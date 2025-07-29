Against All Odds: How Central Asia’s Sports Heroes Are Changing Their Nations

In a region often overshadowed on the global sports stage, Central Asia is producing extraordinary stories of courage, endurance, and identity. The personal victories of athletes who have overcome physical, political, and social barriers have become collective triumphs. RFE/RL’s Central Asia services launched this project to highlight and celebrate athletes who have achieved remarkable things despite facing serious challenges. With audience input during the nomination process, editorial research on public impact, and the expertise of sports journalists, five extraordinary athletes were selected.