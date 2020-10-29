Mayor Of Ufa, Capital Of Russia's Bashkortostan, Dies Of COVID-19

UFA, Russia -- The mayor of Ufa, the capital of Russia's Bashkortostan region, Ulfat Mustafin, has died of COVID-19 at the age of 61.

The head of Bashkortostan, Radiy Khabirov, said on October 29 that Mustafin died after being hospitalized, 35 days after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A day earlier, Khabirov said that Mustafin was in grave condition and the virus had seriously damaged his lungs.

As of October 29, the number of registered coronavirus cases in Bashkortostan, a republic located in the Urals-Volga area, was 10,586, including 51 deaths.

In Russia overall, there have been 1,581 693 registered cases, of which 27,301 patients died.