Russian Poisoning Denial 'Increasingly Absurd,' Says U.K. Foreign Minister

Moscow's denials over its involvement in the nerve toxin poisoning of a former Russian double agent in Britain are becoming "increasingly absurd", British Foreign Secretary Boris Johnson said on March 19.

"This is a classic Russian strategy of trying to conceal the needle of truth in a haystack of lies and obfuscation, they're not fooling anybody anymore," Johnson said, as he arrived in Brussels for a meeting of foreign ministers from the European Union.

Britain and its allies have blamed Moscow for the March 4 attack that left Sergei Skripal and his daughter, Yulia, in critical condition after exposure to a nerve agent.

Skripal is a former Russian military intelligence officer who betrayed numerous Russian agents to Britain. He and his daughter continue to fight for their lives after they were discovered collapsed on a bench in the southern English city of Salisbury.



"The Russian denial is increasingly absurd," Johnson said, adding that "there is scarcely a country around the table here in Brussels that has not been affected in recent years by some kind of malign or disruptive Russian behavior."

EU foreign policy chief Federica Mogherini said upon arrival that EU foreign ministers are due to issue a joint statement on the issue after being briefed by Johnson.

"We will have a discussion and... I think, I expect you will hear from us together in the course of the morning with a joint position [on the issue]," Mogherini told reporters.

"I always expect unity," she said of EU solidarity for Britain over the issue.

Meanwhile, international chemical weapons experts are due in Britain on March 19 to get samples from the nerve agent involved in the poisoning of Skripal and his daughter.

Experts from the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) are expected to collect samples of the substance, which Britain has identified as Novichok -- a Soviet-designed military-grade nerve agent.

"These [samples] will then be dispatched to highly reputable international laboratories selected by the OPCW for testing, with results expected to take a minimum of two weeks," Britain's Foreign Office said.

The poisoning prompted Britain to announce the expulsion of 23 Russian diplomats, with Moscow saying it would reciprocate by expelling the same number of British diplomats.

Russian President Vladimir Putin rejected allegations that his country was behind the attack.

Johnson on March 18 accused Russia of stockpiling the nerve agent used in the poisoning.

"We actually have evidence within the last 10 years that Russia has not only been investigating the delivery of nerve agents for the purposes of assassination, but has also been creating and stockpiling Novichok," Johnson told the BBC.

The Russian ambassador to the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, told the BBC on March 17 that Russia halted "production of any chemical agents back in 1992" and that a British research facility could have been the source of the toxin used in the poisoning of Skripal.

In a joint statement with Britain on March 15, the leaders of the United States, France, and Germany condemned the attack as "an assault on UK sovereignty."

"This use of a military-grade nerve agent, of a type developed by Russia, constitutes the first offensive use of a nerve agent in Europe since the Second World War,” the leaders said.

With reporting by Reuters and AFP

