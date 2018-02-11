Detained Iranian-Canadian Activist 'Dies In Tehran Prison'

An Iranian-Canadian academic and environmental activist has died in a Tehran prison, his son wrote in Twitter and Instagram posting on February 10.

The death of Kavous Seyed-Emami, who was imprisoned by Iranian authorities in January, was reported by his son, Iranian musician Raam Emami, who said his mother was informed of Seyed-Emami’s death on February 9.

"The news of my father's passing is impossible to fathom. I still can't believe this," Raam Emami wrote from an unknown location.

He wrote that the authorities said his 63-year-old father had committed suicide.

The New York-based Center for Human Rights issued a statement on February 11 confirming Seyed-Emami’s identity.

Seyed-Emami, a U.S.-trained scholar, had been managing director of the Persian Wildlife Heritage Foundation, which seeks to protect Iran's rare animals.

He had taught sociology for decades at Tehran’s Imam Sadegh University, considered a hard-line institution where future leaders of the Iranian establishment are trained. Seyed-Emami had said he felt it was his duty to teach his opposing views.

Iranian authorities had never announced Seyed-Emami’s arrest, and his death was not confirmed by official sources.

Seyed-Emami is believed to have been a dual Iranian-Canadian citizen. A Canadian Foreign Minister spokesman said authorities were looking into the matter.

The death is among a number recently reported involving recently detained activists.

Prison authorities insist that three prisoners who died after they were arrested during nationwide street protests in December also committed suicide, although many Iranians have challenged those conclusions.

Based on reporting by Reuters and The New York Time