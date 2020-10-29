Accessibility links

logo-print logo-print
All RFE/RL sites
Search
Previous Next
Breaking News
Russia

Mayor Of Ufa, Capital Of Russia's Bashkortostan, Dies Of COVID-19

Ufa Mayor Ulfat Mustafin (file photo)

UFA, Russia -- The mayor of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, Ulfat Mustafin, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 61.

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said on October 29 that Mustafin died after being hospitalized, 35 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A day earlier, Khabirov said that Mustafin was in grave condition and the virus had seriously damaged his lungs.

As of October 29, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Bashkortostan, a republic located in the Urals-Volga area, was 10,586, including 51 deaths.

In Russia overall, there have been 1,581 693 registered cases, of which 27,301 patients died.

Related

Recommended

Back to top
XS
SM
MD
LG