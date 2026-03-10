Hegseth Says Most Intense Day Of Strikes On Iran Under Way

US Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said that March 10 will be the most intense day of air strikes on Iran since the United States' military operation against the Islamic republic began in cooperation with Israel last month.

"Today will be yet again our most intense day ⁠of strikes inside Iran: the most fighters, the most bombers, the most strikes, intelligence more refined and better than ever," Hegseth told a briefing at the Pentagon just hours after President Donald Trump said the strikes will end "very soon."

Hegseth gave no details on the size of the expected strikes, but added that the objective is to destroy Iranian missiles and its military production capabilities, as well as to destroy Iran's navy.

Reports on social media noted attacks early on March 10 were more intense and broader in scope than previous attacks, with explosions reported in cities including Tehran, Karaj, Isfahan, Zanjan, Tabriz, Arak, Shahinshahr, Bushehr, Bandar Lengeh, and Qeshm.

Daily US and Israeli air strikes against Iran began on February 28, with Tehran responding by spraying drones and ballistic missiles around the Gulf region, sparking concerns about a broader war breaking out and driving the global price of oil through the key $100 a barrel level.

Trump appeared to go on a media offensive on March 9 after the markets reacted sharply to the conflict, leading him to say in a news conference late in the day that the war will end "very soon" without giving a specific timeframe.

A meeting of energy ⁠ministers ‌from the Group ⁠of Seven (G7) nations on March 10 also looked to steady markets, confirming their readiness ⁠to take ‌necessary steps to support global energy supplies, including ‌possible joint release of strategic oil stockpiles.

Trump also said he was "not happy" with Iran's decision to hand the role of supreme leader to Mojtaba Khamenei -- the son of Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, who was killed in strikes on the first day of the operation -- and called it "a big mistake."

In its choice, Tehran defied a demand from Trump that the United States play a role in the appointment of a successor to the late Khamenei.

As supreme leader, Khamenei will have ⁠final say in all political and military matters and, effectively, hold dictatorial powers over the country.

In the first few hours after the new leader was named on March 8, Iran launched missiles and drones at Israel and Persian Gulf Arab states, which have begun expressing increasing anger over Tehran's retaliatory strikes.

Despite Trump's demands for Iran's "unconditional surrender," many US officials have said the war's aim is to destroy Iran's missiles and nuclear program.

Hegseth said Iran's retaliatory strikes are waning, General Dan Caine, chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, told reporters at the same March 10 news conference that the Pentagon was looking at a range of options if it is tasked with escorting ships through the Strait of Hormuz, which has been effectively shut by the conflict.

The shipping lane is a chokepoint for global oil and liquefied natural gas transport. The war has forced oil and gas producers to halt ‌shipping for more than a week.

Caine said the United States has carried out strikes against more than 5,000 targets in the first 10 days of the campaign, including against more ‌than 50 naval ships.

"They're [Iranians] fighting, and I respect that, but I don't think they're more formidable than what we thought," Caine said.



At least 1,700 people -- including military members -- have died in Iran, according to the HRANA human rights group, since joint US-Israeli strikes began on February 28.