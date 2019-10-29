Pakistani Court Extends Bail Of 'Critically Unwell' Ex-Prime Minister Sharif

A Pakistani court has suspended the conviction of former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif for two months to allow for medical treatment.



The October 29 decision by the Islamabad High Court comes hours before a temporary bail granted to the 69-year-old over the weekend was set to expire.



Sharif, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence on corruption charges, was rushed to hospital on October 21 after his health condition deteriorated.



The ex-prime minister is currently in hospital in the eastern city of Lahore, where he is "critically unwell" and is "fighting the battle for his health & life," according to his personal physician, Adnan Khan.



Sharif has a low platelet count and suffered a heart attack, both of which are being further complicated by "deteriorating kidney functions," Khan wrote.



After eight weeks, he will have to return to court and either get an extension for more treatment or return to prison.



Sharif, a three-time prime minister, has denied the corruption charges against him, saying they are politically motivated.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, and AFP