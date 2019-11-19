Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Leaves Pakistan For Medical Treatment

Pakistan's ailing former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif has left the eastern city of Lahore to receive medical treatment in London.

Sharif departed on a special plane from on November 19, after the Lahore High Court last week allowed him to seek medical treatment abroad.

He was accompanied by his brother Shehbaz Sharif, leader of the opposition Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, and a team of doctors, and paramedics.

Sharif will travel via the Qatari capital, Doha, in a "high-end Air Ambulance equipped with a fully functional & staffed Intensive Care Unit (ICU) & Operation Theatre (OT)," his personal physician, Adnan Khan, tweeted on November 17.

Ahead of his departure, Sharif was administered steroids and medicines to ensure that his condition remains stable during travel, according to PML-N spokeswoman Marriyum Aurangzeb.

Sharif, who was sentenced earlier this year to seven years in prison on corruption charges, was rushed from his cell to a hospital in Lahore on October 21 after his health deteriorated.

The Islamabad High Court on October 29 suspended his conviction for two months on medical grounds.

While in hospital, the 69-year-old Sharif was diagnosed with an immune-system disorder. He is also on drugs for a cardiac problem, and suffers from diabetes and kidney issues.

Sharif, a three-time prime minister, was removed from office by the Supreme Court in 2017 over corruption allegations.

He has denied the charges, saying they are politically motivated.

