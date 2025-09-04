Hungary Probing Missing Critical Components From 8 MiG Jets

Hungarian authorities have launched a probe into the disappearance of key components from eight MiG-29 fighter jets and whether the parts may have ended up in Ukraine.

Sources told RFE/RL's Hungarian Service that components found missing from the planes include electronics that control location and weapons systems in the aircraft.

They added that Interior Ministry officials suspect the theft of the parts may have been orchestrated by those inside the Kecskemet military airport where the decommissioned planes are parked.

Hungarian media Bikk, which first reported on the issue, said unknown individuals cut through the perimeter fence of the airport, drove onto the base, and gained access to the aircraft. About 20 Soviet-era MiG-29s, formerly in service with the Hungarian Air Force, are thought to be at the airport.

Reports the missing parts may have ended up in Ukraine have raised concerns about the government's policy of not supplying weapons to Kyiv as it attempts to repel invading Russian forces.

Sources told RFE/RL that the government has also launched an investigation into how the information of the missing parts was leaked.

"A police investigation is under way regarding the break-in at Kecskemet Airport at the end of July, but in parallel, Hungarian Defense Forces are also conducting proceedings to determine personal responsibility. In the interests of the investigation, we are unable to provide further details," the Defense Ministry told RFE/RL in response to questions about the incident.

Ukraine inherited an aging fleet of Soviet MiG and Sukhoi jets and is continuously searching for components to maintain its aircraft.

Hungary's MiG-29 fleet was decommissioned around 2010 when the jets were retired and replaced by Swedish JAS 39 Gripen fighters.