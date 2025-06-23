US Confirms Iran Fired Missiles At US Air Base In Qatar

The US Defense Department has confirmed that Iran fired multiple short- and medium-range ballistic missiles at the Al Udeid Air Base in Qatar on June 23.

"At this time, there are no reports of US casualties," a Pentagon statement said. "We are monitoring this situation closely."

Qatar had previously said its air defenses thwarted the attack, which it said targeted the US air base, and said there were no casualties.

"The Ministry of Defense announced that Qatari air defenses successfully intercepted a missile attack targeting Al Udeid Air Base," the government said in a statement. "Thanks to God and the vigilance of the armed forces personnel and the precautionary measures taken, the incident resulted in no deaths or injuries."

Multiple explosions rocked Doha after Qatar and the United Arab Emirates closed their airspace amid regional fears of escalation between Iran, Israel, and the United States.

Iran, which confirmed it had fired several missiles at an air base in Qatar, had earlier threatened to retaliate against US strikes on its Fordow nuclear plant the day before, mentioning US air bases in the region.

The Qatari Defense Ministry statement also condemned the attack, calling it a flagrant violation of the country's sovereignty and airspace and said it "maintains the right to respond directly in a manner proportional to the scale."

The ministry also warned that continued military escalation would undermine regional security and stability and push the region toward a point with potentially disastrous repercussions for international peace and security.

Saudi Arabia also condemned Iran's "unjustifiable" attack on Qatar and offered to deploy "all its capabilities" to support Doha.

"This is unacceptable and unjustifiable under any circumstances," Saudi Arabia's Foreign Ministry said in a statement. "The Kingdom affirms its solidarity and full support for...Qatar and offers all its capabilities to support the sisterly State of Qatar in any measures it takes."

Ahead of the attack on Doha, the US and UK foreign offices issued warnings to their respective citizens against possible attacks, urging them to shelter in place out of caution.

Al Udeid is the largest US military base in the Middle East, and it is the regional headquarters for the US Central Command (CENTCOM). Several thousand US military forces are located at Al Udeid Air Base.