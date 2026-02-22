Iran, Pressured At Home And Abroad, Looks Set For Third Round Of US Talks

The Iranian government, facing pressure at home with a growing opposition and globally with threats of a US military strike, appears ready for a third round of Omani-mediated talks with American negotiators in the upcoming week.

Omani Foreign Minister Badr Albusaidi on February 22 said talks would resume on February 26 in Geneva "with a positive push to go the extra mile toward finalizing the deal" over Iran’s nuclear program.

In separate remarks, the Iranian government suggested talks in the Swiss city on that date. US officials did not immediately comment.

The US administration has been pressuring Iran to agree to curtail its nuclear program, which Tehran insists is intended for peaceful, civilian purposes, such as electricity generation. Washington, along with Israel and others in the West, has accused Tehran of intending to build atomic weapons.

Trump Warnings On Protests

US President Donald Trump has also warned Tehran against further violence against anti-government demonstrators and threatened military action against the regime.

Trump dispatched two aircraft carrier strike groups, with dozens of fighter jets and bombers to the region, and other military planes and supporting forces have been spotted flying into air bases in the Middle East.

In a speech broadcast live by state TV on February 21, Iranian President Masud Pezeshkian said his country would not give in to pressure from world powers.

"World powers are lining up to force us to bow our heads...but we will not bow our heads despite all the problems that they are creating for us," Pezeshkian said.

'Encouraging Signs'

However, in a social media post on February 22, Pezeshkian -- considered a relative moderate by many observers -- said previous talks had "yielded encouraging signals."

Tehran has said it was in the process of drafting a proposal for an agreement that would avert military action.

"I believe that when we meet, probably [February 26] in Geneva again, we can work on those elements and prepare a good text and come to a fast deal," Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araqchi told CBS-TV on February 22.

"If the US attacks us, then we have every right to defend ourselves," Araqchi said. Still, he added, "there is a good chance to have a diplomatic solution."

Trump 'Curious' About Iranian Stance

Meanwhile, US envoy Steve Witkoff said Trump has questioned why Tehran has not "capitulated" in the face of a massive buildup of the US military near Iran.

In a Fox News interview recorded on February 19 and broadcast on February 22, Witkoff said Trump was "curious" about Iran's position after he had issued warnings of a military attack should the country's leaders fail to agree to a new nuclear deal.

"I don't want to use the word 'frustrated,' because he understands he has plenty of alternatives, but he's curious as to why they haven't...I don't want to use the word 'capitulated,' but why they haven't capitulated," Witkoff said.

"Why, under this pressure, with the amount of sea power and naval power over there, why haven't they come to us and said, 'We profess we don't want a weapon, so here's what we're prepared to do'? And yet it's sort of hard to get them to that place."

Iran in 2015 agreed to a landmark nuclear deal, the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), with world powers aimed at preventing it from developing a nuclear weapon in return for an easing of economic sanctions.

However, it started rolling back its commitments after Trump, during his first term, withdrew the United States from the deal in 2018 and reimposed sanctions on Tehran

Massive Street Protests

At home, the Iranian government in recent months has seen a growing opposition. At least 7,000 people were killed during nationwide protests that erupted in late December 2025, according to human rights groups, although the real death toll is believed to be significantly higher.

Most of the killings reportedly occurred from January 8-10, the peak of the crackdown.

The latest protest erupted on February 22 outside the Amir Kabir University of Technology as students confronted soldiers from the Basij, a volunteer paramilitary force that has played a prominent role in quashing past political protests.

The students could be heard chanting anti-government slogans, according to the social media videos. Others could be seen waving the Iranian national flag.

Similar rallies were previously reported at five other universities across the country, including Tehran's Sharif University.

Universities in Tehran have often been the scene of student protests that have taken place since the 1979 revolution and resulted in brutal crackdowns by the security forces.

Iran-Russia Arms Deal Reported

Meanwhile, in a report that could further inflame tensions with the United States and the West, The Financial Times reported that Iran agreed to a secret $589 million arms deal ⁠with Russia ⁠to ‌acquire thousands of advanced shoulder-fired missiles.

The report said the agreement was signed in Moscow in December and ⁠commits Russia to provide 500 soldier-portable Verba launch units and 2,500 9M336 missiles over three years.

The FT cited as its sources leaked Russian documents it had seen and several people familiar with the deal.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, and AFP