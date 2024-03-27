Accessibility links

'Lock Them Up!' Thousands Join Rally Of Former Hungarian Government Insider

A rally organized by Hungarian government critic Peter Magyar attracted thousands on March 26. The businessman addressed protesters outside the building of the Supreme Court and Prosecutor-General's Office. Earlier in the day, he released a recording in which his ex-wife -- former Justice Minister Judit Varga -- appeared to admit officials could interfere in police investigations. Varga said she had made the remarks under pressure from Magyar. The formerly government-linked Magyar came out as a surprising voice of Hungarian dissent after Varga and the country's president, Katalin Novak, resigned over pardoning a convict in a pedophilia case.

