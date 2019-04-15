Accessibility links

Fire Engulfs Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris

The Notre Dame Cathedral In Paris, one of the most visited landmarks in the world, went up in flames on April 15 with thousands of onlookers watching in disbelief. The French prosecutor's office has launched an investigation into the cause of the fire, which destroyed much of the roof within minutes and caused the main spire to collapse. The cathedral, which dates back to the 12th century, was in the midst of renovations, with some sections under scaffolding.

