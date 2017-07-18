Fire Hits High-Rise Hotel In Moscow

A fire struck a high-rise hotel that is undergoing renovations on Novy Arbat, a main thoroughfare in central Moscow.

The Emergency Situations Ministry's Moscow branch said nobody was hurt in the July 18 blaze, which was extinguished by firefighters.

Some 100 workers who were in the building left the premises after the fire broke out, and 26 others were evacuated from the building, officials said.

The fire blackened part of the building, one of four book-shaped towers on the south side of the avenue.

The cause is under investigation.

Based on reporting by TASS and Interfax