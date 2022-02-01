Hungarian PM In Moscow To Meet Putin, Wants To Increase Russian Gas Imports

Hungary wants to increase natural gas imports from Russia under a bilateral long-term contract, Prime Minister Viktor Orban was quoted as saying at the start of talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow.

Putin, in turn, said Hungary was buying gas at a lower price than the rest of Europe, according to the RIA news agency.

Hungary, a member of the European Union and NATO, signed a new 15-year natural gas supply deal with Gazprom in September, under which the Russian state-run gas giant pledged to ship 4.5 billion cubic meters of gas to Hungary annually through lines that bypass Ukraine.

Ukrainian officials have slammed the gas deal between Budapest and Russia, with the Foreign Ministry in Kyiv calling the move “a purely political, economically unreasonable decision taken in favor of the Kremlin while to the detriment of Ukraine’s national interests and Ukraine-Hungarian ties.”

Orban, who maintains friendly ties with Putin, told Hungarian public radio on January 28 that he will seek to strengthen cooperation with Russia in the food industry, tourism, and space research.

Orban's trip comes as tensions between the West and Moscow have intensified over Russia's movement of more than an estimated 100,000 troops to areas near the border with Kyiv. Western intelligence says the shifting of soldiers is possibly a prelude to a new invasion of Ukraine by Russia.

Moscow has denied it is planning an incursion into Ukraine, but also has demanded legally binding guarantees from the United States and NATO that Ukraine will never join the bloc, that it will halt the deployment of weapons systems near Russian borders, and that its forces will be rolled back from Eastern Europe.

Washington and NATO have rejected the demands.

