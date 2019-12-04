Five Afghans Killed, Japanese Doctor Wounded In Attack

Gunmen have opened fire at a car carrying a Japanese aid worker in eastern Afghanistan, seriously wounding him and killing five Afghans, a local official says.



Attaullah Khogyani, spokesman for the Nangarhar Province’s governor, told RFE/RL that the attack took place on the morning of December 4 in the provincial capital, Jalalabad.



Tetsu Nakamura, a doctor who heads the Japanese nongovernmental organization Peace Japan Medical Service, was seriously wounded.



Those killed included his bodyguards and the driver of the car.



No one immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.



Nakamura is heading the Japanese nongovernmental organization Peace Japan Medical Services in Nangarhar.



He has worked in the province for more than a decade and was recently awarded honorary Afghan citizenship by President Ashraf Ghani.