Five Killed In Taliban Attack On Afghan Police Station

An attack on a police station in western Afghanistan has left five people dead, officials say.

The assault in Herat city, the capital of the province of the same name, was launched at around 6 p.m. local time on January 12, provincial governor spokesman Jailani Farhad said.

Taliban spokesman Qari Yosouf Ahmadi said the group was responsible for the attack.

Jailani said those killed in the two-hour firefight included three police officers, a child, and another civilian. Four policemen were also wounded.

All three attackers were also killed by security forces, provincial police commander Aminullah Amarkhil told RFE/RL.

Police special forces were deployed to the area, according to Interior Ministry spokesman Najib Danish.

Taliban militants have been carrying out near-daily attacks targeting Afghan security forces, despite stepped-up efforts by the United States to find a negotiated end to the country's 17-year war.

With reporting by dpa and AFP