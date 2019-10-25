A Pakistani court has granted bail to jailed former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif so he can seek medical treatment.

The decision was announced by the Lahore High Court on October 25 after hearing a petition from the 69-year-old's brother, Shahbaz Sharif.

A court official told AFP that the ruling came after doctors confirmed Sharif was suffering from an immune system disorder requiring immediate medical attention.

Sharif, who is serving a seven-year prison sentence on corruption charges, was rushed to hospital on October 21 after his health condition deteriorated.

His lawyer, Ashtar Ausaf, said his client cannot be released until the Islamabad High Court hears an appeal in a separate corruption case on October 29.

Ausaf told the Lahore court that the ex-prime minister's condition was "extremely serious," as his platelet count was constantly falling.

The government has said Sharif's low blood-platelet level may be the result of medication he was taking.

Sharif, a three-time prime minister, has denied the corruption charges against him, saying they are politically motivated.

With reporting by AP, Reuters, AFP, and Dawn