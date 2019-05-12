Front-Runners Cast Ballots In Lithuanian Presidential Election

Lithuanians are voting in the first round of a presidential election on May 12. The front-runners among the nine candidates are Prime Minister Saulius Skvernelis, former banking economist Gitanas Nauseda, and former Finance Minister Ingrida Simonyte. All of them voted in Vilnius on May 12, except Nauseda, who cast his ballot in advance voting on May 10. The winner will succeed Dalia Grybauskaite, who has completed her maximum two terms in office.