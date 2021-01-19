Former Kyrgyz President's Relative Arrested On Corruption Charges

BISHKEK -- Aibek Tokoev, a relative of former Kyrgyz President Sooronbai Jeenbekov, has been arrested on corruption charges.*

The State Committee for National Security (UKNK) said on January 19 that the chief of a directorate at the Service For The Fight Against Economic Crimes was arrested for illegally obtaining property in Bishkek and the Central Asian nation's second-largest city, Osh.

According to the statement, a financial police major was arrested after documentation showed he owns properties worth $4 million, an amount not in keeping with his legal income.

The man was identified by his initials, T.A.R., which corresponds to the initials of Tokoev Aibek Rakhmanberdi-Uulu, who leads a directorate at the Service For The Fight Against Economic Crimes and is also a brother of the former first lady Aigul Tokoeva. No other employee at the department has the same initials.

Neither Tokoev, his relatives, nor his lawyer have commented on the charges.

Jeenbekov resigned from his post in October 2020 amid anti-government protests that challenged parliamentary elections.

*CORRECTION: An earlier version of this story reported that the arrested official is a brother of the former first lady Aigul Tokoeva, but at least two sources told RFE/RL on January 20 that Aibek Tokoev is Jeenbekov's distant relative, not his wife's brother.