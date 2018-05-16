Parents Of Chechen-Born Man Suspected Of Stabbing Five Released By Paris Police

The parents of Khamzat Azimov, who was fatally shot by Paris police after he allegedly stabbed five people on May 13, have been released after more than two days in custody, officials said.

A judicial official said late on May 15 that the parents of Azimov, 20, a naturalized French citizen who was born in Russia's Chechen region, were let go "in the absence of elements incriminating them at this stage."

Officials did not provide the names of Azimov's parents.

Azimov was accused of killing one person and wounding four others in an attack on May 12 claimed by the Islamic State extremist group.

The suspect's friend, identified only as Abdul Hakim A., who officials said is also 20 years old and from Chechnya, was being held for more questioning, they said.

Based on reporting by AP and AFP