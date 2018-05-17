TBILISI -- Police in Tbilisi are on high alert amid fears of street violence even after an event commemorating the International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia, And Biphobia was canceled to avoid a confrontation with opponents expected to march as part of a counterdemonstration supported by the Georgian Orthodox Church.

The two May 17 events were supposed to be marked by separate rallies, but LGBT rights groups said they would hold only an online demonstration in the afternoon to limit the possibility of violence, even with police pledges to keep the peace.

“We have seen that there were would not only be peaceful demonstrators…but also illegal and out-of-control Nazi and neo-Nazi groups forcing the government to use unprecedented resources to stop hundreds of destructive citizens,” Equality Movement, a group dedicated to supporting the LGBT community in Georgia, said in a statement.

“Despite the fact that we have tried our best to avoid their activities, we were informed that they have coincided their rally with ours. We, LGBT activists, recognize all of the existing and real threats and took a difficult decision to cancel our rally,” the statement added.

The move comes after demonstrations earlier in the week by club-goers – many of whom are members of the LGBT community – who were upset over police raids at a nightclub on May 12.

Police said they were acting in response to a spate of recent drug-related deaths, but those at the raids characterized them as unwarranted and a demonstration of excessive force aimed at scaring those inside the club, especially members of the gay community.

Wedged within the Caucasus at the crossroads between East and West, Georgia and its 3.7 million people have been caught in a cultural clash between liberal political forces and religious conservatives since it broke free from the former Soviet Union and began a series of social and economic reforms aimed at moving the country closer to the European Union.

While change on some fronts -- such as antidiscrimination laws -- has been lauded, the country has made little headway in developing lesbian, gay, bisexual, and transgender (LGBT) rights.

Studies suggest that of all the minority groups in Georgia, homosexuals are under the greatest pressure -- with more than 80 percent of survey respondents expressing strong negative attitudes toward homosexuality.

Georgia ranked as the world's third-most homophobic country in the World Value Survey, with some 93 percent of Georgians saying they would be against the idea of having a gay neighbor.

Although homosexuality and gender change are legal in Georgia, society's view of the LGBT minority remains negative, with hostile attitudes toward gays strongly influenced by traditional stigmas, taboos, and values promoted by the Georgian Orthodox Church.

Hundreds of Georgians marched on May 17 in support of the church’s call for a rally on the “day of sanctity and strength of the family.”

Five years ago, LGBT activists were severely beaten in Tbilisi after trying to hold a similar rally on May 17 against homophobia. Since then, gay-rights activists have not held a demonstration in Tbilisi to mark May 17.