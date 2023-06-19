News
Georgian Miners' Strike Marked By Grisly Protests Enters 14th Day
Striking miners at Georgia's top producer and exporter of ferroalloys and manganese ore had not yet responded on June 19 to Georgian Manganese's effort to end a two-week labor stoppage marked by desperate protest actions by some miners, including sewing their mouths or eyelids shut. The company issued a statement a day earlier in which it offered employees a return to work at the Chiatura mines with 12-hour work days and an initial 5 percent wage hike. The striking workers are demanding 14 concessions, including a 40 percent increase in wages. State institutions including the Health Ministry have been involved in mediation. To see the original story by RFE/RL's Georgian Service, click here.
UN Official Pleads For Russia To Grant Aid Workers Access To Flood-Affected Southern Ukraine
Ukrainian regions continue to battle the devastating effects of the breach of a major dam on the Dnieper River on June 6 that killed dozens of people, with more still missing and access complicated by the fighting and what the United Nations says is Russian obstructionism.
The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, complained late on June 18 that the Russian government "has so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control" in the affected regions but that the UN would "continue to engage to seek the necessary access."
"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."
In addition to the flooding of dozens of communities and thousands of homes, the dam's demise cut off power supplies and access to potable water, as well as ruining crops and causing a widespread environmental disaster.
There are indications that some water from the Kakhovka dam's reservoir remains available, but it is unclear if the level is high enough to pump it for use at the plant, the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said on June 16 in a statement.
Ukrainian officials said late last week that the death toll following the bursting of the dam has risen to 16 in the region. Another 29 people were reported dead as the result of the flooding by officials in territories occupied by Moscow.
More than 3,600 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, while 31 people were still missing, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Telegram late on June 17.
The New York Times cited evidence suggesting the destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, which has controlled the dam and surrounding area since early in the conflict.
Russian Court Hands Prison Terms To Four Residents Of Occupied Crimea
A court in Russia's southwestern city of Rostov-on-Don handed prison terms to four residents of Ukraine's Russian-annexed Crimea on June 19 on terrorism charges. Mykola Lahutin, Valentyn Khoroshayev, Andriy Kuliyev, and Danylo Reshetnichenko were sentenced to prison terms between seven and 7 1/2 years on charges of plotting a terrorist attack, justification of terrorism, and illegal explosive possession. Reshetnichenko was convicted of justifying terrorism and sentenced to two years in an open penal colony. All defendants pleaded not guilty. After annexing Crimea in 2014, Russian authorities have jailed on terrorism charges dozens of Crimeans who opposed the annexation. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Russian Service, click here.
Bank Hostage Drama In Kazakh Capital Ends With No Casualties
A man took seven employees of the Kaspi Bank hostage in the bank's building in the Kazakh capital, Astana, late on June 18, but the crisis was resolved with no casualties after special police forces stormed the premises, the Central Asian nation's Interior Minister Marat Akhmetzhanov said. According to Akhmetzhanov, the man had debts to the bank and demanded, among other things, financial support for his relatives. Local media reports identified the hostage-taker as Alikhan Muradov, who also demanded money for disabled people and families with lower incomes. To read the original story by RFE/RL's Kazakh Service, click here.
Serbia, Kosovo Leaders Cool To EU Invite For Crisis Talks After Police Detentions
Neither side in the tense standoff between Serbia and Kosovo appeared eager to meet face-to-face at an emergency meeting called by Brussels, as international pressure mounted on the Balkan neighbors to resolve the current crisis over three Kosovar police officers detained by Serbian authorities.
Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said on June 18 that "technically I will appear at the meeting" but added that he won't meet directly with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.
Kurti has not yet confirmed his participation.
EU foreign policy chief Josep Borrell announced plans for the urgent meeting this week on June 15, one day after the three Kosovar police officers went missing during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling.
Kosovar Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in a statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
One June 17, the United States urged Vucic to order the immediate and unconditional release of the Kosovar police officers under what Washington described as bogus charges.
It said "their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” the U.S. State Department added.
Vucic told reporters in Belgrade on June 18 that "I consider it pointless to talk to a person who is not ready to talk."
Belgrade does not recognize the independence of its former province, and tensions have crept back up since Borrell and another EU envoy claimed a breakthrough via an oral agreement during mediated talks in March.
Late last month, violent clashes between KFOR peacekeepers and protesting Serbs in northern Kosovo injured dozens after Pristina ignored Western pleas to avoid escalation and instead tried to forcibly seat ethnic Albanian mayors after elections in the mostly Serb north.
U.S. and EU officials have encouraged a quick return to implement a three-point plan outlined by the EU aimed at normalizing relations that have kept Kosovo out of international institutions and stoked ethnic resentments decades after bloody conflicts marked by ethnic cleansing.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, said the likely scenario was that the three police officers were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
On June 17, Kosovo police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
Kyiv Retakes Southern Village, Touts 'De-Occupation Steps' As Russia Reports Cross-Border Shelling
Intense battles were continuing on June 19 as Russian forces reportedly focused on Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region and Kyiv tried to dislodge Russian troops from southern areas, with Ukrainian officials confirming they have retaken their first village in Zaporizhzhya, a region that hosts a major nuclear power plant.
The confirmation that Ukraine's troops retook the village of Pyatykhatky came hours after President Volodymyr Zelenskiy vowed in his regular nightly video address that his country would retake all its territory as Kyiv continues its "de-occupation steps."
Zelenskiy said late on June 18 that Russia "will lose everything for which they are destroying the future of their state."
"Russia will lose the captured territories" in Ukraine, he added.
"There is and will never be an alternative to our de-occupation steps," Zelenskiy said. "Our military is moving -- position by position, step by step, we are moving forward."
Then early on June 19, Ukraine's Deputy Defense Minister Hanna Malyar confirmed that Ukrainian armed forces had retaken their first village in the Zaporizhzhya region since Kyiv recently started its counteroffensive.
A day earlier, the Russian-installed governor of Ukraine' s Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, and Kremlin-backed reporters said Russian armed forces had left the village of Pyatykhatky, while the Russian Defense Ministry said attacks by Ukrainian forces in the village had been repelled.
Malyar said Ukrainian troops liberated 113 square kilometers in two weeks.
The Ukrainian General Staff on June 19 cited 24 "combat clashes" with Russian forces in eastern Ukraine over the previous day.
It said Russian forces continued to focus on the areas of Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka in the Donetsk region.
Kyiv said there had been 59 air strikes over the previous 24 hours.
It also suggested Ukrainian offensives were continuing in the southern areas of Zaporizhzhya and Kherson, citing Russian "defensive actions" there.
WATCH: Volunteer paramedics from the Ukrainian city of Zaporizhzhya formed an ambulance brigade after Russia launched the full-scale invasion of their country in 2022.
The head of a local people's council under Odesa's regional military administration, Serhiy Bratchuk, said Russian Black Sea submarines had attacked that region with four Kalibr missiles overnight but that all four were "destroyed" thanks to Ukrainian air-defense forces.
In Russia, the governor of the border region of Belgorod, Vyacheslav Gladkov, said via Telegram on June 19 that seven civilians were hurt overnight when the town of Valuyki was shelled. Reuters quoted him as saying one of the nine buildings that had been damaged was on fire.
Russia exercises tight censorship to control reporting on the conflict, and RFE/RL could not immediately confirm the Belgorod report's authenticity.
Ukrainian forces have generally avoided taking responsibility for any attacks inside Russian territory since the invasion began. Individuals claiming to be disaffected Russian saboteurs have said they are behind some of the attacks in Russia that have become frequent in recent weeks.
RFE/RL cannot confirm reports of battlefield developments by either side in areas of the heaviest fighting.
The United Nations' humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, complained late on June 18 that the Russian government has declined to grant aid workers access to affected regions after the deadly breach of a major dam on the Dnieper River on June 6.
"We urge the Russian authorities to act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law," Brown said. "Aid cannot be denied to people who need it."
Navalny's New Trial To Start In His Prison Camp
A controversial trial of prominent Kremlin critic Aleksei Navalny is scheduled to officially start on June 19, his lawyer says, with the Moscow Municipal Court traveling some 260 kilometers to the prison camp where Navalny is being held for the proceedings. Navalny has already served two years of a nine-year sentence and faces another 30 years in prison. The trial is being held northeast of Moscow in the Vladimir region. He is facing seven new charges, including founding and financing an extremist organization and trivializing Nazism. The Kremlin critic rejects these accusations as political staging.
Russia Says Regional Free-Trade Pact With Iran Possible By Year-End
A free-trade-zone agreement between Iran, Russia, and several countries that cover the vast Eurasian region spanning the borders of Eastern Europe to Western China is possible by the end of the year, Russia's TASS news agency reported on June 19. Russian Deputy Prime Minister Aleksei Overchuk told TASS in an interview that talks between the Eurasian Economic Union -- which comprises Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, and Russia -- and Iran are in their final stages. "We are moving forward," Overchuk said. "We very much hope that such an agreement can be signed by the end of the year." To see the original story by Reuters, click here.
Moldova Holds First-Ever Peaceful Pride Parade
Supporters of Moldova’s LGBT community held a Pride parade in the capital, Chisinau, on June 18, the first ever held in the country without strong police protection from socially conservative, Orthodox Christian protesters. Hundreds of people strolled the streets waving rainbow flags and banners promoting tolerance, while about 100 Orthodox clergymen and their supporters looked on holding signs supporting “the traditional family.” Initially, the Chisinau mayor signaled that he would prohibit the event, but he relented after a strong reaction from human rights groups and the country’s rights ombudsman. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Moldovan Service, click here.
Jailed Russian Oppositionist Kara-Murza Says His Mail Is Not Being Delivered
Russian opposition politician Vladimir Kara-Murza, who was sentenced in April to 25 years in prison after being convicted of state treason, said on June 18 that prison authorities have stopped delivering letters to him. Kara-Murza, who is being held in a Moscow remand prison, made the announcement on his Telegram channel. He said that earlier prison censors had stopped approving his outgoing correspondence. Earlier, Kara-Murza’s wife, Yevgenia, accused the authorities of “torturing” her husband by not allowing him to see their children for more than a year. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Russian Service, click here.
Abramovich Reportedly Stalling On Sending Chelsea-Sale Proceeds To Ukraine
Russian billionaire businessman Roman Abramovich has refused to release the $3 billion proceeds from his sale last year of the Chelsea soccer club to help Ukrainian victims of Moscow’s February 2022 invasion, Britain’s Daily Mail reported on June 18. Abramovich is reportedly insisting that part of the money be spent to help Russians affected by the war, as well. The British government and the European Commission have refused to agree to such a move, saying it would violate sanctions imposed against Russian President Vladimir Putin’s government. The money remains in a frozen bank account controlled by one of Abramovich’s companies. To read the original story in The Daily Mail, click here.
Trotsky's Grandson Dies In Mexico
Esteban Volkov Bronstein, grandson and guardian of the memory of Soviet revolutionary Leon Trotsky, died in Mexico on June 17, the Spanish daily El Pais reported on June 18. He was 97. Born in Yalta, Ukraine, in 1926, Volkov came to Mexico at the age of 13 after spending most of his childhood moving from one country to another. Volkov was the last surviving witness to the 1940 assassination of Trotsky in his house in Mexico by Stalinist agents. He later turned the family home into a museum to honor the memory of his grandfather.
Europe To Accelerate Arms Shipments To Ukraine
The European Union is speeding up arms deliveries to Ukraine in support of the country's counteroffensive against Russian forces, EU industry chief Thierry Breton said on June 18 in an interview with the French daily Le Parisien. "We are going to step up our efforts to deliver arms and ammunition-- this is a war of high intensity in which they play a crucial role," Breton said, citing a pledge to supply 1 million high-caliber weapons over the next 12 months. Ukraine launched a counteroffensive earlier this month to retake territory from Russian forces, and U.S. Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin last week urged Kyiv's allies to "dig deep" to provide more arms and ammunition. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Britain To Help Ukraine Expand Its Defenses Against Cyberattacks
Britain said on June 18 it would expand its program to help Ukraine's cyberdefenses as it launches a counteroffensive against Russia. In the announcement, the British government said it would provide another 16 million pounds ($20.5 million) in funding, with the potential for a further 9 million pounds to come from international allies. London said the package -- which adds to 6.35 million pounds announced last year -- would better equip Ukraine to defend its critical national infrastructure from crippling Russian attacks as Kyiv mounts a counteroffensive to push back Russian forces from the swathes of southern and eastern Ukraine that they occupy. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Russian Luge Sliders Remain Banned From International Events
Russian luge sliders remain banned from international events, the ruling body FIL has decided, joining several other sports in snubbing a recommendation of the International Olympic Committee (IOC) to allow them back. The FIL congress in Bucharest voted 22-1 in favor of continuing the ban, with five abstentions. FIL said the ban will remain in place "as long as the belligerent activities in Ukraine as the reason for this measure continue.” Russian and Belarusian athletes and officials were banned from most sporting events after the start of Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year. But now the IOC has recommended to allow them back, as neutral athletes and under strict conditions.
At Least 14 Dead In Iran After Drinking Bootleg Alcohol
At least 14 people have died in Iran after after drinking bootleg alcohol in the northern Iranian province of Alborz. Another 120 suffering from alcohol poisoning symptoms have been referred to medical centers in the province. Authorities said the industrial alcohol had been sold by a body spray production factory in Alborz. A judiciary official in the province said the death toll could be higher as it is likely that some of those who consumed the poisoned alcohol have died at home. Since the 1979 revolution, alcohol has been banned in Iran and punishable by floggings and cash fines. Despite the ban, many Iranians drink foreign and homemade alcoholic beverages that are available on the black market. To read the original story by Radio Farda, click here.
Armenian Resistance Fighter Joins France's Pantheon Greats
An Armenian poet and communist fighter in World War II will enter the Pantheon mausoleum and join an elite group of France's revered historical figures, French President Emmanuel Macron said on June 18. Known as being "pantheonized," the rare tribute is reserved for those who have played an important role in the country's history. Missak Manouchian, who arrived in France in 1925 as a stateless refugee after fleeing violence, later joined the communist Resistance during World War II. He led a small group of foreign Resistance fighters against the Nazi occupation, carrying out attacks on German forces and acts of sabotage in Nazi-occupied France in 1943. Macron said Manouchian "embodies the universal values" of France and "carries a part of our greatness.”
Ukrainian Military Reports Clashes In East As Death Toll From Dam Destruction Rises
The General Staff of Ukraine's military said heavy fighting has been taking place over the past day in the Bakhmut, Lyman, Avdiyivka, and Maryinka areas in Donetsk. It reported a total of 26 combat clashes over that period of time in the area.
The Ukrainian military also said that Russian forces on June 17 carried out more than 40 air strikes and 51 attacks from rocket salvo systems.
"During the past 24 hours, the enemy launched 43 air strikes and four missile strikes, fired 51 salvo rockets at the positions of our troops and populated areas," the Ukrainian military said.
Separately, regional Governor Serhiy Lysol said the Russian Army attacked the southern region of Dnipropetrovsk overnight with two Iranian-made Shahed drones. He said the drones were destroyed by Ukrainian forces.
The British Defense Ministry said in its latest intelligence assessment that amid intense fighting in the Zaporizhzhya region, in western Donetsk, and around Bakhmut, both Russia and Ukraine are suffering high numbers of casualties. Russian losses are likely at their highest level since the peak of the battle for Bakhmut in March, the British Defense Ministry said in on June 18.
In a rare admission, the Russia-installed administration head in Ukraine’s occupied Zaporizhzhya region, Vladimir Rogov, wrote on Telegram on June 18 that Ukrainian forces had taken control of the town of Pyatykhatky.
“The enemy’s wave-like offensives yielded results, despite enormous losses,” he wrote.
There was no confirmation from the Ukrainian side.
The governor of Russia’s western Kursk region, Roman Starovoit, wrote on Telegram that three settlements in the region had been shelled “by Ukrainian troops.”
“Luckily, no one was hurt,” he wrote.
Meanwhile, Ukrainian officials said the death toll following the bursting of the Russian-controlled Kakhovka dam on June 6 has risen to 16, while another 29 people were reported dead by officials in territories occupied by Moscow.
More than 3,600 people have been evacuated from the flooded areas in the Kherson and Mykolayiv regions, while 31 people were still missing, Ukraine's Interior Ministry said on Telegram late on June 17.
The United Nations humanitarian coordinator for Ukraine, Denise Brown, said on June 18 that Russia had "so far declined our request to access the areas under its temporary military control." She urged Russia to "act in accordance with their obligations under international humanitarian law."
Kyiv has accused Moscow of mining the dam and deliberately causing its destruction to flood the Kherson region in the south and slow down its counteroffensive.
In a report published on June 17, The New York Times reported that the destruction of the dam likely resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia. Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on June 17 that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam's concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6.
"The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia," The New York Times said.
Speaking on June 17, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy thanked countries and aid organizations for help responding to the massive flooding that resulted from the bursting of the dam.
Evidence Suggests Russia Blew Up Kakhovka Dam In Ukraine, New York Times Reports
Evidence suggests this month's destruction of the huge Kakhovka dam in a Russian-controlled area of Ukraine resulted from an inside explosion set off by Russia, The New York Times said. Citing engineers and explosive experts, the newspaper said on June 17 that its investigation found evidence suggesting an explosive charge in a passageway running through the dam's concrete base detonated, destroying the structure on June 6. "The evidence clearly suggests the dam was crippled by an explosion set off by the side that controls it: Russia," the newspaper said. To read the original story by Reuters, click here.
Serbs Gather For Seventh Week Of Anti-Government, Anti-Violence Protests
Serbs gathered in central Belgrade for the seventh week of anti-government protests on June 17, demanding the resignation of the country’s political leaders and the shutdown of tabloids and broadcasters they say are promoting violence. The protests began after two mass killings that rocked Serbia in early May. The crowd demanded the dismissal of the interior minister and the heads of other government agencies. Protests were also reported in Novi Sad, Kragujevac, and Nis. Government leaders have said they have taken substantial steps to reduce violence in the country, and pro-government protests have also been held in recent weeks. To read the original story by RFE/RL’s Balkan Service, click here.
Netanyahu Says He's Opposed To Any Interim U.S.-Iran Deal On Nuclear Program
Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said on June 18 that he opposes any interim agreement reportedly being negotiated between the United States and Iran over its nuclear program.
Netanyahu spoke after reports in Israeli media said understandings are being reached between Washington and Tehran that would seek to hold back Iran’s nuclear program somewhat, in exchange for some sanctions relief.
The reports could not be independently confirmed, and the United States has publicly denied any such deal.
Netanyahu said Israel had informed the United States that “the most limited understandings, what are termed ‘mini-agreements’, do not – in our view – serve the goal and we are opposed to them as well.”
On June 17, a senior Israeli lawmaker said Israel could find acceptable an understanding between Iran and the United States if it includes rigorous supervision of Tehran's nuclear program.
"It's not a wide-scope agreement. It's more like a small agreement, a memorandum of understanding…and I think Israel can live with this if there is real supervision," said Yuli Edelstein, head of the Israeli parliament's Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee.
Ukraine Won't Have An 'Easy' Path To Join NATO, Biden Says
Washington won't make special arrangements for Ukraine to join NATO, U.S. President Joe Biden said on June 17, despite Russia's invasion. "They've got to meet the same standards. So we're not going to make it easy," he told reporters. NATO leaders, who are set to meet in Lithuania next month, are aiming to hold a first session of a NATO-Ukraine Council with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy in Vilnius. But alliance chief Jens Stoltenberg said that although NATO will tighten political ties with Ukraine at the summit, there will be no immediate talk of membership for Kyiv.
Saudi Foreign Minister Stresses Need For Region Free Of Weapons Of Mass Destruction During Rare Iran Visit
Saudi Arabia’s foreign minister, during a rare visit to bitter rival Iran, stressed the importance of “security cooperation” in the region to ensure the Persian Gulf is free of weapons of mass destruction and to maintain maritime safety in crucial trade routes.
"I would like to refer to the importance of cooperation between the two countries on regional security, especially the security of maritime navigation...and the importance of cooperation among all regional countries to ensure that it is free of weapons of mass destruction," Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan told reporters in Tehran on June 18.
The arrival represents the first trip to Iran by a Saudi foreign minister in 17 years.
The Saudi Foreign Ministry posted a video of the Saudi diplomat being greeted by his Iranian counterpart, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian.
Sunni Muslim-led Saudi Arabia and Shi’ite-majority Iran have battled for influence in the region for decades, including in what has been called a proxy war in Yemen, fought between competing sides supported by Riyadh and Tehran.
Riyadh has often accused Tehran of attempting to undermine Sunni-led countries in the region and has accused Iran of attacking merchant ships in the waters of the Persian Gulf.
Iran has accused Saudi Arabia of inciting protests and violence against Shi’a communities in the region.
Riyadh severed relations with Tehran after protesters in 2016 stormed and ransacked the Saudi missions in Tehran and Mashhad after Saudi Arabia executed a prominent Shi’ite cleric who had criticized the kingdom’s treatment of its Shi’ite minority.
But the sides have attempted to mend relations in recent months. In March, Iran and Saudi Arabia agreed to reestablish relations in a China-mediated deal.
In early June, Iran reopened its embassy in Riyadh, while Saudi Arabia is expected to reopen its diplomatic mission in Tehran "soon," Prince Faisal said.
Amir-Abdollahian stressed the importance of Iranian security, but he added that "Iran has never equated security with militarism but sees it as a broad concept including political, cultural, social, economic, and trade aspects."
Prince Faisal is also scheduled to meet with Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi and hand the Iranian leader an invitation to visit Saudi Arabia in the future.
Iran has been accused by the West of fomenting extremist activity in the region and of attempting to acquire nuclear weapons, charges Tehran has denied.
Meanwhile, Saudi Arabia’s close relations with the United States have soured following several incidents, including the gruesome murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi.
Khashoggi, a Saudi journalist critical of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, was killed by Saudi agents inside the country's consulate in Istanbul in 2018.
Bus Accident In Pakistan's Salt Mountain Range Kills 12
A bus traveling on a highway in Pakistan’s Punjab Province overturned after its brakes failed on June 17, killing at least 12 people and leaving eight others injured, police and health officials said. Saqib Waheed, spokesman for the federal Motorway Police, said the bus was traveling from the capital, Islamabad, to the eastern city of Lahore when its brakes failed about 135 kilometers from the capital on a sharp turn in the Salt Mountain range. Traffic accidents are common in Pakistan, where safety standards are largely compromised and traffic rules regularly violated and rarely enforced. To read the original story by AP, click here.
U.S. Demands Serbia 'Immediately' Release Three Detained Kosovar Police Officers
The United States has urged Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic to immediately release three Kosovar police officers detained on what it called “spurious charges.”
“We call on President Vucic and the Serbian government to immediately and unconditionally release the three Kosovo police detained on June 14,” the U.S. State Department said in a statement on June 17.
“Their arrest and ongoing detention on spurious charges has exacerbated an already tense situation,” it added.
The statement said Washington continues “to call on both Serbia and Kosovo to follow the three-point plan outlined by the EU and return to the EU-facilitated Dialogue without delay.”
Kosovo said the three police officers went missing on June 14 during a patrol aimed at preventing smuggling. Interior Minister Xhelal Svecla accused Serbia of "entering the territory of Kosovo and kidnapping" the three policemen.
Belgrade, meanwhile, said the officers were arrested "deep inside" Serbian territory.
KFOR, the NATO-led peacekeeping mission in Kosovo, said in a statement that it was unclear where the police officers were at the time of their arrest.
On June 16, the U.S. envoy for the Western Balkans, Gabriel Escobar, called on Serbia to release the three, saying they did not intentionally cross the border and the "likely scenarios" were that they were abducted from inside Kosovo or "inadvertently crossed the boundary."
The three "had no intention to be in Serbia and should be released," Escobar told reporters in an online briefing.
The prosecutor’s office in the southwestern Serbian city of Kraljevo on June 16 ordered an investigation of the three Kosovo men and said they were being investigated on charges of unauthorized production, possession, carrying, and trafficking of weapons and explosive substances.
The arrest of the officers came after weeks of tensions following clashes between ethnic Serbs and NATO-led KFOR peacekeepers in northern Kosovo that left 30 peacekeepers injured last month.
Local ethnic Serbs have taken to the streets in protest after ethnic Albanian mayors took office following a local election that Serbs boycotted
Earlier on June 17, Kosovar police told RFE/RL that two shock bombs exploded late on June 16 in North Mitrovica, causing no damages or injuries but raising tensions in the already nervous region near the Serbian border.
