Fire In St. Petersburg Hospital Kills Five COVID-19 Patients

A fire at a hospital in Russia's second-largest city, St. Petersburg, has killed five coronavirus patients.



Local authorities say the fire was most likely caused by a malfunction in a ventilator that was operating on the sixth floor of the St. George Hospital early in the morning on May 12.



The five patients killed were all in one room, the city's prosecutor Sergei Litvinenko said, adding that 150 patients were evacuated from the same floor of the building.



St. Petersburg's law enforcement officals said they have launched a probe into what they are calling "unintentional" manslaughter.



The St. George Hospital has 579 beds and was turned into a treatment center for patients with pneumonia and acute respiratory infections, including the coronavirus, in mid-March.



The number of new cases of the coronavirus in Russia rose by 10,899 in the previous 24 hours, officals said on May 12, bringing the total of ofifcially registered cases to 232,243, including 2,116 deaths.

Based on reporting by Interfax, TASS, Dozhd, Kommersant, and Fontanka