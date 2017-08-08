India Says Five Militants Killed In Disputed Kashmir

Indian officials say at least five suspected militants were shot dead by security forces while allegedly attempting to cross a de facto border and enter Indian-administered Kashmir.

Authorities said Indian soldiers spotted the suspected militants on May 7 near the Line of Control that divides disputed Kashmir into two parts, one administered by India and the other by Pakistan.

"A total of five militants were killed in the operation," a defense official said in the state capital, Srinagar. "Their weapons were also recovered from the scene. Our side did not suffer any injuries."

Media reports quoting military officials say Indian forces have foiled 22 infiltration attempts, killing as many as 38 militants on the tense borders since the beginning of the year.

India accuses Pakistan of sheltering militants and helping them cross over to carry out attacks in Indian-administered Kashmir.

Islamabad denies the charges and describes the militants as freedom fighters. Nuclear-armed India and Pakistan claim the divided Kashmir region in its entirety and have fought two wars over it.

Indian-administered Kashmir has faced a violent secessionist movement since the late 1980s that has resulted in the deaths of more than 44,000 people, according to the South Asia Terrorism Portal -- a website on terrorism and low-intensity warfare in South Asia.

Based on reporting by dpa, Firstpost.com, and Reuters