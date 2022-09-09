News
Budget Commissioner Calls On EU States To Step Up Funding For Kyiv In 2023
PRAGUE -- EU Budget Commissioner Johannes Hahn has asked EU member states to step up their financial support to Kyiv next year because Russia's war in Ukraine “is very likely" to continue.
Speaking to RFE/RL in Prague ahead of an informal meeting of EU finance ministers, Hahn confirmed that a 5 billion euro ($5.02 billion) loan tranche to Ukraine will be formally agreed upon in the coming days and that he hoped an additional 3 billion euros, possibly in grants, would be provided to Kyiv before the end of the year.
"There has to be more in the pipeline, because the financial needs of Ukraine until the end [of the year] is another 3 billion [euros]," Hahn said.
Hahn added that the additional funds had already been proposed to the European Commission and expressed confidence that they would be approved by EU member states.
A first tranche of 1 billion euros was already disbursed this summer, meaning that a total of 9 billion euros of financial aid from Brussels could go to Kyiv before the end of this year.
The bigger question is about the provision of long-term financial aid to Ukraine as it continues to fight a devastating war with Russia after Moscow launched a full-scale invasion in February.
The vast majority of the EU budget has already been set aside for other commitments, with Hahn hinting that, in the future, funds must come from the coffers of individual member states.
“The real question indeed is how to finance Ukraine in case -- and it's very likely the case -- that the war is ongoing in the new year," Hahn said. "We have to support Ukraine because Ukraine is defending not only themselves but also us, our values.”
Hahn said that the needed funding for Ukraine cannot be provided from the current EU budget and will require "an extraordinary effort."
The budget commissioner also acknowledged that skyrocketing energy prices and inflation in the EU could have an impact on how willing the bloc would be when it comes to providing additional financial support to Kyiv.
"Of course, people are very much focused on how to serve their electricity bills," he said. "But nevertheless, we have to think about Ukraine.”
“I think this is exactly what we have to discuss with the finance ministers, because there have been commitments also from the G7 leaders that they will also support Ukraine," Hahn added. "So, we have to fulfill our commitments. And, again, it's in our own interest. It's in our own interest because it's about peace in Europe, stability in Europe.”
Moscow Court Rejects Google's Appeal Against Order To Pay $352 Million Fine
A court in Moscow has rejected an appeal by Google against an order to pay a fine of more than 21.7 billion rubles ($352 million) over information distributed about Russia's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine on its YouTube video-sharing platform.
The Taganka district court in the Russian capital ruled against the appeal on September 9, court spokeswoman Zulfia Gurinchuk told the Interfax news agency.
Earlier in July, the Magistrate Court of the Taganka district ordered Google to pay the fine for what it called the company’s failure to delete, as instructed, what authorities had determined to be banned content.
It was the second conviction for Google, and the fine was set at one-tenth of all the profit the U.S. Internet giant and groups associated with it earn in Russia in a year, the court said at the time.
Russia's media regulator Roskomnadzor filed a lawsuit against Google in June, accusing it of repeated failure to comply with Russian authorities' demands.
Roskomnadzor’s complaints about YouTube date back to March when it demanded that Google stop the spread of videos on YouTube that it said were "threatening Russian citizens."
In April, Roskomnadzor issued the first fine, a considerably lower 11 million rubles ($188,500), saying YouTube "turned into one of the key platforms spreading fake news" about the war.
Days after Russia launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24, Roskomnadzor ordered media across the country to publish information about the war in Ukraine only if it is provided by official sources.
It also has forbidden describing the attack against Ukraine as an invasion or a war, instead insisting it be called a "special military operation."
With reporting by Interfax
Blinken Says Iran's Latest Nuclear Pact Response 'Takes Us Backwards'
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken says Tehran's latest response in negotiations on reviving a 2015 nuclear pact has pushed the talks a step back.
Speaking to reporters at NATO headquarters in Brussels on September 9, Blinken said Washington still hopes for a deal to keep Iran's nuclear program in check, but that it was not looking for an agreement at any cost.
After 16 months of indirect talks between Tehran and Washington, the EU last month put forward a final offer to overcome an impasse for the revival of the 2015 Joint Comprehensive Plan Of Action (JCPOA).
Iran responded to the proposal, which the United States then replied to, prompting a further response from Tehran, bolstering hopes a deal may be near.
"In past weeks, we've closed some gaps. Iran has moved away from some extraneous demands -- demands unrelated to the JCPOA itself," Blinken said. "However, the latest response takes us backwards. And we're not about to agree to a deal that doesn't meet our bottom-line requirements.... If we conclude a deal, it's only because it will advance our national security."
The agreement collapsed when former U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew the United States unilaterally in 2018 and reimposed crippling sanctions on Iran.
Since then, Tehran has progressively rolled back its own commitments to the deal, which was designed to prevent Iran from building a nuclear bomb. Tehran insists its nuclear program is for civilian purposes only.
In its most recent response to the EU proposal, Iran said that the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) should drop its "politically motivated probes" of Tehran's nuclear work.
The IAEA has been probing the origins of nuclear material found at three undeclared Iranian sites.
Journalist In Russia's Kalmykia Says He Was Attacked Over His Articles
A journalist in Russia's Kalmykia region, which lies north of the North Caucasus region, says he was attacked for carrying out his journalistic activities.
Badma Byurchiyev, a correspondent of the Kavkazsky uzel (The Caucasus Knot) newspaper, said on September 9 that he was attacked late the previous evening by five men in Kalmykia's capital, Elista.
Byurchiyev said that the unidentified attackers knocked him down and continued to beat him, adding that one asked him, "Will you continue to f...ing lie further?"
Byurchiyev said that the attack was linked to his "journalistic or opposition" activities.
His friends say that the attack might be retaliation ordered by the authorities for a recent article placed on Byurchiyev's Telegram channel that criticized Kalmykia's leader, Batu Khasikov.
With reporting by Kavkazsky uzel
Jailed Russian Opposition Politician Yashin's Pretrial Detention Extended
A court in Moscow has extended the pretrial detention of opposition politician Ilya Yashin, who was arrested in July for allegedly spreading false information about the Russian military amid its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The court ruled on September 9 that the Moscow municipal lawmaker must stay in custody until at least November 12.
Yashin, 39, is an outspoken Kremlin critic and one of the few prominent opposition politicians still in Russia after an exodus prompted by a wave of repression against supporters of jailed opposition politician Aleksei Navalny and anyone who speaks out against Moscow's invasion of Ukraine.
Before his arrest, he was fined four times on charges of discrediting the Russian military over his open opposition to the war in Ukraine.
He said in June after he was arrested on the disobedience charge that the authorities were trying to force him to leave Russia, which he refuses to do.
With reporting by TASS and Interfax
- By Mike Eckel
U.S. Defense Chief Says Ukraine Seeing Battlefield Successes Near Kherson, Kharkiv
PRAGUE -- U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin says Ukrainian forces are showing signs of battlefield successes in two counteroffensives and that the United States will support Kyiv in its battle against invading Russian troops "as long as it's needed."
Austin's comments in Prague on September 9 follow mounting evidence that Ukrainian troops have made advances in the southern Kherson region and in districts east and southeast of Kharkiv, Ukraine's second-largest city.
While Kherson has been the focus of major fighting for a couple weeks now, the push from Kharkiv has unfolded over the past couple days, with what appears to be lightning speed.
"We see success in Kherson now," Austin told reporters in Prague after meeting with his Czech counterpart, Jana Cernochova.
"We see some success in Kharkiv and so that is very encouraging," he added.
In his nightly video address on September 8, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy claimed that Ukrainian troops had "liberated dozens of settlements" and reclaimed more than 1,000 square kilometers from Russian forces in the past week.
Russian officials have said nothing about either front, or Ukrainian successes, though pro-Russian military bloggers have for days been documenting major movements in battle lines in both places.
But on September 9, the Russian-appointed administrator for Kharkiv occupied regions told Rossia-24 TV that Ukrainian officials had made a "substantial victory" in the eastern region.
"The situation is rather serious now," Vitaliy Hanchev said. "The very fact there was a breach of our defenses is already a substantial victory for the Ukrainian armed forces."
On September 8, U.S. officials announced another $675 million package in weaponry to Ukraine along with a $2 billion pledge made the same day for strengthening security across Europe, bringing the total amount of military supplies sent to Kyiv to more than $15.2 billion since the Russian invasion on February 24.
Russian Orthodox Patriarch Calls Queen Elizabeth A Symbol Of Europe's Traditions
Patriarch Kirill, the leader of the Russian Orthodox Church, has expressed condolences over the death of Queen Elizabeth II, saying she was an example of "the highest culture."
Patriarch Kirill wrote in a letter to King Charles III on September 9 that his mother's reign was a symbol of stability, continuity, and historic traditions "not only for her homeland but for the European continent as a whole."
"Political leaders and heads of the world's powers treated her with enormous respect. It is with great warmth that I remember her visit to Russia in 1994, which left me with the kindest impressions," Kirill said in the letter, which came a day after the monarch died at 96 after 70 years on the throne.
"She was an open, knowable person who was able to appreciate a conversation partner, an example of a deep intellectuality and the highest culture," he added.
While the queen was technically the head of state in the United Kingdom, her powers were largely symbolic and ceremonial, and she was politically neutral.
Still, she was a major presence on the world stage for seven decades and her death has drawn condolences from around the world.
Official In Ukraine's Northeast Says Russian Attack Hits Hospital, People Wounded
The regional governor of the northeastern Ukrainian region of Sumy says Russian air strikes have destroyed a hospital in the town of Velyka Pysarivka.
"Russians continue cynically shelling the civil infrastructure of the Sumy region. Today after 9 a.m., the enemy's aviation, without crossing the Ukrainian border, shelled the hospital. The building was ruined. There are casualties. Details to follow." Dmytro Zhyvytskiy wrote on Telegram on September 9.
Zhyvytskiy's claim could not be independently verified immediately. Velyka Pysarivka lies near the border with Russia.
Russia has denied targeting civilian infrastructure since it invaded Ukraine in late February, despite mounting evidence that hospitals, residential buildings, and cultural centers have been attacked.
Russian Lawmakers Who Demanded Putin Be Charged With Treason Summoned By Police
ST. PETERSBURG, Russia -- Seven lawmakers in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, have been summoned by the police after they demanded parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, charge President Vladimir Putin with high treason over his decision to launch the unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
The seven lawmakers from St. Petersburg's Smolny municipal district received subpoenas via SMS late on September 8 ordering them to come to the police station the next day to fill out protocols on a charge of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
On September 7, the group sent an official letter to the State Duma demanding federal lawmakers initiate the ouster of Putin because, according to them, the ongoing war has damaged Russia's security.
The letter also said that the invasion led to the deaths of Russian soldiers, damaged the economy and economic conditions for the country's citizens, brought about NATO's expansion to Sweden and Finland, and militarized Ukraine through the assistance of other states.
The letter was sent to the Russian Security Council and leaders of five political factions in the State Duma.
In early March, Putin signed a law that calls for lengthy prison terms for distributing "deliberately false information" about Russian military operations as the Kremlin seeks to control the narrative about its war in Ukraine launched in late February.
It also makes it illegal "to make calls against the use of Russian troops to protect the interests of Russia" or "for discrediting such use" with a possible penalty of up to three years in prison.
The same provision applies to calling for sanctions against Russia.
UN Ukraine Mission Chief Accuses Russia Of Denying Access To POWs
The chief of the UN human rights mission in Ukraine has accused Russia of failing to allow access to prisoners of war (POWs) and that it has evidence of ill-treatment and torture of Ukrainian prisoners that may constitute war crimes.
"The Russian Federation has not provided access to prisoners of war held on its territory or in territory under its occupation...," Matilda Bogner, the head of the mission, told a news conference in Geneva on September 9.
"This is all the more worrying since we have documented that prisoners of war in the power of the Russian Federation and held by the Russian Federation's armed forces or by affiliated armed groups have suffered torture and ill-treatment," she added.
Russia has repeatedly denied it has tortured or mistreated prisoners of war captured since it launched its invasion of Ukraine on February 24.
Under the UN's 1949 Geneva Conventions, of which Russia and Ukraine are signatories, torture, willfully causing injury, murdering POWs, deliberately targeting civilian populations, and the extensive destruction of property without military necessity all rank as war crimes.
Kyiv says its has launched investigations into about 32,000 suspected war crimes -- including for torture and mistreatment of POWs -- since the invasion was launched.
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on September 9 that he could not comment on the UN statement because Russian authorities did not have enough information from the UN on what it was basing its allegations on.
Air Moldova To Resume Flights To Moscow
Air Moldova has announced that it will resume flights to Moscow following a seven-month suspension.
The national airline said in a statement on September 9 that it was restarting the route due to "countless requests from citizens of the Republic of Moldova who are in the Russian Federation and want to return home."
The airline said that the coronavirus pandemic and the suspension of flights to Russia had "created difficulties faced by hundreds of passengers every day," including for medical emergencies.
The air carrier suspended flights to Moscow following Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February, which also led the Moldovan parliament to temporarily close the country's airspace under a state of emergency.
Hungary Warns Ahead Of EU Energy Ministers Meeting That Price Cap On Russian Gas Will Trigger Cutoff
Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto has warned ahead of an emergency meeting of EU energy ministers that a proposed European price cap on Russian natural gas will result in an immediate cutoff in supplies to Europe by Moscow.
Szijjarto said on Facebook on September 9 that "the plan that would impose a price cap exclusively on Russian gas coming via pipelines is entirely against European and Hungarian interests."
"This morning...we will do our utmost to make Brussels finally understand that gas supplies are not an ideological or political issue, but one of hard-core physical reality," Szijjarto said.
EU energy ministers are expected to meet later on September 9 to discuss ways to contain a surge in energy prices brought on by Russia halting most gas flows to Europe.
The stoppages are widely seen as a response to European sanctions over Russia's invasion of Ukraine, and Moscow has been accused of using the threat of withholding energy exports to put pressure on the West.
Czech Industry Minister Jozef Sikela, whose country holds the rotating EU presidency, said earlier this week that a cap on the price of Russian imports to the bloc was not a viable solution for the current crisis and that energy ministers should not discuss the proposal at the September 9 emergency meeting.
Szijjarto met his Russian counterpart, Sergei Lavrov, in Moscow in July as Hungary sought additional gas supplies from Moscow to add to an existing long-term supply deal.
Hungary, which has criticized EU sanctions against Russia, receives more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia and is a transit country for a major oil pipeline that delivers supplies to the bloc.
The European Union has already agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports.
Gazprom started to ramp up gas supplies to Hungary in August.
On September 8, Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff signaled the government's intention to curb most institutional and commercial gas consumption by one-quarter "as fast as possible."
Gergely Gulyas announced the 25 percent target -- with exceptions for hospitals and social institutions -- along with a call for Hungarian consumers to use electricity and gas sparingly.
National populist Orban and his politically dominant Fidesz party have resisted EU moves to ban Russian gas and oil and have put up numerous roadblocks to several rounds of talks on punitive sanctions against Moscow.
In charge for most of the past two decades, Orban has increasingly cozied up to Russian President Putin for several years as rule-of-law, media-freedom, human-rights, and other politically charged disputes with the European Union have mounted.
Putin has rejected Western accusations that Moscow is using its energy exports as a "weapon" while boasting that it can easily sell oil and gas around the world and blaming Europeans for current interruptions in gas supplies to the continent.
Speaking at the Eastern Economic Forum in Vladivostok on September 7, Putin said the Nord Stream 1 gas pipeline to Germany was "practically shut down" and will remain so because its last operational turbine is out of order.
With reporting by Reuters
FIFA Demands Explanation From Iran Over Barring Of Women From Soccer Match
The disciplinary committee of world soccer's governing body, FIFA, has sent a letter to the Iranian Football Federation demanding an explanation about why women were prevented from entering the stadium to watch a match earlier this year between the Iranian and Lebanese national teams in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad.
Iranian authorities had made around 2,000 tickets available to women to attend the World Cup qualifying match against Lebanon on March 29.
But when the ticketed female supporters arrived at the Imam Reza stadium in Mashhad, police blocked their entrance and pepper sprayed them when they began to protest.
FIFA said at the time it was aware of the situation, and on September 6 sent a letter to Iranian soccer officials giving them six days to supply further information ahead of a disciplinary committee scheduled for September 22.
Women have been barred from attending soccer matches in Iran since the Islamic Revolution in 1979.
Iran's clerical establishment has long opposed the practice of allowing women into stadiums along with male fans. But under pressure from FIFA, Iranian authorities have allowed some women to attend matches in recent years.
In September 2019, FIFA ordered Iran to allow women access to stadiums without restriction and in numbers to be determined according to demand for tickets.
The FIFA directive, which threatened to ban Iran from international competitions, came after the death of Sahar Khodayari, a soccer fan who died after setting herself on fire over fears that she would be jailed for trying to attend a soccer match while wearing a disguise.
On August 25, for the first time since 1979, a limited number of women were allowed to watch a club match at Azadi Stadium.
Women attending soccer matches are seated in specially designated areas away from male spectators.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
U.S. Puts Sanctions On Iranian Companies For Helping Russia Procure Drones For War In Ukraine
The United States has imposed sanctions on an Iranian air transport company it accused of coordinating military flights to transport drones to Russia for use in its war against Ukraine.
The U.S. Treasury Department announced the sanctions on September 8, saying it also designated three companies it said were involved in the development and production of Iranian drones.
The department named Tehran-based Safiran Airport Services as the company it says coordinated flights between Iran and Russia that shipped drones, personnel, and related equipment.
The three companies designated are Paravar Pars Company, Design and Manufacturing of Aircraft Engines (DAMA), and Baharestan Kish Company. They are accused of being involved in the research, development, production, and procurement of Iranian drones, including the Shahed series.
The Treasury Department singled out the Paravar Pars Company for involvement in the reverse engineering of U.S.- and Israeli-made drones. It also designated Baharestan Kish Company's managing director, Rehmatollah Heidari, who is also a member of its board of directors.
U.S. intelligence officials have determined that Russia is looking to acquire hundreds of Iranian drones for use in Ukraine.
The Biden administration said last week that Russia had faced technical problems with Iranian-made drones that were acquired from Tehran in August.
Brian Nelson, undersecretary for terrorism and financial intelligence, said in a statement that the Treasury Department "is committed to strictly enforcing our sanctions against both Russia and Iran and holding accountable Iran and those supporting Russia's war of aggression against Ukraine."
He said Russia was making "increasingly desperate choices to continue its unprovoked war against Ukraine, particularly in the face of our unprecedented sanctions and export controls."
The United States will not hesitate to target producers and procurers who contribute to Iran and the Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps' drone program, he added.
The sanctions freeze any assets the companies and the individual may hold in the United States and generally bar all dealings by people in the U.S. that involve their property.
The sanctions come as indirect talks between Iran and the United States have made little progress toward reviving a 2015 deal that put limits on Iran's nuclear program in exchange for relief from some sanctions.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Navalny Says Russian Prison Authorities Revoked His Attorney-Client Privilege
Imprisoned Russian opposition politician Aleksei Navalny says prison authorities have informed him that they have decided to revoke his right to attorney-client privilege because he continues to commit crimes from prison.
The authorities told him he has “communicated with accomplices” through lawyers and they are therefore abolishing the attorney-client privilege, Navalny said on Twitter on September 8.
Navalny -- who is serving two sentences about 260 kilometers east of Moscow on charges of violating parole and embezzlement that are widely seen as being fabricated. -- said that prison authorities took him out of his cell to inform him of the decision.
They accused him of continuing his criminal activity “directly from the prison facilities,” he tweeted.
Navalny added that, when he asked what “extremist crimes” he has committed from prison, he was told: “This is secret information, you are not allowed to know it, we will not give you the inspection materials. All you need to know is that the attorney-client privilege no longer applies to you.”
They also informed him that employees of the Federal Penitentiary Service will now read all the documents exchanged between him and his lawyer and it will take three days for communications from one side to reach the other, he said.
He said the slot used to transfer documents to his lawyers has been nailed shut and in-person meetings with his lawyer will take place through a double pane of Plexiglas with bars inside.
“Our communication is now more like a pantomime, to be honest,” he said.
Russia's Federal Penitentiary Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment, Reuters said.
Navalny was arrested in January last year upon his return to Moscow from Germany, where he was treated for a poison attack in Siberia in 2020 with what European labs defined as a Soviet-style nerve agent.
Navalny, Vladimir Putin's most vocal critic, has blamed the Russian president for the poison attack, a charge that the Kremlin has denied.
He has recently complained about being sent to solitary confinement, saying that prison authorities have used the tactic because of political activities that his associates continue from abroad and because he established a labor union in the penal colony.
With reporting by Reuters
Kazakh Court's Decision To Uphold Sentences For January Unrest Activists Sparks Brawl
SHYMKENT, Kazakhstan -- Scuffles between protesters and police broke out in the southern Kazakh city of Shymkent after a court upheld the sentences of three activists who were convicted for taking part in mass anti-government demonstrations in January.
Angry relatives and supporters of Qairat Sultanbek, Lazzat Dosmambetova, and Zhanmurat Ashtaev, ran after the judge as he quickly left the courtroom following his verdict on September 8 before bailiffs and police officers intervened, leading to a brawl.
The melee was pushed out of the court building where dozens more activists joined in scuffles with the police.
In mid-July, the Al-Farabi district court sentenced Sultanbek, 48, and Dosmambetova, 51, to 3 years and seven months in prison each, while Ashtaev, 44, was handed 3 years and one month in prison. All were convicted of taking part in mass disorders, a charge all three have rejected.
The protesters demanded that the judge or a prosecutor explain why the activists' sentences were upheld, insisting that they were innocent.
Police attempted to detain some of the protesters, but failed to so as the activists' supporters and relatives interfered.
Meanwhile, police inside the court's building detained Ashtaev's four brothers and took them away to a police station.
Afterward relatives of the activists gathered in front of the court building with headbands saying "Hunger Strike." They said that they will remain at the site until their demands for the release of the activists are met.
Unprecedented mass anti-government protests rocked the Central Asian nation in early January. The peaceful protests turned violent, leaving at least 238 people, including 19 police officers, dead.
Authorities in Shymkent say 20 individuals died and 207 were injured in the city during the unrest, which was initally sparked by a fuel-price hike and then quickly turned into broader anti-government protests.
Last week, Kazakh President Qasym-Zhomart Toqaev said a mass amnesty will be declared soon for all individuals involved in the unrest and its aftermath, including law enforcement officers. Many relatives of those killed and arrested during and after the unrest viewed the clemency idea as a move to evade investigations of the deadly January developments.
Poland Joins Baltic Pledge To Ban Most Russians By Late September
Poland and the three Baltic states have announced a "common approach" to ban access to their countries for most Russians with EU visas from later this month, moving all four beyond the curbs recently agreed by all 27 EU members.
A joint statement on September 8 by Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland cites increasing security and other concerns over a "substantial and growing influx" of Russians amid the fallout from Moscow's ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine.
"Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, and Poland have agreed on a common regional approach and hereby express their political will and firm intention to introduce national temporary measures for Russian citizens holding EU visas in order to address imminent public policy and security threats and restrict the entry into the Schengen area for the Russian citizens traveling for tourism, culture, sport and business purposes," it reads.
It also stresses that the coordinated move by all four on their respective national levels are "not an outright entry ban and commonly agreed legitimate exceptions will remain in force for dissidents, humanitarian cases," and a handful of other circumstances including diplomatic missions and familial links.
They say the bans will go into force separately in their countries by September 19.
The EU's members hotly and publicly debated the wisdom of a near-complete ban on Russian visitors last month, with Germany and France arguing such a move would be counterproductive and Nordic and Baltic states leading the proponents.
The statement welcomes the EU-wide decision on August 31 to suspend the bloc's visa-facilitation agreement with Russia as a "necessary first step."
"However, further measures are needed both to drastically limit the number of visas issued (primarily tourist visas), and to decrease the flow of Russian citizens into the European Union and the Schengen area," it says.
One of the strongest arguments against a ban was that it punished all Russians for a war and other policies prosecuted by an authoritarian government mostly unaccountable to its public.
"It is also unacceptable that citizens of the aggressor-state are able to freely travel in the EU, whilst at the same time people in Ukraine are being tortured and murdered," the Estonian, Latvian, Lithuanian, and Polish statement counters.
They also say that "among the Russian citizens entering the EU/Schengen area, there are persons coming with the aim of undermining the security of our countries, insofar as three-fourths of Russian citizens support Russia’s war of aggression in Ukraine."
Russian authorities have criminalized many public and even private expressions of dissent against the invasion, even from abroad, tightened measures against the media and NGOs, and banned calling the war anything but a "special military operation."
Tens of thousands of Russians have left their homeland since the invasion began in late February, possibly to evade official strictures or to escape the unprecedented financial, airspace, trade, and other international sanctions put in place in the West.
"We fully uphold the need to continue to support opponents of the Putin regime and provide them with opportunities to leave Russia," Tallinn, Riga, Vilnius, and Warsaw said.
With reporting by Rikard Jozwiak
Pro-Russian Movement's Headquarters In Occupied Ukrainian City Hit By Blast
An explosion rocked the headquarters of a pro-Russia movement in the Russian-occupied Ukrainian city of Melitopol amid reports of attacks against officials appointed by Moscow in the southeast of the country.
A member of the Russian-imposed administration of the Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, said on September 7 that the headquarters of the We Are Together With Russia movement was hit by an explosion the previous day.
"Information about damage and casualties is being collected," Rogov said.
The movement, which promotes the idea that the Russian-controlled Ukrainian territories should join Russia, was created after the Kremlin ordered troops into the city at the start of its unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in late February.
Russia's ruling United Russia party and the All-Russia Popular Front coordinate the activities of the movement.
Ukrainian media reports say the We Are Together With Russia movement is actively involved in the preparation of so-called referendums on the occupied Ukrainian territories becoming part of Russia.
Earlier on August 6, Russian-imposed authorities in the city of Berdyansk said the city's commandant, Artem Bardin, lost his legs after his car exploded near the administration’s building.
Several officials appointed by Moscow to areas of Ukraine during the Kremlin's invasion of the country have died in recent weeks after being attacked.
Last week, Russian-appointed officials in Ukraine's Kherson region, parts of which have been under Russian military forces' control since March, said that former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Kovalyov, who joined the Russian-imposed government was found dead. Reports said at the time that Kovalyov’s partner was stabbed and she later died in hospital.
Days before that, the Moscow-appointed mayor of the town of Mykhaylivka in Zaporizhzhya, Ivan Sushko, was killed by a car bomb.
Several other similar incidents have also been recorded in recent weeks.
Russia Expels Romanian Diplomat In Response To 'Unfriendly' State
Russia said on September 8 that it was ordering a Romanian diplomatic out of the country in response to a recent expulsion by Bucharest.
Romanian authorities expelled a Russian diplomat last month, citing a breach of international norms, and Russia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the diplomat's departure.
Moscow has deemed Romania along with other EU member states to be an "unfriendly" country, a designation introduced amid unprecedentedly tough sanctions to punish Russia's unprovoked invasion of Ukraine in February.
Hundreds of diplomats from both sides have been expelled since.
In April, Romania expelled 10 Russian Embassy employees in Bucharest at once, prompting a tit-for-tat move by Moscow.
Based on reporting by Reuters and TASS
Body Of British Volunteer In Ukraine Returned By Pro-Russian Separatists With Signs Of Torture
A senior Ukrainian official says the body of British national Paul Urey, a humanitarian volunteer who died in the custody of Russia-backed separatists in Ukraine's Donetsk region in July, shows signs of torture and severe beatings.
Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets said in a post on Telegram that Urey's body, which was handed to Ukraine on September 7, is "missing body parts and has numerous cuts."
Pro-Russian separatists in Donetsk had said the 45-year-old Urey died on July 10 of "illnesses and stress," and added later that he died of "coronary artery disease that got severe due to pulmonary congestion and cerebral edema."
"I can say with full responsibility -- it was a violent death. A human being simply cannot survive this kind of torture. I saw the photo of the deceased's body, and there are no doubts.... The torturing to death of volunteer Paul Urey is a war crime that will be further evidence at the future trial of Russia's political and military leadership," Lubinets wrote, adding that forensic experts are still trying to determine Urey's exact cause of death.
Urey was captured at a Russian military checkpoint in eastern Ukraine as he and another British volunteer, Dylan Healy, were driving to help a woman and two children, according to the nonprofit Presidium Network, a U.K.-based humanitarian group with which he was affiliated.
"We are disturbed by reports that aid worker Paul Urey may have been tortured in detention. It is essential that we see the results of a full postmortem as soon as possible," Sky News quoted a Foreign Office spokesperson as saying.
Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba tweeted on September 7 that Kyiv "will identify perpetrators of this crime and hold them to account."
Urey's family has accused the Russian government and those who held him in custody of killing him. They say he had diabetes and that those who captured him were aware of his condition as he had insulin in his possession at the time of his capture.
Healy has been charged by a Russian proxy court in the Donetsk region with attempting to "seize power by force" and "taking part in armed conflict as a mercenary."
His court case will reconvene in October. He faces the death penalty if convicted.
Blinken Makes Surprise Kyiv Visit As Zelenskiy Claims Counteroffensive Gains
U.S. Secretary Antony Blinken made a surprise visit to Kyiv on September 8 as the United States pledged another $2.675 billion in aid to Ukraine and other countries to bolster security in Europe amid Russia's unprovoked invasion of its neighbor.
Blinken, who interrupted a trip to Poland to visit the Ukrainian capital, met for two hours with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, who later claimed that Ukrainian forces had taken back land in the north, south, and east.
"Our heroes have already liberated dozens of settlements. And today this movement continued," Zelenskiy said in his nightly address.
"In total, more than a thousand square kilometers have been liberated since September 1," he said shortly after announcing the recapture of Balaklia in the eastern Kharkiv region, a town which fell to Russian forces in early March.
Vitaliy Hanchev, a local pro-Russian official, disputed the claim about Balaklia, telling Russian state TV that Russian forces had fought off a Ukrainian attempt to encircle and capture the town and it remained in Russian hands.
In the area around Kharkiv, Ukraine's second city, forces penetrated 50 kilometers beyond Russian lines and "liberated" more than 20 towns and villages, senior military official Oleksiy Hromov said.
The claims could not be independently verified, but Ukraine has for weeks talked about a big counteroffensive in the south around Kherson. Western military analysts say Russia may have left itself exposed in the Kharkiv region and other areas as it rushed to reinforce its forces in the south.
The Kharkiv region was shelled on September 8, with missiles striking the regional center and Chuguyiv region, said Kharkiv regional Governor Oleh Sinehubov. One woman died as a result of the shelling, he wrote on Telegram.
Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov said there were no victims in the city, which comes under Russian missile attacks almost daily.
During his visit to Kyiv, Blinken also highlighted a "real effectiveness" in the counteroffensive in the south.
"It's very early, but we are seeing clear and real progress on the ground, particularly in the area around Kherson, but also some interesting developments in the Donbas in the east," Blinken told reporters.
"We are proud of the fact that our support and the support of so many other countries is helping to enable what the Ukrainians are doing -- working to liberate territory seized by Russia in this aggression," he said. "At the end of the day, the thing that fundamentally makes a difference is that this is Ukraine's homeland, not Russia's."
Blinken announced more than $2 billion in new aid from the Foreign Military Financing program to bolster the security of Ukraine and 18 of its neighbors -- including some NATO countries -- and regional security partners “most potentially at risk for future Russian aggression."
Zelenskiy said the visit "once again demonstrates the leadership position of the United States in supporting our country and the fight for freedom."
He said Ukraine appreciates the financial, economic, and defense assistance from the United States.
"For us, this is a guarantee that we can return our lands," Zelenskiy said, thanking Blinken for "everything you do for Ukraine and for being by my side today."
In a statement, Blinken said he reiterated to Zelenskiy and his team that President Joe Biden has been clear that the United States will support the people of Ukraine for as long as it takes and vowed that Kyiv "will remain the capital of a sovereign, independent Ukraine.”
The visit came hours after U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said the Biden administration had approved a further $675 million worth of weapons for Ukraine, adding that Washington is seeing "demonstrable success" on the battlefield by Ukraine against Russian troops, who invaded the country in late February.
"This is the Biden administration's 20th drawdown of equipment from U.S. stocks for Ukraine since last August," Austin said at the start of a meeting of dozens of defense ministers on September 8 at the Ramstein air base in Germany, adding that the package would include 105-millimeter howitzers, precision-guided GMLRS rockets, and artillery ammunition.
The aid announced on September 8 brings to $15.2 billion the total provided to Ukraine by the United States under the Biden administration.
The defense ministers' meeting was to discuss issues such as how to coordinate the training of Ukrainian troops and how to support Kyiv with military aid over the long haul as the six-month-old conflict settles into a war of attrition fought primarily in eastern and southern Ukraine.
U.S. General Mark Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, said Ukraine is using its modern Western weapons to devastating effect, striking hundreds of Russian targets with the U.S.-supplied high-mobility artillery rocket systems (HIMARS).
"We are seeing real and measurable gains from Ukraine in the use of these systems. For example, the Ukrainians have struck over 400 targets with the HIMARS and they've had devastating effect," Milley said, speaking to reporters after the meeting at Ramstein air base.
With reporting by Reuters, AFP, and AP
Hungary To Reduce Gas Use By One-Quarter To Mitigate Energy Crisis
Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's chief of staff has signaled the government's intention to curb most institutional and commercial gas consumption by one-quarter "as fast as possible" as cutoffs and other energy fallout spread from Russia's invasion of Ukraine.
Gergely Gulyas announced the 25-percent target -- with exceptions for hospitals and social institutions -- along with a call for Hungarian consumers to use electricity and gas sparingly.
He warned that potential collapses among small businesses attributable to rising energy bills could spark mass unemployment.
Gulyas also said Budapest would control firewood prices so households can stock up as winter approaches.
National populist Orban and his politically dominant Fidesz party have resisted EU moves to ban Russian gas and oil and have put up numerous roadblocks to several rounds of talks on EU sanctions to punish President Vladimir Putin's unprovoked war on Ukraine.
Hungary gets more than 80 percent of its gas from Russia and is a transit country for the world's longest oil pipeline, the Druzhba pipeline from Russia through Hungary and a handful of other EU countries on its route to Germany.
In charge for most of the past two decades, Orban has increasingly cozied up to Putin for several years as rule-of-law, media freedom, human rights, and other politically charged disputes with the European Union have mounted.
With Russian deliveries reduced or halted to most European states that have imposed sanctions on Russia, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said late last month that Russian state monopoly Gazprom would increase its gas supplies to Hungary in September and October.
The European Union has already agreed to ban more than two-thirds of Russian oil imports.
An EU ban on Russian coal purchases went into effect in August.
Based on reporting by Reuters
Police Raid Homes Of Russian Journalists Linked To Fugitive Ex-Lawmaker Ponomaryov
Media reports in Russia say police have searched the homes of several journalists in different parts of the country, a move that may be linked to fugitive former lawmaker Ilya Ponomaryov, who currently resides in Ukraine.
After Russia launched its ongoing unprovoked invasion of Ukraine, Ponomaryov joined Ukraine's territorial defense group and created two YouTube channels -- February's Morning and Rospartizan (Russian Guerilla), through which he has called on Russian citizens to be armed and fight against their authorities at home.
Russia's Investigative Committee launched a probe against Ponomaryov, accusing him of discrediting Russia's armed forces.
The RIA Novosti news agency quoted law enforcement sources on September 8 as saying that police searched the homes of administrators of Ponomaryov's YouTube channels.
The pro-government URALLIVE Telegram channel reported that police in the Urals city of Yekaterinburg broke into the apartment of a local journalist, Vladislav Postnikov, who was not at home at the time.
According to the channel, police in the Siberian city of Tyumen also searched the home of journalist Yulia Glazova, who used to contribute to RFE/RL's Siberia.Realities project. The channel said the searches were part of a probe launched against Ponomaryov, whom Russian authorities accuse of calling for terrorist attacks to be carried out inside the country.
The OVD-Info human rights group said on September 8 that police in the southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don searched the home of journalist Bella Nasibyan, citing Nasibyan's friend as saying the search is linked to the probe against Ponomaryov.
The 47-year-old Ponomaryov was the lone lawmaker in the parliament's lower chamber, the State Duma, who voted against Russia's 2014 annexation of Crimea from Ukraine.
He fled Russia for the United States in 2014 and later moved to Ukraine, where he has lived since then.
With reporting by RIA Novosti and URALLIVE
Russian Court Cancels Ruling Extending Forced Psychiatric Care For Anti-Putin Shaman
VLADIVOSTOK, Russia -- A court in Russia's Far East has canceled a lower court decision to prolong the forced treatment in a psychiatric clinic for a Yakut shaman who became known across the country for his attempts to march to Moscow to drive Russian President Vladimir Putin out of the Kremlin.
Shaman Aleksandr Gabyshev's lawyer, Aleksei Pryanishnikov, told RFE/RL on September 8 that the Primorye Krai regional court ruled in favor of Gabyshev's appeal against the extension of his forced treatment and sent the case back to the Ussuriisk district court for a new hearing, citing inconsistencies in medical conclusions regarding the case.
In early August, the Ussuriisk district court ruled that Gabyshev must continue being treated at a psychiatric clinic even though a month earlier a team of psychiatrists concluded that Gabyshev could be transferred from a psychiatric clinic to a regular hospital because his "condition had improved."
However, several days later, a new medical commission concluded that the shaman's psychiatric health condition "had worsened" and that he must be transferred back to a psychiatric clinic.
Pryanishnikov accused officials at the time of hastily gathering together the new commission to change the decision.
It remains unclear why a new commission had been put together.
Gabyshev, who has been stopped several times by the Russian authorities since 2019 when he tried to march from his native Siberian region of Yakutia to Moscow with the stated goal of driving Putin out of office, was sent to a psychiatric clinic against his will in July after a court found him "mentally unfit" during a hearing where he had been accused of committing a "violent act against a police officer" when he was being forcibly removed from his home to be taken to a psychiatric clinic in late-January.
The ruling was challenged by Gabyshev's lawyers and supporters who say his detention is an attempt to silence dissent.
The Memorial Human Rights Center in Russia has recognized Gabyshev as a political prisoner and Amnesty International has launched a campaign calling for his release.
Belarus Starts Unannounced Military Exercises Near EU Border
Belarusian defense officials have announced the start of military exercises near the Russian ally's western border with EU member Poland and farther east.
The Defense Ministry said on September 8 that its troops would train for "liberating territory temporarily seized by the enemy" and retaking control over border regions.
It said the maneuvers would take place at military training grounds in Brest, near the western border with Poland, as well as in areas around the capital, Minsk, and Vitebsk, in northeastern Belarus.
The ministry didn't say how many soldiers are involved but said the "number of troops participating in the command and staff exercise, the involved weapons and military equipment does not exceed the level subject to mandatory notification in accordance with the Vienna Document 2011."
Belarus's disputed leader, Alyaksandr Lukashenka, has allowed the Russian military to use its territory to attack Ukraine in the initial and subsequent stages of the invasion, now in its seventh month.
Lukashenka has denied that Belarusian troops are participating directly in any hostilities.
Reports have chronicled defiant refusals by some Belarusians to participate in activities supporting the Russian invasion or even efforts to undermine the largest army invasion in Europe since World War II.
Lukashenka has waged a relentless clampdown on dissent with the support of Russian President Vladimir Putin since unprecedented street protests erupted in the former Soviet republic after he declared victory in a fraught election for a sixth presidential term.
The crackdown elicited EU and other Western sanctions and a crisis at Belarus's border with the European Union in 2021-22 that Brussels and others have described as "weaponizing" third-country nationals.
