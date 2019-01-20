Fourteen Candidates Registered For Afghan Presidential Poll

The registration of candidates for Afghanistan's July 20 presidential election closed on January 20 with 14 participants registered.



Candidates include incumbent President Ashraf Ghani, former national-security adviser Hanif Atmar, and Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah.



Ghani and Abdullah contested a close election in 2014 that was marred by allegations of massive fraud. Then-U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry mediated a compromise unity government under which Ghani was named president and Abdullah was given the new position of chief executive.



The presidential election will be held simultaneously with provincial and district council polls.

Based on reporting by dpa and AP

