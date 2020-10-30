Head Of Serbian Orthodox Church In Montenegro Dies After Positive COVID-19 Test

The head of the Serbian Orthodox Church in Montenegro has died just weeks after being hospitalized following a positive test for the coronavirus.

The Serbian Orthodox Church said in a statement on its website that Metropolitan Amfilohije died at the Clinical Center of Montenegro (KCCG) early on October 30 at the age of 82.

It did not give any details on the cause of death, but the head of the pulmonology clinic at the KCCG, Jelena Borovinic Bojovic, informed the church late on October 29 that Amfilohije's condition was serious and had deteriorated.

She added that he had been intubated and placed on invasive ventilation, as he was suffering from pneumonia brought on by COVID-19.

"The public will be informed about all other details regarding the funeral of the Most Reverend Metropolitan soon," the church statement said.

The Serbian Orthodox Church is the dominant religious organization in Montenegro, a country of 620,000 predominantly Orthodox Christians. Montenegro split from its larger neighbor Serbia more than a decade ago.