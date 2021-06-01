Chinese Man Arrested In Iran After Posting Photos Of Women He Met Online

Prosecutors in Iran have arrested a Chinese national after he posted pictures on social media of local women he met online.

The public prosecutor of the city of Kashan said the man, who has not been named, placed the pictures of the women on the Internet without their consent, the semioffficial YJC news agency reported on June 1.

Prosecutor Ruhollah Dehqani told the agency that several complaints had been filed against the man and that he would appear before a court that hears cases involving immorality.

The semiofficial ILNA news agency quoted Dehqani as saying the man was detained by police at a tollbooth on a road in Kashan.

Contact between men and women who are unrelated is banned under Iranian Islamic law. Authorities in the country have been known to come down hard on anyone posting pictures on the Internet if they are deemed immoral.

Reuters reported that the Chinese Foreign Ministry had no immediate comment on the situation.

With reporting by YJC, Reuters, and ILNA