Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).
Zaluzhniy, Zelenskiy, And The Clouded Future Of U.S. Aid To Ukraine
The fate of Ukraine’s commander-in-chief is in doubt. So is the fate of future U.S. military aid. Christopher Miller, Ukraine correspondent for The Financial Times and the author of the book The War Came To Us: Life And Death In Ukraine, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what may happen and what it could mean as Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches the two-year mark.
Episodes
-
January 30, 2024
A Plane Crash, A Verdict, And A Hint Of Electoral Politics In Russia
-
January 22, 2024
A Crucial Year For Ukraine And The West
-
January 15, 2024
Winning And Losing In Ukraine
-
December 18, 2023
Weapons, War, and Power
-
December 04, 2023
Two Campaigns In Winter
-
November 13, 2023
'Stalemate' And Upheaval