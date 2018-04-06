New Clashes Erupt At Gaza-Israel Border

Fresh clashes have erupted as hundreds of Palestinians gathered at the Gaza-Israel border, a week after similar violence left at least 16 Palestinians dead. On April 6, Palestinians threw stones and burned tires, creating thick black smoke to block the view of Israeli forces. Israeli troops responded with tear gas and live fire. The Palestinian side is demanding that refugees be allowed to return to lands they fled or were forced to leave after the creation of the Israeli state in 1948. Israel says that the border clashes are staged by the Hamas militant group in order to launch attacks on its territory. (AP)