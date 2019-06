Thousands of people joined anti-government protests in the capital, Tbilisi, on June 29. It was a 10th-straight day of rallies voicing public anger at the news that Russian State Duma member Sergei Gavrilov took the Georgian parliament speaker's seat during a June 20 meeting of lawmakers from Orthodox countries. The communist Gavrilov is known as a supporter of Georgia's Russian-occupied, breakaway regions of Abkhazia and South Ossetia.