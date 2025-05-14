Fighting Rages Along Ukraine's Northern Border As Troops Cross Into Russia

On the front line in Ukraine's Sumy region, Kyiv's forces are repelling Russian assaults and pushing into Russia’s Kursk and Belgorod regions. Speaking with Current Time correspondent Andriy Kuzakov, a Ukrainian artillery unit reports intense fighting and claims North Korean fighters among Russian ranks are suffering heavy losses. As talk of a cease-fire continues, Ukrainian troops on the ground remain skeptical, vowing to fight on amid intense cross-border operations.