Zaluzhniy, Zelenskiy, And The Clouded Future Of U.S. Aid To Ukraine

The Week Ahead In Russia
The fate of Ukraine’s commander-in-chief is in doubt. So is the fate of future U.S. military aid. Christopher Miller, Ukraine correspondent for The Financial Times and the author of the book The War Came To Us: Life And Death In Ukraine, joins host Steve Gutterman to discuss what may happen and what it could mean as Russia’s full-scale invasion approaches the two-year mark.

Listen to the podcast here or wherever you get your podcasts (Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts).

