometers long, but much of it is covered by water.
Poland and other EU states say Lukashenka orchestrated the migrant crisis along with his ally, Russian President Vladimir Putin, in retaliation for sanctions imposed on him and his regime for its brutal crackdown on dissent after mass protests over a disputed August 2020 presidential election handed Lukashenka a sixth term in power.
Belarus has denied charges that it manufactured the border crisis.
Based on reporting by RFE/RL’s Belarus Service, dpa, and PAP
Eleven Kyrgyz Nationals Held On Border-Crossing Charges Said Released From Tajik Custody
BATKEN, Kyrgyzstan -- Eleven Kyrgyz citizens have been released from Tajik custody after being held on charges of crossing the border illegally amid an ongoing border dispute between the two Central Asian nations, according to one of the men and his father.
Aidarbek Khaidarov told RFE/RL on July 10 that he and 10 other Kyrgyz nationals who had been detained at different times since last year were released in recent days. He said he could not give more details as he was ordered not to disclose any information regarding the release.
Khaidarov's father, Umarbai Khaidarov, told RFE/RL that the 11 men were handed to the Kyrgyz side near the Kyzyl-Bel border control point in the southern region of Batken.
"Six of them were taken to the police station in the village of Arka, others were taken to Bishkek, as they most likely have permanent residences in the Chui region," Umarbai Khaidarov said.
Authorities in Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan have not yet commented officially on the reported release of the 11 Kyrgyz men.
On June 3, a court in the Batken region released 11 Tajik citizens who had been held by Kyrgyz authorities on the same charges.
In late May, the chief prosecutors of Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan held talks and agreed on an exchange of citizens detained for illegal border crossing.
Arrests on charges of illegal border crossing by the authorities of the two nations have increased since exchanges of gunfire along a disputed segment of the border in the spring of 2021 left 36 Kyrgyz and 19 Tajik citizens dead.
Many border areas in Central Asia have been disputed since the Soviet Union's collapse in 1991.
The situation is particularly complicated near the numerous exclaves in the volatile Ferghana Valley, where the borders of Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan meet.
Almost half of the 970-kilometer Kyrgyz-Tajik border has yet to be demarcated, leading to repeated tensions since the two countries gained independence three decades ago.
