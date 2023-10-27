Iran
Iranian Artists Slam Government For Banning Actresses Who Protested Hijab Law
Several high-profile Iranian artists have objected to a move by the Culture Ministry to ban some Iranian actresses who have publicly opposed the mandatory hijab law.
Veteran cinema and theater actor Reza Kianian on October 26 questioned the legality of the ban on his Instagram account, asking whether the constitution allows "anyone or any ministry to deprive someone of their right to work without a final judicial verdict?"
"As far as I know, only the judiciary can issue such a verdict," he said, adding that the "magnitude and value of an artist is determined by the people. Art and artists cannot be dictated to from above."
The dispute broke out after an official from the cinema organization affiliated with the ministry that oversees culture and Islamic guidance announced a ban on actresses opposing the mandatory hijab in cinematic films. The names of more than 10 actresses were released by state media as being on the list.
Then on October 25, Mohammad Mehdi Esmaeili, the culture and Islamic guidance minister, appeared to widen the ban, saying, "It is not possible to work with those" actresses who had previously protested the mandatory hijab by appearing without it in public places and events.
Among the banned artists whose names have been made public are Baran Kosari, Vishka Asayesh, Taraneh Alidoosti, and Katayoun Riahi.
Reacting to the minister's statements on her Instagram account, Riahi wrote: "My dignity does not allow me to work in today's cinema? Who the hell are you to say so?!"
Riahi, a veteran actress, made headlines when she removed her mandatory hijab in solidarity with nationwide protests against the Iranian government after the death in September 2022 of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini while in police custody after allegedly breaking the hijab law.
Several Iranian actresses subsequently showed solidarity with the protesters by removing their hijabs.
The act met with a harsh response from the Islamic republic's security apparatus, leading to the arrest of several, including Alidoosti, Riahi, and Hengameh Ghaziani.
Mohammad Rezaei Rad, a playwright and theater director, also responded to the government's new order on his Instagram account, pledging his support for his colleagues while urging more men to join him in rejecting the policy.
Acts of civil disobedience have increased in Iran since the death of the 22-year-old Amini. Authorities have responded with a brutal crackdown on all forms of dissent, detaining thousands across the country.
Violators of the hijab requirement can face up to two years in prison, although proposed legislation would increase the maximum sentence to up to three years for repeat offenders.
While the protests appear to be waning, resistance to the hijab, or mandatory head scarf, remains high as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Several prominent public figures have also been summoned by the police or arrested, including prominent rapper Toomaj Salehi.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By RFE/RL
U.S. Sanctions Members Of Iran's IRGC In Effort To Dismantle Hamas's Funding Network
The United States has announced sanctions on members of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) as part of an effort to dismantle “Hamas’s funding networks” following the militant group’s “barbaric” attack on Israel earlier this month.
The U.S. Treasury Department said in a statement on October 27 that it was also designating a Hamas official in Iran and a Gaza-based entity that “has served as a conduit for illicit Iranian funds” to Hamas and other militant groups.
“Today’s action underscores the United States’ commitment to dismantling Hamas’s funding,” said Deputy Secretary of the Treasury Wally Adeyemo in the statement.
“We will not hesitate to take action to further degrade Hamas’s ability to commit horrific terrorist attacks by relentlessly targeting its financial activities and streams of funding,” he added.
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a separate statement said the individuals designated supported Hamas and were involved in financing and training Hamas militants.
"A number of the individuals and entities designated today have played key roles in facilitating sanctions evasion by Hamas-affiliated companies," Blinken said.
The State Department is offering millions of dollars in rewards for information on certain activities by Hamas and its leaders, Blinken added.
This is the second round of sanctions that Washington has imposed on Hamas-linked officials and financial networks since the group’s surprise attack on October 7 that Israeli officials say killed some 1,400 people, the worst Jewish massacre since the Holocaust.
Hamas, designated a terrorist organization by the United States, the United Kingdom, and the European Union along with some other Western countries, also took more than 200 hostages, some of them infants, during the assault.
U.S. officials have said they do not have evidence tying Iran to ordering or planning the attack, but they have said Tehran is complicit because of its long-term support for Hamas.
Israel has responded to the attack with air strikes, which the Hamas-controlled Health Ministry in Gaza said have killed at least 7,000 people, while also cutting off supplies of water and power to the Gaza Strip.
Iranian leaders have called for a halt to Israel’s retaliatory strikes and warned “other fronts will open up” in the conflict.
The new U.S. sanctions “underscore the critical role Iran plays in providing financial, logistical, and operational support to Hamas,” the Treasury Department said on October 27.
Among those targeted are Khaled Qaddoumi, described as a liaison between Hamas and the Iranian government, and Ali Morshed Shirazi and Mostafa Mohammad Khani, officials in the IRGC’s Quds Force who are accused of training and assisting Hamas fighters.
The United States also sanctioned a number of organizations, including the Iranian Bonyad Shahid, also known as the Martyrs Foundation, which according to Washington funnels millions of dollars through the Gaza-based Al-Ansar Charity Association for the families of militants -- a practice that “ultimately serves as a recruiting tool for terrorist activities,” the Treasury Department said.
Companies based in Sudan and Spain were also targeted, as were Turkey-based shareholders of a company previously designated as part of the Hamas investment portfolio.
The targeted individuals and entities “play a key role in operating companies in Hamas’s investment portfolio in circumvention of the sanctions” imposed by the United States, the Treasury Department said.
The sanctions freeze any U.S.-based assets owned or controlled by the individuals and organizations. They also block financial transactions with those designated and prohibit the contribution of funds, goods, and services to them.
Earlier this week, the U.S. military carried out strikes against two facilities in eastern Syria used by the IRGC and groups it backs following a spate of attacks against U.S. forces in Iraq and Syria.
With reporting by Reuters and AP
Iran Ground Forces Launch Two-Day Drill In Central Region
Iran’s ground forces launched two days of exercises on October 27 to test the flight readiness of more than 200 helicopters, state television reported. The drills, which had been planned earlier, are aimed at “confronting possible threats” facing the Islamic republic, spokesperson Amir Cheshak said. He did not elaborate. He said troops and military equipment had been transferred from seven of Iran’s provinces for the drills in Nasr Abad in the central Isfahan Province.
U.S. Strikes Two Syrian Facilities After Attacks By Iran-Backed Militia
U.S. President Joe Biden ordered strikes on two facilities in Syria following attacks on U.S. troops in the past week, the Pentagon said, warning that the United States will take additional measures if attacks by Iran's proxies continue. U.S. forces have been hit more than a dozen times in Iraq and Syria in the past week by what Washington suspects are Iran-backed groups. Hamas, Islamic Jihad, and Lebanon's Hezbollah are all backed by Tehran.
At UN, Iran Warns U.S. Will 'Not Be Spared' If War In Gaza Continues
Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian warned at the United Nations on October 26 that, if Israel's retaliation against Palestinian militants Hamas in the Gaza Strip doesn't end, then the United States will "not be spared from this fire." Amir-Abdollahian made the comment in a speech to a meeting of the 193-member UN General Assembly on the Middle East. He said Iran does not welcome an expansion of the war in the region and stands ready to “play its part” in the humanitarian efforts.
Iranian Judiciary Summons Newspaper Chief Over Survey On Head Scarf Law
The head of a newspaper in Tehran has been summoned to appear in court following the publication of a poll on the "Hijab and Chastity" bill currently being debated by lawmakers, Mizan, the news agency of Iran's judiciary, said.
Mizan did not specify the newspaper's name, but on October 24, the Shargh newspaper reported on a survey suggesting that the "Hijab and Chastity" bill would not have a great impact on attitudes toward with mandatory head scarf, with 84 percent of participants saying it would not influence observance of the rule.
Shargh has since removed the article on the survey from its website.
The bill, which proposes extensive penalties for those opposing wearing the mandatory hijab, is aimed at confronting, detaining, and penalizing women who fail to observe the compulsory dress code amid a fierce debate over the rules.
Earlier this week, Iran's Guardians Council said it had returned the "Hijab and Chastity" bill to parliament due to "ambiguities" in the legislation.
Mizan said in its report that, if the newspaper does not provide the "necessary documents and evidence" sought by the court on the survey and its publication, the Tehran prosecutor will file charges against the media outlet.
The lack of women's rights in Iran has come under intense scrutiny since the September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini while in police custody for a head-scarf violation.
Since then, thousands have poured onto the streets across the country to protest the treatment of women and a general lack of rights, with women and schoolgirls making unprecedented shows of support in the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
In response, the authorities have launched a brutal crackdown on dissent, detaining thousands and handing down stiff sentences to protesters, including the death penalty.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family Says Imprisoned Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Again Taken To Hospital
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, has again been transferred to Qaem Hospital in the northeastern city of Mashhad and admitted to the "critical care unit."
In a video released on Instagram, the mother of the imprisoned dissident stated that her daughter's condition in the hospital was "worse" than after her previous heart surgery, and that she was experiencing pain in her "head, hands, feet, back, and chest."
Fatemeh's mother recounted that, during their last in-person prison visit, her daughter's physical condition was "very poor," to the extent that she had to be "assisted by fellow inmates" to stand up.
Sepehri has been hospitalized several times this month due to issues with her heart.
Earlier this week, Sepehri, who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini as well as Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Her two brothers, Mohammad Hossein and Hassan Sepehri, were arrested by security forces on September 28, coinciding with a heart angiography procedure Fatemeh Sepehri underwent.
Sepehri is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Frud Bezhan
Not Our Fight: Iranians Show Little Support For Palestinian Cause Amid Israel-Hamas Conflict
Iran’s clerical establishment has championed the Palestinian cause for decades and refused to recognize Israel.
But there is little public support for the Palestinian struggle for statehood in Iran -- a mainly Shi’a Muslim, Persian-speaking country in the predominately Sunni Arab Middle East.
Instead, many Iranians have criticized the authorities for backing Palestinian armed groups fighting Israel, with some even expressing support for Tehran’s archenemy.
The ongoing Israel-Hamas conflict has provoked pro-Palestinian street protests across the Middle East. But in Iran, public displays of solidarity have been largely limited to state-sponsored rallies.
“At the popular level, there is little connection between Iranians and the Palestinian cause,” said Sanam Vakil, director of the Middle East and North Africa program at Chatham House in London. “This is not because people don’t feel for Palestinians, but because ordinary people are more broadly opposed to the government's regional policy.”
Under the U.S.-backed shah of Iran, Tehran had friendly ties with Israel. But since the Islamic Revolution in 1979, Iran has been sworn to Israel’s destruction.
Over the past four decades, Iran has formed the so-called “axis of resistance” against Israel and provided financial and military backing to armed groups, including Hamas in the Gaza Strip and the Lebanese militant group Hizballah.
'Nothing But Misery'
In the wake of Hamas’s multipronged attack in Israel on October 7, which left more than 1,400 people dead, Iranian officials were in a celebratory mood. In Tehran, the authorities erected billboards that heralded the beginning of "the great liberation" of the Palestinian territories and the demise of Israel. Iranian officials denied the country had any role in the assault.
On October 13, state-organized protests were held across Iran in support of the Palestinian people and against the ongoing Israeli bombardment of the Hamas-run Gaza Strip, where over 6,000 people have been killed, according to local authorities.
That has been in stark contrast to the reaction of the public in Iran, where many oppose Tehran’s funding of regional proxies fighting Israel.
Many complain that the authorities should be using those funds to address the deepening economic crisis in Iran, which has witnessed soaring inflation, rising unemployment, and growing poverty in recent years.
Iran’s support of militant groups -- some of which have been designated as terrorist groups by the West -- has also made Tehran an international pariah and the target of crippling U.S. sanctions.
“Iranians largely detest the regime's foreign policy for the simple reason that it has brought them nothing but misery, international isolation, and economic difficulty,” said Arash Azizi, author of The Shadow Commander: Soleimani, The U.S., And Iran's Global Ambitions.
“They are also aware that the regime is not supporting the 'Palestinian cause' per se but Islamist terror groups, which makes this even less popular among most Iranians,” added Azizi, who is a senior lecturer at Clemson University in the United States.
During antiestablishment protests in recent years, demonstrators have chanted, “Leave Palestine. Think about us instead,” and, “No to Gaza, no to Lebanon, may my life be sacrificed for Iran.”
“For decades now and especially during protests, when chants are heard on the streets of Iran, Iranians have shown their frustrations with the government's dispersal of funds to foreign causes rather than domestic ones,” said Vakil of Chatham House.
Solidarity With Israel
Some Iranians on social media have expressed support for Israel, which is home to tens of thousands of Jews of Iranian descent. Iran also has the largest population of Jews in the Middle East outside of Israel.
“Many Iranians show solidarity with Israel because they want to show that they don't share the regime's anti-Israel and anti-Semitic line,” said Azizi. “They also see the anti-Israel direction of the regime as being dangerously isolating to the country.”
On October 20, thousands of soccer fans booed during a minute of silence for the people of Gaza before a game at Tehran’s Azadi Stadium, the largest sports stadium in the country.
During an October 8 soccer game at Azadi Stadium, the fans of Persepolis FC protested the presence of Palestinian flags at the venue and chanted, “Stick your Palestinian flag up your a**!”
Meanwhile, prominent Iranian activists and intellectuals have spoken out against the high toll of Tehran’s confrontation with Israel.
Sadegh Zibakalam -- a Tehran-based university professor -- said on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Iranian officials and lawmakers have demonstrated “clear and public support for Hamas’s attacks” in Israel.
“How do these attacks serve the interests of the Iranian people?” he asked.
Atena Daemi, a human rights activist and former political prisoner, said on October 8 that Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC), the elite branch of the armed forces, was “responsible for all of the unrest in the region by arming and strengthening militias and terrorist groups.”
The Quds Force, the elite overseas arm of the IRGC, is responsible for Iran's military and clandestine operations abroad and oversees the country’s network of pro-Iranian militant groups in the region.
- By dpa
Russia Says Free-Trade Agreement With Iran Likely By End Of Year
Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said a free-trade zone between the Russian-dominated Eurasian Economic Union and Iran would be established by the end of the year. At a meeting on October 25 with Iranian Vice President Mohammad Mokhber in Kyrgyzstan, Mishustin said all relevant negotiations had been completed. The Eurasian Economic Union is a customs union of states similar to the EU. Mishustin said Iran has been an important and reliable ally of Russia for decades, and trade between Russia and Iran had grown to a record 350 billion rubles ($3.6 billion) in the previous year.
U.S.-Based Rights Group Decries Iran's 'False' Claim Of Ties To Imprisoned Journalists
The U.S.-based rights group United For Iran has rejected allegations by Tehran that it has collaborated with detained Iranian journalists Elahah Mohammadi and Niloofar Hamedi, calling the accusations “part of the Islamic republic's long-standing tradition of crafting false narratives.”
The Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB) on October 23 released a video titled Khabarchin (The Informant), alleging collaboration between the group and journalists Mohammadi, Hamedi, and Ghoncheh Ghavami, editor of the Harassment Watch website.
However, in response, United For Iran categorically denied the allegations, saying it has never had any professional or personal relationships with Mohammadi, Hamedi, or Ghavami.
"They have never worked for United For Iran and have not received any money from this organization," the group said in the statement.
"These claims are part of the Islamic republic's long-standing tradition of creating such false narratives in line with the judiciary's baseless cases against human rights defenders, activists, and journalists," it added.
United For Iran is a nonprofit organization registered in the United States that was founded and is managed by activists, dissidents, and former Iranian political prisoners. According to its website, the group aims to advance civil liberties and human rights in Iran by strengthening its civil society, supporting freedom movements, and leveraging advanced research and technology.
Tehran's Islamic Revolutionary Court recently sentenced Mohammadi, a reporter for the Ham-Mihan newspaper, and Hamedi, a reporter for the Sharq newspaper, to 12 years and 13 years in prison, respectively, on charges including "collaborating with the hostile U.S. government," "conspiracy against national security," and "propaganda against the system."
United For Iran also noted that the Harassment Watch website, led by former political prisoner Ghavami, operates independently and has no ties to its projects.
Hamedi took a photo of Mahsa Amini's parents embracing in the Tehran hospital where their daughter was lying in a coma after she had been taken into police custody for an alleged head-scarf violation.
Hamedi's post of the photo on Twitter was the first media mention of the case and one of her last posts before being arrested days later.
Mohammadi covered Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saghez, which marked the beginning of the mass protests that swept the country following the 22-year-old's death.
Both have been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since September 2022.
"In reality, Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are only being punished for covering the news of Mahsa Amini's murder by the Irshad Police and her funeral ceremony," the United For Iran statement said.
"Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are in prison based on baseless accusations. The judiciary must cancel these baseless accusations against [them] and other political prisoners."
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iran's Guardians Council Returns Hijab Law Due To 'Ambiguities'
Iran's Guardians Council has returned a chastity and hijab bill to parliament due to "ambiguities" in the legislation, which has drawn criticism both inside the country and abroad.
Hadi Tahan Nazif, the council's spokesman, echoed arguments made by the Expediency Discernment Council that parts of the bill are inconsistent with the "general policies of the legislative system."
The bill, which proposes extensive penalties for those opposing wearing the mandatory hijab, was returned for having “unclear boundaries in some cases, a lack of definitions for certain terms, ambiguities in relation to the resolutions of the Supreme Council of the Cultural Revolution, and some articles conflicting with the constitution due to increased public expenses or reduced public revenues without providing a way to compensate for it,” Nazif said.
The Guardians Council earlier had questioned the definition of "immodesty," a term frequently used in the bill. The concept of "cultural goods" related to chastity and the hijab was also deemed to be ambiguous, while some of the penalties mentioned in the bill, which referred to the "judiciary chief's regulations," were seen as conflicting with the constitution.
Parliament's Cultural Commission has said the issues raised over the legislation "will be resolved by changing the terms in the judicial and legal commission."
The hijab became compulsory for women and girls over the age of 9 in 1981, two years after the Islamic Revolution in Iran. The move triggered protests that were swiftly crushed by the new authorities. Many women have flouted the rule over the years and pushed the boundaries of what officials say is acceptable clothing.
The September 2022 death of Mahsa Amini, who died while in police custody for an alleged hijab infraction, unleashed a new wave of anger across the country, which has presented the Islamic regime with its biggest challenge since the revolution.
The Women, Life, Freedom protests and civil disobedience against the compulsory hijab have swept the country, involving tens of thousands of Iranians, many of whom were already upset over the country's deteriorating living standards. Campaigns were also launched against the law, although many have been pressured by the state and forced to leave the country.
The protests have also been bolstered by the participation of celebrities, sports stars, and well-known rights activists, prompting a special mention of such luminaries in the legislation.
In the face of the unrest, some religious and government figures have repeatedly advocated for a tougher stance by the government against offenders, even going as far as encouraging a "fire-at-will" approach for law enforcement against noncompliant women.
While the protests have shown some signs of waning, resistance to the hijab is likely to increase, analysts say, as it is seen now as a symbol of the state's repression of women and the deadly crackdown on society.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
10 Baha'i Followers In Iran Detained With No Reason Given, Sources Say
Sources have told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that Iran’s Intelligence Ministry in the central city of Isfahan has arrested 10 people who are adherents of the Baha'i faith, the country's largest non-Muslim community.
The sources, who spoke to Radio Farda on condition of anonymity, said that security agents armed with judicial orders detained Yeganeh Agahi, Negin Khademi, Arzoo Sabhanian, Yeganeh Rouhbakhsh, Shana Shoughifar, Mojgan Shahrezaei, Neda Badakhsh (Agah), Bahareh Lotfi, Neda Emadi, and Prasto Honneini.
The reasons for their arrest and their current whereabouts remain unknown, while the sources added that the belongings of some of the detainees were confiscated by security personnel.
Some of those arrested have previously been detained and handed judicial sentences.
There are some 300,000 Baha'i adherents in Iran, where the faith is not officially recognized, and an estimated 5 million followers worldwide.
In a religious fatwa issued in 2018, Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei forbade contact, including business dealings, with followers of the faith.
Since the Islamic Republic of Iran was established in 1979, hundreds of Baha'is have been arrested and jailed for their beliefs. At least 200 have been executed or arrested and never heard from again.
Thousands more have been banned from pursuing higher education or had their property confiscated, while vandals often desecrate Baha'i cemeteries.
Since nationwide protests began in 2022, there has been a significant increase in the summoning and detention of Baha'i citizens.
Iran's judiciary last month said it closed down 12 schools and educational centers and made several arrests in the northern city of Babol on charges of “promoting the Baha'i faith.”
In July, Iranian security agents raided the homes of dozens of Baha'is in different parts of the country, arresting several well-known community leaders and charging many with "spying for Israel."
U.S. Doesn't Want War With Iran But Will Defend Itself, Blinken Tells UN
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken told the UN Security Council on October 24 that Washington does not seek conflict with Iran but warned that the United States would act swiftly and decisively if Iran or its proxies attack U.S. personnel anywhere. Blinken spoke to the council amid international fears the conflict between Israel and Iran-backed Hamas militants in the Gaza Strip could turn into a wider war. Blinken also called on all member states to send a united message to any state or nonstate actor considering opening another front not to “throw fuel on the fire.”
Iranian Official Says Lagging Oil Revenues Causing Budget Gap
The head of Iran's Budget and Planning Organization says the government achieved only "around" 70 percent of its projected revenues for the first seven months of the current Persian calendar year, a rare admission of a significant state budget deficit.
Davod Manzor told a press conference on October 24 that the government also failed to meet its target of exporting 1.5 million barrels of oil daily, helping create the budget shortfall.
Addressing the reasons behind the shortfall, he refuted senior government officials' claims that Iran's daily oil exports had surpassed 1.8 million barrels and emphasized that the actual total of oil exports was "less than what was projected in the budget law."
Manzor pointed out that the budget had anticipated oil revenues based on an "overestimated" price of $80 per barrel and daily exports of 1.5 million barrels. However, in reality, the oil price remained "below $80 for most months in question" and due to domestic market demands, especially during the summer, daily oil exports were "less than 1.5 million barrels."
Another significant revenue gap was identified in the "income from the transfer and monetization of assets," which was projected to be one quadrillion rials ($2 billion). However, the actual revenue from this source in the first seven months was less than 100 trillion rials ($200 million), he said
Given these shortfalls, the total revenue realization stands "at just 70 percent," confirming a severe budget deficit for the government in the first seven months of the Persian calendar year, Manzor said.
While the total budget for the current year was set at 20 quadrillion rials ($40 billion), with expected revenues of 12 quadrillion rials ($24 billion) for the first seven months.
Government officials and the Ministry of Oil have not disclosed exact figures for Iran's oil exports. However, Oil Minister Javad Owji has said Iran would set a "new record in oil exports this year."
Iran's economy has been hobbled by Western sanctions over its human rights record and unrest has rattled the country since late last year amid declining living standards, wage arrears, and a lack of welfare support.
U.S.-Iranian relations have withered under a failure to revive a nuclear deal that President Joe Biden vowed to renew when he ran for president.
Negotiations aimed at reviving the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and world powers remain deadlocked. In the absence of a deal Tehran has reduced its commitments to allow monitoring and provide further information on its nuclear program.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Iranian-Kurdish Activist Askari Sentenced Again To Death On New Charge
Iranian-Kurdish political detainee Naeb Askari has again been sentenced to death by the Revolutionary Court of Urmia after the charge against him was changed to armed rebellion from an initial conviction for "enmity against God" that he appealed.
The human rights watchdog HRANA said on October 23 that the conviction was based on Askari's affiliation with a Kurdish political party, .
Under Iran's Penal Code, individuals accused of armed action against the Islamic republic can be classified as rebels.
The Kurdistan Human Rights Network added that its sources said the case pertained to allegations of his involvement in the 2014 injury of Mostafa Soltani, a Kurdish commander of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
Soltani, having suffered critical injuries from an altercation with members of the Party for a Free Life in Kurdistan (PJAK), eventually succumbed to complications from COVID-19 in early 2021.
Soltani's family, with the backing of the IRGC, lodged a complaint against Askari saying he played a pivotal role in the clash that severely injured Soltani. They added that his eventual death was the direct result of the injuries he sustained, saying it weakened him.
Prior to his recent arrest in early 2021, Askari had lived in the Kurdistan region for several years. His return to Iran proper was made possible after he secured a "safe conduct pass" following discussions with the IRGC's intelligence organization.
After his arrest, the same intelligence organization disclosed that Askari had previously faced a death sentence. In 2018, he was accused in absentia by the same court of being affiliated with the PJAK, a charge tantamount to "waging war against God" in Iranian jurisprudence.
The PJAK, an outlawed group seeking self-governance for Iran's Kurds and with known links to Turkey's militant Kurdistan Workers Party, operates in the northern border area alongside other armed Kurdish groups.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
Family, Doctors Reject Reports That Iranian Teen 'Likely Brain Dead'
The family and doctors of Armita Garavand, an Iranian high school student who is in a coma after reportedly being assaulted by the morality police for not wearing the mandatory hijab, have rejected media reports that her condition has deteriorated and the 16-year-old is "likely brain dead."
Two sources close to Garavand, quoting medical sources at Tehran's Fajr Hospital, rejected the October 22 reports about her "brain death" and said that the family still "hopes for her return."
A member of Garavand's family added that the doctors treating her said reports of her brain death "are not true," though in the current situation there is no further medical help they can provide and that "everything is in God's hands."
The Borna state news agency, which is affiliated with the Ministry of Sports and Youth, quoted sources on October 22 as saying Garavand’s “health condition is not promising and despite the efforts of medical staff, the brain death of Armita Garavand seems certain.”
Borna's report could not be independently verified.
Rights groups and journalists say Garavand and two of her friends were confronted on October 1 by police officers for not wearing the mandatory hijab as they tried to enter a Tehran subway station. The officers allegedly physically assaulted Garavand, who later fell unconscious after entering a train carriage.
A source at Fajr Hospital, who spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda on condition of anonymity due to security reasons, said Garavand suffered internal bleeding in the brain and was in critical condition.
The Hengaw human rights group, which first reported the incident, said on October 5 that Garavand's mother, Shahin Ahmadi, has been detained by Iranian government security forces.
Meanwhile, Iranian authorities have reportedly been pressuring students at Garavand’s school to avoid talking about what happened, especially with the media.
An October 5 post on X, formerly known as Twitter, by the Coordinating Council of Iranian Teachers' Trade Associations said the head of security of the General Directorate of Education in Tehran had visited Garavand's school and threatened teachers and pupils "against giving out any information about the condition of [Garavand]."
The security head "emphasized that publishing any news or even photos of Armita Garavand through Internet pages by teachers of this student will result in a heavy fine and the teacher will be fired immediately."
It added that a "reliable source" said the two friends who accompanied Garavand on the day of the incident are "under intense pressure not only to refrain from divulging any information about Armita's condition, but are also being put in front of the cameras of official news agencies and having to deny any incident" took place.
Garavand’s case, and suggestions of a cover-up by the authorities, has drawn parallels with the events leading up to the death in custody of Mahsa Amini last year. Amini’s death soon after she was arrested for allegedly violating Iran’s hijab law triggered months of antiestablishment protests.
Last week, Amini and the Women, Life, Freedom movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace Prize.
Armenian, Azerbaijani Foreign Ministers To Meet October 23 In Tehran With Regional Counterparts
Iran will host on October 23 a meeting of foreign ministers from Russia, Armenia, Turkey, and Azerbaijan to discuss regional issues including the dispute between Yerevan and Baku over the breakaway region of Nagorno-Karabakh. Armenia's Foreign Ministry confirmed the meeting on October 22 after the IRNA state news agency in Tehran reported the news. The sixth expected partner in the so-called 3+3 meetings, Georgia, has said it will not attend as it preferred to have the three Caucasus nations meet without the involvement of Ankara, Moscow, and Tehran. To read the original story by the Armenian Service, click here. To read the original story by the Georgian Service, click here.
Iran Hands Down Prison Terms To Two Journalists Over Amini Coverage
An Iranian court on October 22 sentenced two female journalists to prison for their coverage of the 2022 death in custody of 22-year-old Mahsa Amini.
The state IRNA news agency reported that Niloofar Hamedi, 31, had been sentenced to seven years in prison, while Elahah Mohammadi, 36, was given a six-year sentence for "collaborating with the hostile U.S. government."
In addition, each was sentenced to five years for "acting against national security" and one year for "propaganda against the system," with those sentences to run concurrently with the longer terms.
Lawyers for the journalists said their clients rejected the allegations.
"Niloofar and Elahah should never have been jailed, and we condemn their sentences. The Iranian regime jails journalists because it fears the truth," Deputy U.S. Special Envoy for Iran Abram Paley said in a social media post.
Amini's death while in the custody of the so-called morality police for an alleged violation of Iran's strict Islamic dress code sparked months of national protests that became the most daunting challenge to the ruling theocracy in decades.
Hamedi was arrested after she took a photograph of Amini's parents embracing at a Tehran hospital while their daughter was in a coma. Mohammadi was arrested some time later after covering Amini's funeral in her hometown of Saqez.
The sentences are subject to appeal, which the defendants have 20 days to file. If they are upheld, the time the two women have already spent in custody would be deducted from the prison terms.
"The convictions of Niloofar Hamedi and Elahah Mohammadi are a travesty and serve as a stark testament to the erosion of freedom of speech and the desperate attempts of the Iranian government to criminalize journalism," said Sherif Mansour, Middle East and North Africa program coordinator for the Committee to Project Journalists.
Last year, Iran's Intelligence Ministry accused the two women of working for a U.S. intelligence agency.
Mohammadi is a reporter for the Ham Mihan newspaper, while Hamedi is a photographer for the Sharq newspaper.
Both have been held in Tehran's notorious Evin prison since September 2022.
Last week, Amini's lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, was sentenced to a year in prison for propaganda against the state and for making comments to foreign and domestic media about the case.
Iran Repeats Threat To Expel Undocumented Afghans
A top Iranian official has reiterated that Tehran will deport all "illegal" migrants, most of whom are Afghan nationals who fled war, persecution, and poverty.
“Everyone who lacks the legal means to remain in Iran will be sent back [to their country] under a specific framework,” Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi said on October 19, doubling down on comments he made last month that "Afghans and foreign nationals who do not have legal documents" would be returned to their countries.
Hundreds of thousands of Afghans are said to have migrated across the border since Taliban militants seized power in August 2021 following the hasty departure of international peacekeeping forces. The influx has come at a time when Tehran is already struggling with economic woes sparked by the imposition of drastic international sanctions over its nuclear program.
Taliban officials have said they are seeking the safe return of the refugees, but little movement on the issue has been made to address the situation as more and more people cross the border.
International human rights groups have documented years of violations against Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran, including physical abuse, detention in unsanitary and inhumane conditions, forced payment for transportation and accommodation in camps, slave labor, and the separation of families.
But since Vahidi first made his comments in September, the estimated more than 3 million Afghan refugees and migrants in Iran have endured a surge in abuse.
Videos circulating on social media show Iranian mobs attacking the homes of Afghans or tormenting helpless Afghans on the streets.
Vahidi condemned the attacks saying it was "wrong that some people in our country are tormenting Afghans," but the dire economic conditions in Iran, which has been hit hard by years of Western economic sanctions, continues to fuel anger toward the migrants, with the number of Afghans forcefully deported back to their country rising.
Many of them fled their homeland because of fears of Taliban persecution and the rapidly declining economic prospects since the hard-line Islamists returned to power two years ago.
Iran's plans to deport undocumented Afghans also come amid its worsening ties with Afghanistan's de facto Taliban rulers. Taliban militants have engaged in deadly clashes with Iranian border guards in recent months amid a dispute over cross-border water resources.
“If I return to Afghanistan, my life will be in grave danger," Fawad, a former soldier of the now defunct Afghan National Army, told RFE/RL’s Radio Azadi.
Two years ago, Fawad, who only gave his first name, reached Iran through [human] smuggling routes after enduring many difficulties.
“I ask the Islamic republic of Iran not to expel us,” he said.
The announcement has also rattled Afghans with legal permission to live and work in Iran.
"I still cannot rent an apartment easily and cannot open a bank account under my name," Mujibullah Raufi, an Afghan refugee in Iran, told Radio Azadi.
“I cannot get a SIM [mobile phone] card under my name and have no prospects of getting a decent job,” he added.
Iran has hosted millions of Afghans for more than four decades but Tehran has often complained of the lack of international aid for hosting Afghans.
More than 70 percent of the 3.6 million Afghans who left their country after the Taliban militants seized back power in August 2021 fled to Iran.
Data show most are educated middle-class Afghans who served in the fallen pro-Western Afghan republic's security forces or civil bureaucracy.
Iranian Activist Fatemeh Sepehri Back In Prison After Heart Surgery Earlier This Month
Iranian activist Fatemeh Sepehri, an outspoken critic of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei who was on medical leave from prison, was rearrested at her residence and taken back to prison, her brother said.
"Should any harm befall my sister or brothers, the responsibility lies squarely with [Iran's Supreme Leader] Ali Khamenei," Asghar Sepehri, Fatemeh's brother, said in a post on X, formerly Twitter, on October 19.
Two of Sepehri's brothers are also currently in custody.
Prior to Sepehri’s rearrest, her brother noted that officials from the Islamic Revolutionary Court had informed her that her medical leave had concluded and she was to present herself back at the prison to continue serving her 18-year sentence for propaganda activities against the Islamic republic, cooperation with hostile governments, insulting the late Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini and Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, and gathering and conspiring against national security.
Just before she was taken back into custody, Sepehri reiterated her decision to not willingly return to prison, saying that with very little recovery time following open-heart surgery earlier this month, being put back behind bars was "an affront by the Islamic republic."
She added in a video message that having been home for barely 24 hours after her release from hospital, "should any adversity come my way, Ali Khamenei and his subordinates must provide answers."
Sepehri also made an audio message as she was being apprehended, saying "agents of the Islamic republic are at my door. I'm preparing to accompany them, hoping for a free Iran in the near future."
This recent detention followed her brief return home after medical treatments at Qaem Hospital in the northeastern Iranian city of Mashhad. Sepehri, having undergone open-heart surgery earlier this month, was previously incarcerated but had been released temporarily on medical grounds.
In a separate incident at the hospital, she condemned Hamas's aggression towards Israel in a video statement, proclaiming, "The Iranian people stand in solidarity with Israel, while the Islamic regime misappropriates public funds for militaristic endeavors."
Faremeh Sepehri, known for her bold stance, is among those who have publicly called for the resignation of the Islamic republic's leader. Her activism led to her arrest last year during nationwide protests.
She and the other activists have also called for a new political system within the framework of a new constitution that would secure dignity and equal rights for women.
Criticism of Khamenei, who has the last say on almost every decision in Iran, is considered a red line in Iran, and his critics often land in prison, where political prisoners are routinely held in solitary confinement and subjected to various forms of torture.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By AFP
U.S., EU To Seek Unity In The Face Of Crises At Summit
U.S. President Joe Biden and European Union leaders Ursula von der Leyen and Charles Michel delivered a message of unity on October 20 with regard to the Israel-Hamas and Ukraine wars as they met at the White House. The EU-U.S. summit takes place against a backdrop of global crises as Ukraine battles Russia's invasion and Israel gears up for an invasion of Gaza. "These conflicts show democracies must stand together," von der Leyen said as the American and European leaders presented a united front and sought to strengthen their "strategic partnership."
Iran's 'Axis Of Resistance': A Network Designed To Create Chaos, Fight Tehran's Enemies
As fighting intensifies between Palestinian militant group Hamas and Israel, Iran has been increasingly vocal about the prospect of additional firepower entering the fray to score a victory for what Tehran calls the "axis of resistance" against Israel.
The axis, refined by the Islamic republic over the last four decades, is a loose-knit network of proxies, Tehran-backed militant groups, and allied state actors who play an important role in Iran's strategy to oppose the West, Arab foes, and, primarily, Israel.
Active in the Gaza Strip, Lebanon, Iraq, Syria, and elsewhere, the network allows Iran to create chaos in enemy territory, while allowing it to maintain a position of plausible deniability.
In the case of the latest conflict involving Iran-backed Hamas in Gaza, the stronger the Israeli response and the greater the blowback by Israel's Shi'ite and Sunni enemies in the region, the better it is for Iran, experts say.
It is a strategy that dates back to before the 1979 Islamic Revolution, according to experts, but was honed and rebranded as the axis of resistance by the Quds Force, the elite overseas arm of Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC).
"Although a new term, ‘axis of resistance' describes an old phenomenon: any individual or group willing to fight Iran's wars in return for funding, arms, military training, and intelligence support," Ali Alfoneh, senior fellow at the Arab Gulf States Institute in Washington, told RFE/RL in written comments.
But while Iran openly positions itself as the leading voice of the network as it calls for global resistance against Israel and the West, "the Quds Force avoids micromanagement and provides the proxies with some maneuvering room," Alfoneh said.
This relative autonomy, which at times has even seen proxies and partners work against Tehran's regional interests, makes it difficult to pin blame directly on Iran.
"If there is any kind of kinetic retaliation, your proxy, your partner absorbs the retaliation, and if your adversary wants to widen the scope, they have a hard time politically connecting the dots to do that," Behnam Ben Taleblu, senior fellow at the Washington-based Foundation for Defense of Democracies think tank, told RFE/RL.
'Successful Proxy Strategy'
The October 7 assault on Israel carried out by the Sunni militant group Hamas was a case in point, with Iran lauding the attack that killed more than 1,400 Israelis and triggered retaliatory Israeli strikes on Gaza that have so far killed more than 3,700 people and unleashed a devastating humanitarian crisis.
But despite Iran's longstanding support of Hamas -- which Alfoneh said is historically closer to Sunni Arab states and is for the most part funded by Qatar -- Israel and the West have not been able to directly tie the assault to Iran.
"When assessing the connective tissue between Iran and Hamas, we can't forget that the desire for Iran to disguise its own hand plays into the Islamic republic's own successful proxy strategy," Taleblu said. "The fact that some folks are having a hard time finding an immediate go order, or a very clear green light, is the success of the proxy strategy."
The axis of resistance is part of Iran's attempts to export the Twelver Jafari School of Shi'a Islam, which was named as Iran's official religion after 1979, and “it’s kind of messianic vision for what the Middle East would look like," Taleblu explained.
"This ideology only has resonance when the Middle East is in chaos, and the Islamic republic is an expert in managing chaos," he added.
The U.S. assassination in 2020 of Quds Force commander Qasem Soleimani, who was seen as the architect of the axis of resistance and held great influence over its members, injected an element of chaos within the ranks of the network itself.
But while it presented challenges, it was not enough to disrupt the Quds Force or break up the axis.
"The Quds Force is a highly institutionalized military organization and the assassination of Major-General Soleimani had no impact on the performance of the organization," Alfoneh said.
The axis has continued its operations through Hamas and the Iran-backed Palestinian Islamic Jihad in Gaza, sworn Israel enemy and Iranian proxy Lebanese Hizballah, and Iran-backed Shi’ite militias in Iraq known as the Popular Mobilization Force.
In Syria, the IRGC has deployed troops to aid government forces supporting President Bashar al-Assad in the Syrian civil war, and in Yemen Iran has championed the Huthis, which has been battling a military alliance led by Iran's regional rival Saudi Arabia.
At times, some of these groups have flexed their independence from Iran and acted against Tehran's interest.
Alfoneh recalled Hizballah's kidnapping of Israeli border guards in 2006, which he said, "resulted in a devastating war that was much more problematic, since it was contrary to Iran's overall strategy of using Hizballah as a deterrent against Israel."
Major Differences
Major differences were observed between Hamas and Iran during the Syrian conflict as the Palestinian militants refused to come to the aid of Assad, a key Tehran ally.
And the political rise of some groups, including in Iraq and Hamas in Gaza, has led some to distance themselves from Iran, at least rhetorically, to retain their domestic legitimacy.
Hamas has insisted that it alone was behind its multipronged assault on Israel, and that Iran and Hizballah had no role. Hizballah has in recent days exchanged fire with Israel across the border in the biggest escalation of violence since their 2006 war. Israel has accused Hizballah of carrying out the attacks "under Iranian instruction."
The Palestinian Islamic Jihad, which also has a presence in Lebanon, is also believed to have mounted a cross-border attack on Israel on October 10.
In Iraq, sources told RFE/RL’s Radio Farda that Iranian officials met with the heads of pro-Iranian Shi’ite militias after the October 7 attack on Israel.
Radio Farda has since reported that Shi’ite militias in Iraq have created a joint operational headquarters aimed at supporting the operation of Palestinian militant groups against Israel.
While Iran did engage different proxies in joint operations in Syria, Alfoneh of the Arab Gulf States Institute told RFE/RL: "In general, Iran prefers to preserve a degree of compartmentalization so intelligence leaks from one proxy do not compromise the entire proxy network."
A Strategic Victory?
In turn, Israel’s military reaction and the United States’ diplomatic and military support for Israel following the Hamas assault and the threat of the involvement of other members of the axis of resistance, can be seen as a strategic victory for Iran.
"The fact that the U.S. has to send such overt conventional military hardware [to Israel] is being seen as a win in Tehran, for them to have to deter a nonstate actor like Lebanese Hizballah," said Taleblu of the Foundation for Defense of Democracies.
"This goes to show you how much Iran's proxies and their hybrid and conventional and asymmetric military capabilities [have grown] over the past few decades."
For its part, Hizballah claimed on October 18 that it was "thousands of times stronger" than it was during its last war with Israel, highlighting the possibility that the axis overall is more formidable in terms of firepower and recruitment than ever.
But Alfoneh said the strength of the axis, coming as Iran has called for an expanded alliance against Israel, is "not important."
"As long as the smaller and more expendable proxies such as Hamas can poke a hole in Israel's Iron Dome and demonstrate Israel's vulnerability, and as long as the more valuable proxies such as Hizballah can stay out of the war and provide Iran with an effective deterrence against Israeli bombardment of Iran's nuclear facilities, Iran is perfectly happy," Alfoneh said.
Taleblu said, despite Iran's effort to distance itself from a possible broader conflict involving its proxies and the militant groups that make up the axis of resistance, it is important to not let Tehran hide behind a shield of plausible deniability.
"It's imperative to constantly hold the patron accountable, and not just the proxy," Taleblu said. "Every time you hold only the proxy accountable, the patron will fight to live another day."
With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
- By Saeid Jafari
Tehran 'Very Unlikely' To Get Directly Involved In Israel-Hamas Conflict, Says Iran Expert
Seyed Ali Alavi is a lecturer in Middle Eastern and Iranian Studies at SOAS University of London. He is also the author of Iran And Palestine: Past, Present, Future, a book released in 2019 that looks at the history of Tehran’s relationship with the Palestinian territories.
Alavi spoke to RFE/RL’s Radio Farda about Iran’s ties to the Palestinian militant group Hamas, which controls the Gaza Strip, and the likelihood of Tehran becoming directly involved in the ongoing Israeli-Hamas conflict.
RFE/RL: How can we characterize Iran’s relationship with Hamas? Is the Palestinian group an Iranian proxy force?
Seyed Ali Alavi: There are misunderstandings about Hamas’s relations with Iran. Hamas is ideologically connected to the [Egypt-based] Muslim Brotherhood. Although the Islamic republic of Iran politically supports Hamas, they had major disagreements during the Syrian civil war when Hamas stood against [President Bashar] al-Assad’s Syria and refused to support Iran’s initiative in Syria. Hamas welcomes support from every country that [accepts] it as part of the Palestinian political spectrum. Iran supports Hamas politically as it allows Iran to be seen as the supporter of the Palestinian cause.
RFE/RL: What is the extent of Iran's support for Hamas? Iranian officials have previously said the country provides extensive support to the group.
It is vital to look at the history of the Palestinian conflict and not blame regional or international players for the recent tragedy.
Alavi: Iran has no borders with Gaza or with the [Palestinian-run] West Bank. Iranian support seems to be limited to financial support and the transfer of technology. Having said that, Hamas receives more financial and political support from its organic allies, Qatar and Turkey. Since the Syrian war, Iran has reduced its support to Hamas as they have different outlooks when it comes to the region beyond Palestine and Israel.
RFE/RL: You believe that Iran's support for Hamas is limited. But we know that representatives of Hamas and Palestinian Islamic Jihad, another militant group operating in Gaza, have made frequent trips to Iran. Does Tehran play a role in training these groups and planning their attacks?
Alavi: Hamas officials and their political offices are based in Qatar, and they regularly visit Turkey and Egypt as well as Iran. Diplomatic visits do not necessarily translate to a flood of logistical aid. Gaza has been under a full [Israeli] blockade since 2006 and the only route is through the Rafah border crossing with Egypt.
Israel has revealed that its forces conducted hundreds of attacks on Iran’s allies in Syria since the beginning of the Arab Spring [uprisings in 2011]. Nevertheless, we did not witness any escalation or Iranian retaliation. It is very unlikely that we will see Iran getting involved in the [Israeli-Hamas] conflict. Iran’s response, like other regional states, will likely remain rhetorical and diplomatic.
RFE/RL: You mentioned Turkey and Qatar's support for Hamas. What is the Palestinian group’s relationship with these two regional actors?
Alavi: Hamas’s political office is located in Qatar, and Hamas has natural and organic relations with Turkey. Hamas’s leadership has repeatedly praised Turkey as a role model for governance in the region. Unlike Iran, which is under severe [U.S.] sanctions, Doha has the financial power to support the Hamas government in Gaza. Hamas also stood by Turkey in Syria and sees itself [politically] closer to Ankara than Tehran. Hence, Iran’s support seems confined to rhetorical and moral support and limited financial aid.
RFE/RL: Turkey and Qatar’s support for Hamas seems to be mostly political and financial. So, where does Hamas get its weapons from?
Alavi: The most important support that Hamas has is financial. Financial support can be transferred to other sectors, including the military. Iran does not have the capacity or the appetite to provide that on a large scale.
RFE/RL: You mentioned Iran’s disagreements with Hamas, including the Palestinian group’s refusal to support Assad, a key Tehran ally, during the Syrian civil war. Has Iran’s support for Hamas diminished?
Alavi: Hamas is not a homogenous entity. There are differences within Hamas. There is no confirmation about how much aid Hamas has received from Iran in the past few decades. While Qatar and Turkey have access to global financial hubs, Iran doesn’t and its financial support seems to be much more limited. Iran’s loud rhetorical support [for the Palestinian cause] and [Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin] Netanyahu’s animosity [toward Tehran] puts Iran in the spotlight more than other states in the region.
RFE/RL: Have Hamas and Iran repaired their relationship?
Alavi: Hamas has its own autonomous foreign policy that is based on its ideology and national interest. Politically, Hamas clashed with Iran over Syria and publicly sided with Turkey against President Assad and against Iran. Having said that, Hamas needed political support at the global stage. Hence, its leadership attempted to repair its relations with Iran. Having said that, it is still an open question as to what extent Hamas’s relations with Iran have been fully restored.
RFE/RL: Do you think there is a risk that the Israeli-Hamas conflict will turn into a broader war in the Middle East that could drag in Iran?
Alavi: Iran’s supreme leader in his latest speech rejected the allegations that Iran was involved in the war. Ayatollah Khamenei did not even name Hamas. But he reiterated Iran’s moral support for the Palestinians. Iran is not willing to directly enter any regional conflicts beyond its borders. Tehran maintained this policy when the [Afghan] Taliban took over Kabul [in 2021] and when Azerbaijan and Armenia fought in 2020 and 2023. It is vital to look at the history of the Palestinian conflict and not blame regional or international players for the recent tragedy.
This interview has been edited for clarity and length.
- By RFE/RL
Mahsa Amini And Iran's 'Women, Life, Freedom' Movement Win EU's Sakharov Prize
Mahsa Amini and the "Women, Life, Freedom" movement in Iran that was triggered by her death were awarded this year's Sakharov Prize, the European Parliament’s top rights award, the second honor bestowed upon Iranian women this month for their sometimes deadly struggle for human rights after activist Narges Mohammadi won the Nobel Peace prize.
The 22-year-old Amini died in Tehran in September 2022 while in the custody of the notorious Iranian morality police for an alleged hijab infraction. The authorities claimed she had died due to medical problems, but her family and witnesses at the scene of her arrest said she was beaten by police and died as a result of her injuries.
Roberta Metsola, president of the European Parliament, said when announcing the winners on October 19 that the "brutal murder" of Amini "marked a turning point" in the battle for women's rights in Iran.
"The selection of our daughter as the winner of the most prestigious human rights award of the European Union shows the attention you and the world community pay to the oppression of [Mahsa] and many of her generation who lost their lives unjustly because of the desire to live a free life," Amini's father said in a statement to RFE/RL's Radio Farda.
"We believe that people's solidarity and political and social relations around the world should make the world a safer place for children and youth and human life. Those who have many dreams to live a better life in a safe world. Our daughter is not dead. We live with her. We are happy that her name became a symbol of freedom and equality in the world and we feel that she is happy and pleased like us."
Amini's death in September 2022 triggered anti-government protests in Iran in what is considered to be the biggest threat to the Islamic government since the 1979 revolution.
Iranian authorities have responded to the unrest with a crackdown on demonstrations that has left hundreds dead and thousands injured.
"I'm very happy, I expected it. I knew it, [she] deserves it. [She's] worth more than this," Amini’s mother Mojgan Eftekhari told Radio Farda after the announcement.
"It has triggered a women-led movement that is making history. The world has heard the chants of Women, Rights, Freedom -- three words that have become a rallying cry for all those standing up for equality, for dignity, and freedom in Iran," she said.
Women have been at the forefront of the unrest that Amini's death unleashed in Iran, with many defiantly removing their hijabs, or Islamic head scarves, in public as a sign of protest. Some -- including celebrities and other luminaries -- posted videos of themselves on social media cutting their hair.
Iranian authorities have tried to tighten restrictions on wearing the hijab, while at the same time making the system less confrontational. But those efforts have largely failed.
On October 1, 16-year-old high-school student Armita Garavand was reportedly assaulted by police on the Tehran subway for not wearing a hijab. She has been in coma since the alleged assault on the Tehran Metro and doctors recently said her condition is deteriorating.
As part of a brutal and sometimes deadly crackdown on dissent, Iran's security institutions have escalated their aggressive campaign to curb free speech, detaining thousands over the past year in a country that international human rights organizations have consistently ranked as one of the world's top oppressors.
Earlier this week, an Iranian court sentenced Amini’s lawyer, Saleh Nikbakht, to one year in prison on a charge of “propaganda against the system” after he spoke to media about her case.
The Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought is awarded each year by the European Parliament. Named in honor of Soviet physicist and political dissident Andrei Sakharov, it was set up in 1988 to honor individuals and organizations defending human rights and fundamental freedoms and comes with a sum of 50,000 euros ($53,000).
Last year, the European Parliament awarded the prize to the people of Ukraine, represented by their president, elected leaders, and civil society, amid Russia’s full-scale invasion.
Other previous winners include the jailed Russian opposition figure Aleksei Navalny, the democratic opposition in Belarus, and the jailed advocate for China's Uyghur minority, Ilham Tohti.
The other shortlisted nominees for this year’s Sakharov Prize were rights activists Vilma Nunez de Escorcia and Monsignor Rolando Jose Alvarez Lagos from Nicaragua and three women who have fought for abortion rights -- Justyna Wydrzynska from Poland, Morena Herrera from El Salvador, and Colleen McNicholas from the United States.
The movement for women's rights in Iran was also recognized earlier in October by the Nobel Committee, which awarded the 2023 Nobel Peace Prize to Mohammadi and recognized the hundreds of thousands of people who "have demonstrated against Iran's theocratic regime's policies of discrimination and oppression targeting women."
'Prime Suspect' Detained In Killing Of Iranian Filmmaker And Wife
Iranian authorities say they have arrested the “prime suspect” in the suspected murder of the renowned artist couple, Dariush Mehrjui and Vahideh Mohammadi-Far, who were found stabbed to death in their residence outside the capital, Tehran.
The official IRNA news agency on October 19 cited a police spokesperson as saying that after "meticulous technical investigations and data cross-referencing, the main assailant, already in police custody, has been conclusively identified."
The spokesperson added that investigations are ongoing to uncover potential accomplices in the case.
The pair were stabbed to death over the weekend at their home about 30 kilometers west of Tehran. Mehrjui, 83, was known as a co-founder of Iranian cinemas's new wave in the early 1970s.
Some activists and opposition figures in Iran have drawn parallels between the killings and similar crimes in the past that were ultimately deemed political murders.
The apprehension of the suspect comes a day after an emotional funeral ceremony for the couple, which saw a significant gathering of the film and arts community, as well as the general public.
During the ceremony, some attendees voiced their dissent through protest slogans such as "Women, life, freedom,” highlighting the grief and defiance running through the crowd.
The deaths of Mehrjui and Mohammadi-Far have evoked memories of past political murders in Iran, especially the killing of activists Dariush Foruhar and Parvaneh Eskandari Foruhar in 1998. Both were ardent critics of Iran's religious leadership and faced consistent surveillance.
Written by Ardeshir Tayebi based on an original story in Persian by RFE/RL's Radio Farda
