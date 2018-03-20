Expelled Russian Diplomats Due To Leave; Britain Mulls More Steps Over Poisoning

Diplomats expelled by Britain in retaliation for Russia's alleged poisoning of an ex-spy planned to board a flight for Moscow on March 20 as Britain's National Security Council was due to discuss possible new measures against Russia over the incident.

The latest tit-for-tat exchange between London and Moscow comes after a show of solidarity with Britain by the EU and NATO on March 19, both of which strongly condemned the March 4 attack on Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia with a deadly nerve-agent developed by the Russian military.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel and her Polish counterpart after meeting in Warsaw late on March 19 stressed the importance of the European bloc acting as a whole in response to the incident.

"Serious information suggests that Russia has something to do with this. It's now up to Russia to prove that that's not the case," Merkel said.

"We agreed to say that the European Union needs to provide a firm response, and not just a symbolic one," said Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki. "The Russian aggressor needs to know that it can't allow itself to attack a NATO member."

Earlier in the day, NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg said that NATO allies have been “united in condemning this attack,” which he called an “unacceptable breach of international norms and rules.”

And the European Union's foreign ministers issued a statement saying the bloc “takes extremely seriously the U.K. government's assessment that it is highly likely that the Russian Federation is responsible."

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his 33-year-old daughter, Yulia, remain in critical condition after they were found collapsed on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury on March 4. Britain says they were exposed to a Soviet-designed military-grade nerve agent known as Novichok, and blames Moscow for the attack. Russia denies involvement.

“The lives of many citizens were threatened by this reckless and illegal act,” the EU ministers said.

The statement also said that the bloc "expresses its unqualified solidarity with the UK and its support, including for the U.K.'s efforts to bring those responsible for this crime to justice."

The Russian Foreign Ministry later said that the comments were driven by “anti-Russian reflexes.”

The Russian state-run news agency TASS reported that the 23 diplomats Britain said must leave over the poisoning will board a special Aeroflot flight for Moscow with their family members on March 20. Russia is reciprocating with the expulsion of 23 British diplomats.

Stoltenberg said Russia’s response to the poisoning “so far has demonstrated a clear disregard for international peace and security.”

“We continue to call on Russia to provide complete disclosure of the Novichok program to the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW),” he added.

The NATO chief said the attack in Salisbury “comes at the background of a pattern of reckless behavior of Russia.” He cited Russia’s “illegal annexation of Crimea,” its “continued efforts to destabilize eastern Ukraine,” and its efforts to “interfere in our democratic political processes and undermine our democratic institutions.”

"Russia will continue to seek to divide us," Stoltenberg. "But NATO Allies stand united. And we stand in solidarity with the U.K."

Johnson has said that it is "overwhelmingly likely" that Russian President Vladimir Putin made the decision to use the nerve agent on Skripal, an accusation the Kremlin said was "unforgivable."

On March 18, in his first public remarks on the poisoning, Putin flatly rejected Britain's accusations, telling reporters as he was headed for a landslide reelection, that Russia "has no such" weapon.

British Prime Minister Theresa May on March 19 rejected Putin’s denials, telling Sky News, "I am clear that what we have seen shows that there is no other conclusion but the Russia state is culpable for what happened” in Salisbury.

Meanwhile, France’s President Emmanuel called on Russia to “shed light on the responsibilities for the unacceptable attack” in Salisbury in a phone call with Putin.

He also urged Moscow to “firmly regain control of any programs that have not been declared” to the OPCW, said a statement from the French president’s office.

OPCW inspectors on March 19 began running independent tests on samples taken from Salisbury to verify the British analysis, media reported.

"The team from The Hague will meet with officials from the Defense Science and Technology Laboratory and the police to discuss the process for collecting samples, including environmental ones," Britain's Foreign Office said.

The Kremlin on March 19 insisted that Britain must prove Russia's involvement in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter or apologize.

"Sooner or later these unsubstantiated allegations will have to be answered for: either backed up with the appropriate evidence or apologized for," presidential spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

Skripal is a former Russian military intelligence officer who was convicted of treason in 2006 for passing the identities of Russian intelligence agents to Britain's Secret Intelligence Service, MI6. He was one of four Russian prisoners released in 2010 in exchange for 10 Russian sleeper agents uncovered in the United States.

With reporting by Reuters, AFP, dpa, and TASS

