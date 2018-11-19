Interpol Meets To Select New President, Discuss Accepting New Members

Police chiefs from around the world are in Dubai for Interpol's general assembly to select a new president after the international police agency's previous one was detained in China.

The assembly will also assess applications for membership from several countries, including Kosovo.

Meng Hongwei, who was China's vice minister of public security while also leading Interpol, disappeared while on a trip to China in September.

Beijing later said that he was detained as part of a sweeping purge against allegedly corrupt or disloyal officials under President Xi Jinping's authoritarian administration.

Interpol member states will also be deciding whether to accept Kosovo as a full member, which would allow Pristina among other things to distribute red notices for Serbian officials that Kosovo deems as war criminals.

Red notices are alerts filed by Interpol to member states that identify suspects wanted for arrest by another country. Interpol says there are 57,289 active red notices around the world.

Kosovo's application is expected to be discussed on November 20. For a country to become a member it needs the approval of two-thirds of the 192 current members.

Interpol acts as a clearinghouse for national police services seeking suspects outside their borders.

Two years ago, the organization, which has its headquarters in the French city of Lyon, introduced new measures aimed at strengthening the legal framework around the red-notice system after facing criticism that governments had abused it to go after political enemies and dissidents.

As part of the changes, an international team of lawyers and experts first check a notice's compliance with Interpol rules and regulations before it goes out.

Based on reporting by RFE/RL's Balkan Service and AP