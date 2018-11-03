'Insider Attack' Kills U.S. Soldier In Afghanistan

A U.S. service member has been killed in an apparent insider attack in Afghanistan's capital, Kabul, the U.S. military said on November 3.

Debra Richardson, a spokeswoman for the Resolute Support mission in Afghanistan, said in a statement that another U.S. service member was wounded in the attack.

The assailant was a member of the Afghan security forces who was immediately killed by other Afghan forces, the statement said.

There was no immediate claim of responsibility for the "green-on-blue" attack -- in which Afghan forces turn their weapons on international soldiers with whom they are working.

The Taliban claimed two similar attacks in the western province of Herat on October 22 and the southern province of Kandahar on October 18.

General Scott Miller, the top NATO and U.S. commander in Afghanistan, narrowly escaped the latter attack that killed a powerful local police chief.

The latest attack takes the number of U.S. soldiers to die in Afghanistan this year to eight.

Based on reporting by Reuters, AP, and AFP