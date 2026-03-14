Iran Says Oil Exports Continue After Kharg Strikes As Fire Hits UAE Oil Hub

Drone and missile attacks struck targets in Baghdad and the United Arab Emirates on March 14 as the war between Iran and a US-Israeli coalition continued to ripple across the Middle East, while Tehran said oil exports from its key Kharg Island terminal were continuing despite US strikes there.

A drone hit the US Embassy compound in Baghdad early on March 14, Iraqi security officials said, while smoke rose from the Emirati port of Fujairah after debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire near energy facilities.

US Embassy Hit In Air Strike by RFE/RL No media source currently available 0:00 0:00:14 0:00

Amid the regional spillover, Iranian state media reported that crude exports from Kharg Island -- Iran’s main oil terminal -- were continuing normally despite US air strikes.

Iran’s official news agency IRNA cited a senior provincial official as saying crude exports were flowing uninterrupted from the strategic island terminal despite US President Donald Trump’s claims that US forces had “totally obliterated” Iranian military targets there.

The strike on Kharg Island marked a major development in the conflict, which began on February 28 after large-scale US-Israeli strikes on Iranian military and nuclear facilities.

Trump said on the Truth Social platform that US forces had carried out “one of the most powerful bombing raids in the history of the Middle East,” targeting military installations on the island while avoiding its vital oil export terminals.

The US Central Command later said its forces had struck more than 90 Iranian military targets on Kharg Island while preserving its oil infrastructure.

Kharg Island handles about 90 percent of Iran’s crude exports, making it one of the most strategically sensitive energy facilities in the region.

Trump warned that restraint could end if Iran interferes with shipping through the nearby Strait of Hormuz. He also said the US Navy would soon begin escorting vessels through the strait.

The narrow waterway normally carries about one-fifth of the world’s seaborne oil supplies, but tanker traffic has largely halted since the conflict erupted.

Attacks Across The Middle East

Despite facing superior US and Israeli military power, Iran has continued retaliatory missile and drone strikes across the Middle East targeting energy facilities and military installations, according to regional officials.

Smoke was seen rising from the Emirati port of Fujairah on March 14 after debris from an intercepted drone sparked a fire near energy installations.

Authorities said civil defense crews were working to contain the blaze.

Some oil-loading operations at the port — one of the world’s largest refueling hubs outside the Strait of Hormuz -- were reportedly suspended after the incident.

Iran’s military had earlier warned residents in the United Arab Emirates to stay away from port areas, saying they could become targets.

Since the start of the war, Iranian strikes have targeted energy installations across the Persian Gulf, including in Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Kuwait, and the United Arab Emirates.

Hamas Urges Restraint

Meanwhile, the Palestinian Islamist movement Hamas issued a rare appeal urging Iran to refrain from targeting neighboring Gulf states, while backing what it called Tehran's right to defend itself against Israel and the United States.

“While affirming the right of the Islamic Republic of Iran to respond to this aggression by all available means in accordance with international norms and laws, the movement calls on the brothers in Iran to avoid targeting neighboring countries,” Hamas said in a statement.

Hamas -- designated a terrorist organization by the United States and the European Union -- also called on the international community to “work towards halting” the ongoing war immediately.

Missile Interceptions Across the Region

The conflict continues to spill across national borders.

A drone struck the US Embassy compound in Baghdad early on March 14, Iraqi security officials said, marking the second attack on the diplomatic mission since the war began.

Security officials said the drone hit a helicopter pad inside the heavily fortified embassy compound, though there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Explosions also rocked several other parts of Baghdad, with strikes targeting the Iran-allied Kataeb Hezbollah group, killing two members including a “key figure,” security sources said.

It was not immediately clear who carried out the attacks.

Qatar said on March 14 that it intercepted two Iranian missiles over the capital, Doha ,after explosions were heard in the city.

Turkey said NATO defenses intercepted a ballistic missile launched from Iran that briefly entered Turkish airspace.

Saudi Arabia reported shooting down dozens of drones launched toward the kingdom on March 13.

Energy Shock

The war has continued to disrupt energy supplies across the Middle East.

QatarEnergy has shut several liquefied natural gas facilities, leaving around 20 percent of global LNG supplies temporarily offline, according to industry estimates.

On March 14, Japan’s industry minister, Ryosei Akazawa, asked Australia to increase LNG production to stabilize global markets.

“Affordable and stable LNG supply from Australia is the lifeline of energy security in Japan and this region,” Akazawa said.

Australia supplies about 40 percent of Japan’s LNG imports.

Humanitarian Impact

Inside Iran, the humanitarian cost of the war appears to be mounting.

The US-based Human Rights Activists News Agency (HRANA) says the first two weeks of the war have resulted in at least 4,765 casualties, including deaths and injuries.

The figure includes 1,298 civilian fatalities, among them at least 205 children, and 654 civilians injured, according to the monitoring group.

HRANA said 5,480 attacks were recorded across Iran since February 28, affecting all 31 provinces and at least 209 cities.

The rights group said its figures represent minimum confirmed numbers and could rise as verification continues.

The UN refugee agency (UNHCR) estimates that about 3.2 million people have been displaced inside Iran since the conflict began.

Iranian authorities say at least 56 cultural and historic sites have also been damaged, including the UNESCO-listed Golestan Palace in Tehran and parts of Naghsh-e Jahan Square in Isfahan.

Despite intense bombardment, Iran’s leadership has signaled it intends to continue fighting.

With reporting by RFE/RL's Radio Farda, Reuters, dpa, and AFP



