Georgian Lawmakers Extend Law Allowing Virus Restrictions Without State Of Emergency

TBILISI -- Georgian lawmakers have extended the amendments to the Law on Public Health until the end of the year, allowing the government to impose restrictions without declaring a state of emergency, amid opposition criticism.

A total of 79 lawmakers voted for prolonging the amendments that were set to expire on July 15, while one voted against it.

The chairman of the parliamentary committee for health care and social issues, Dimitri Khundadze, who presented the amendments at the session, explained the need for the decision to prolong the amendments by what he called a possibly “more devastating” second wave of the COVID-19 outbreak in the South Caucasus nation.

Lawmakers from the opposition United National Movement did not attend the July 14 session when the vote took place.

According to the opposition parties and groups, by extending the amendments, the ruling Georgian Dream party is trying to use public health issue to gain control over upcoming parliamentary elections scheduled for October.

As of July 14, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Georgia was reported at 1,003, of which 873 patients recovered and 15 died.

With reporting by civil.ge