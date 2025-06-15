Israel, Iran Trade Strikes As Crisis Escalates
Israel and Iran launched fresh air strikes on each other for a third straight day as planned talks on Iran's nuclear program were canceled. The June 15 attacks killed at least 10 people in Israel with rescue teams hunting for survivors in residential buildings destroyed by an Iranian missile. Meanwhile listeners to RFE/RL's Radio Farda sent message from inside Iran describing the intensity of the deadly Israeli attacks on the country's oil and nuclear facilities.