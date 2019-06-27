Georgians Hold Seventh Night Of Protests; Opposition Lawmaker Stripped Of Immunity

TBILISI -- Thousands of protesters rallied for a seventh night in the Georgian capital, amid persistent anger about police violence and the government's policies toward Russia.



The June 26 demonstration was smaller than previous nights, but still boisterous. Speakers called for the resignation Interior Minister Giorgi Gakharia, who oversees riot police and crowd control units.



Some protesters wore eye patches in solidarity of a 18-year old girl who lost an eye to a rubber bullet in an earlier demonstration. The protest ended with the crowd singing the European Union anthem.



Protesters were also angered by the announcement that opposition lawmaker Nika Melia was facing prosecution over the anti-government protests.



Earlier June 26, parliament voted to strip Melia of his immunity and agreed to his detention following last week's violent protests.



Public outrage was first sparked on June 20, after a Russian lawmaker sat in the Georgian parliamentary speaker's seat while addressing a council of deputies from predominantly Orthodox Christian countries. More than 240 people were injured in the protests that followed.



The move sparked the ire of the opposition parties, the president, and members of the ruling Georgian Dream coalition.



President Salome Zurabishvili said the police response to protesters is being investigated and “those who should bear the penalty should be punished.”



A large majority of Georgians are openly hostile to Russia, nine years after a five-day war that resulted in Russian forces occupying two autonomous regions.



With reporting by Reuters