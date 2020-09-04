Hospitals Overwhelmed In 'Coronavirus-Free' Turkmenistan

ASHGABAT -- Hospitals are being inundated with patients showing acute COVID-19 symptoms in Turkmenistan, the only country in Central Asia where no coronavirus cases have been officially registered.

RFE/RL correspondents in the tightly controlled country said medical personnel at hospitals in the Turkmen capital, Ashgabat, said on September 3 that the situation had been worsening over the past three weeks and that the number of fatalities had been on the rise as well.

In a sign of the deteriorating situation, medical personnel complained that they were being forced against their will to work in quarantine zones for two-week stints while having to pay from their own pockets for personal protection equipment.

In some cases, experienced nurses said they were barred from leaving quarantine zones for more than two months.

Turkmenistan's government still clings to its narrative that the country has no cases of coronavirus -- even though practically no one believes the claim.

Many people say they prefer to stay home for treatment, fearing that they may be infected with the coronavirus while staying at hospitals that are overwhelmed with patients with COVID-19 symptoms.

The bodies of those who have died of COVID-19-like lung diseases are being delivered to their relatives in special plastic bags and the number of fresh graves across the country is increasing exponentially.

The World Health Organization on August 7 expressed concerns over the increase of atypical pneumonia cases in Turkmenistan and called on Ashgabat to allow it to organize independent coronavirus tests in the country.