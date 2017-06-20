EU Warns Against Planned Changes In Electoral System In Moldova

The European Union joined in criticisms of planned changes in Moldova's electoral system on June 19, saying a national consensus does not exist to make such far-reaching changes.

The changes were criticized last week by the Venice Commission and the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe's Office for Democratic Institutions, which singled out potential problems with inadequate representation of women and minorities and the risk of influence on political candidates.

The European organizations have also expressed concern that the plans do not contemplate regulation and oversight of political parites and campaign finance.

The shortfalls led the Venice Commission to conclude that "such fundamental change...is not advisable at this time" -- a conclusion backed by the EU.

"The proposed changes raise serious concerns in the current political context," an EU spokesman said, noting that Moldovan political parties are "polarized around this legislative initiative," preventing a "broad consensus" in favor of the changes.

The spokesman warned that "democracy and the rule of law are at the core" of Moldova's association agreement with the EU, so if the Moldovan parliament adopts the proposals, the agreement will be reassessed.

Despite these warnings, Speaker Democrat Adrian Candu said the government will go ahead with revising the system.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Moldovan Service

