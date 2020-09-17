Fire In Siberian Rehabilitation Facility For Drug Addicts Kills Four

KRASNOYARSK, Russia -- A fire at a rehabilitation center in the Siberian city of Krasnoyarsk has killed four patients.

The Investigative Committee branch in the region said on September 17 that the fire hit the center, located on the ground level of an apartment block, at around 4:30 a.m. local time.

According to the committee, security camera footage from the clinic indicated that the fire was lit by one of the patients who survived the blaze.

Two persons were also hospitalized with heavy burns.

In a separate statement, the Investigative Committee said that the director of the rehabilitation center, whose identity was not disclosed, has been detained for questioning.