At Least 21 Injured As Earthquake Rocks Western Iranian Region

A 5.1 magnitude earthquake jolted Iran's western province of Kermanshah on January 6, injuring at least 21 people, state television reports.

The semiofficial ISNA news agency said the Kurdish town of Sarpol-e Zahab, about 520 kilometers west of Tehran, was near the epicenter of the quake. The quake struck at 6:55 p.m. local time.

State television said two of the injured had to be hospitalized, with the rest released after receiving treatment.

The temblor struck near where a 7.3 magnitude earthquake hit in November, killing more than 600 people and injuring more than 9,000.

Some 50 percent of the casualties occurred in Sarpol-e Zahab during that earthquake.

Iran has several major seismic faults within its territory and often experiences quakes.

Based on reporting by AP, dpa, IRNA, and Reuters