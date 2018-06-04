IAEA Renews Call For Iran's 'Timely, Proactive Cooperation' In Nuclear Inspections

The UN nuclear watchdog has reiterated its call for Iran to provide "timely and proactive cooperation" on inspections that are part of the 2015 nuclear deal with world powers.

International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Director-General Yukiya Amano made the call in Vienna on June 4 as the agency's board of governors kicked off a four-day meeting amid uncertainty over the fate of the nuclear agreement following the U.S. decision to abandon it.

"Timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would facilitate implementation of the Additional Protocol and enhance confidence," Amano said, referring to the so-called complementary access inspections under the IAEA's Additional Protocol, which Iran is implementing under the nuclear accord.

In its first report since the U.S. withdrawal, the IAEA said on May 24 that Tehran continued to keep its nuclear program within the main restrictions imposed by the accord.

But it also rebuked Iran for dragging its feet over "complementary access" inspections, and said that "timely and proactive cooperation by Iran in providing such access would...enhance confidence."

The 2015 pact between Iran and six world powers lifted sanctions against Iran in exchange for curbs on Tehran's nuclear activities, and placed them under close IAEA monitoring to prevent the country from developing nuclear weapons.

Tehran insists its nuclear program is entirely peaceful.

In announcing the U.S. withdrawal from the accord, President Donald Trump on May 8 argued the deal was too weak to stop the country from getting atomic weapons, and that it doesn't check Iran's regional ambitions and missile program.

The remaining five signatories -- Britain, France, Russia, China, and Germany -- have said they remain committed to the deal. Iran for now is also honoring the agreement.

With reporting by AP and dpa