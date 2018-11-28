Georgian Presidential Runoff Pits Rivals From Two Main Factions

Georgians will cast their ballots in a presidential runoff election on November 28 that pits candidates from the two main political factions that have ruled the country since the Rose Revolution 15 years ago.

Voters will choose between French-born former Foreign Minister Salome Zurabishvili, who has the backing of billionaire former Prime Minister Bidzina Ivanishvili’s ruling Georgian Dream party, and Grigol Vashadze, the candidate supported by opposition groups led by the United National Movement founded by another former president, Mikheil Saakashvili.

Both candidates are former foreign ministers of the South Caucasus country, which has warm ties with the United States and European Union. Relations with neighboring Russia remain tense following a five-day war in 2008.

The 66-year-old Zurabishvili barely edged out Vashadze, 60, in an inconclusive first round in an election that international observers say was competitive but clouded by "an unlevel playing field" and private-media bias.

During the two-week runoff campaign, Transparency International said it had information that fake identification cards were being produced by the Public Service Development Agency to allow Zurabishvili voters to cast several ballots.

The Georgian Dream party has denied it had anything to do with the alleged wrongdoing.

An opinion poll by the U.S.-based company Edison Research gave Vashadze a 52 percent to 48 percent edge in the final days of a campaign marked by dirty tricks, mudslinging, and allegations of wrongdoing on both sides.

“This was an election that continued the Georgian tradition of vicious negative campaigning and was more about ‘voting against’ than ‘voting for,’” according to Thomas de Waal, a senior associate at the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace, calling the election “a grudge match” between Ivanishvili and Saakashvili.

Saakashvili became president in January 2004 after leading a bloodless revolution that forced Eduard Shevardnadze to step down in November 2003.

He served two five-year terms and gained a reputation as a pro-NATO and pro-West leader.

But he was also criticized for his strong-arm tactics and allegations of electoral fraud sullied his reputation.

Ivanishvili, the country’s richest man and the leader of the ruling Georgian Dream party, ousted Saakashvili’s United National Movement from power in the 2012 parliamentary elections.

The Georgian Dream party has ruled since, though Ivanishvili stepped down as prime minister after just over a year in power.

In January, Saakahsvili was sentenced in absentia to three years in prison after being convicted of trying to cover up evidence about the 2006 killing of Georgian banker Sandro Girgvliani.

The former president, who now lives in the Netherlands, has rejected all the charges, calling them politically motivated.

Both Zurabishvili and Vashadze espouse a pro-European foreign policy looking to deepen ties with NATO and the European Union.

But Vashadze has been critical of Ivanishvili and Georgia Dream’s government, alleging it has meddled in the judiciary and has fostered corruption while failing to address poverty in the country.

By backing Zurabishvili, Georgia Dream has made the vote a test of its support and has doubled down on the move by prominently featuring Ivanishvili and other leading party officials instead of a candidate who could make history as the first woman president of a post-Soviet republic outside of the Baltics.

While the president ensures adherence to the constitution by state bodies, the position's crucial function lies in foreign policy as the main negotiator of international treaties and accords.

The president also appoints ambassadors and other diplomatic representatives.

This will be the last direct presidential vote before a new system of indirect voting takes effect.

In 2017, the constitution was amended so that future presidents would be elected by a 300-member College of Electors, comprising parliament deputies and local and regional political representatives.

Polls open at 8 a.m. local time (04:00 GMT) and close at 8 p.m. local time (16:00 GMT).

