Pakistan's Jailed Ex-Prime Minister Sharif Rushed To Hospital

ISLAMABAD -- Pakistan's former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif, who has been convicted on corruption charges, has been moved from prison to hospital after his health deteriorated.



Sharif was taken to hospital late on October 21 after he was found to have a "critically low platelet count" that required "immediate" hospitalization, according to the ex-prime minister's personal physician, Adnan Khan.

The National Accountability Bureau in Lahore on October 22 said Sharif’s condition was "under control," adding that the 69-year-old’s low platelet count may have been the result of medication he was taking.



His younger brother and current president of the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) party, Shahbaz Sharif, warned the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan it would be responsible if anything happened to the former prime minister.



Sharif has a history of diabetes and had medical procedures on his heart at a clinic in London more than two years ago.



Sharif has been serving a 7-year prison sentence at a high-security prison in Lahore on charges of possessing assets beyond his known sources of income.

He has insisted he is innocent.