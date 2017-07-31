Suicide Bombing, Gunfire Near Iraqi Embassy In Kabul

Reports from Kabul say Afghan security forces are battling gunmen near the Iraqi Embassy compound in the city following a suicide bombing.

Unidentified police officials told AP that a car bomb exploded outside the embassy on July 31, followed by an attempt by gunmen to enter the building.

Interior Minister spokesman Najib Danish said the Iraqi diplomats were safe and that three gunmen were believed to be involved in the attack.

The Islamic State (IS) group claimed responsibility for the attack, its propaganda agency Amaq said.

Pictures posted on social media showed plumes of smoke rising into the sky.

There were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kabul has seen a number of deadly attacks this year blamed on the Taliban or the IS group.

Based on reporting by Reuters, Khaama Press, AP, AFP, and the BBC

