Hearings Set For Detained Belarusian Opposition Supporters

MINSK -- Court hearings for at least 17 supporters of independent presidential candidates detained over the weekend during protests in Belarus are expected to begin on June 8.

The Minsk-based Vyasna (Spring) human rights center said hundreds of activists rallied in the capital and the southeastern city of Homel, collecting the signatures necessary to register alternative presidential candidates for an election scheduled for August 9.

Prospective candidates need to obtain 100,000 signatures to be considered for registration as a candidate.

Pavel Sevyarynets, the co-chairman of the Belarusian Christian Democratic Party, was detained in Minsk after he held what he and his supporters called a "people's picket of freedom and solidarity," which lasted more than three hours.

Human Rights Watch warned last month that the authorities in Belarus had intensified their crackdown on protesters, opposition bloggers, journalists, and other government critics with a "new wave of arbitrary arrests" ahead of the election.

On May 24, more than 1,000 demonstrators joined together in Minsk to oppose another term for Lukashenka in one of the biggest protests of the year in the country of around 9 million.

Critics of Lukashenka, who has been in power in Belarus for more than 25 years, say his government has shown little tolerance for dissent and independent media.

The country has been the target of U.S. and EU sanctions over its poor rights record and lack of fair elections, but Belarus and the West have recently sought to mend ties to reduce Russia's influence in the country.